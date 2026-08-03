3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On August 4, 2026

On August 4, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting luck and abundance. Mars opposite Lilith is not playing around, especially when it comes to our good fortune.

It's time to claim what's rightfully ours. On Tuesday, it feels as though the universe opens a door, leading to everything we ever wanted. Of course, we are happy to walk on through.

It's funny because during this transit, life feels tumultuous. Yet the energy emitted by Mars opposite Lilith gets rid of what is no longer needed. We see very clearly on this day, and we go after what is ours.

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1. Leo

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Nobody is as ready as you are to say yes to some good fortune, Leo. Luckily, on Tuesday, it makes itself well known to you. This is the moment you've been waiting for.

You are so over feeling down in the dumps with no hope to spare. That's not who you are, yet it's how you feel when Mars opposes Lilith. Fortunately, things don't stay like that for long.

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Your attitude alone makes the biggest difference. On this day, you see that by simply shifting the way you perceive the present moment, you get to break down the barricade between you and amazing good fortune. And with both the Sun and Jupiter currently in your sign, your good luck is even more intense.

2. Libra

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Life hasn't been easy, Libra, and getting this far is a feat in itself. You've proven that you can withstand hardship. However, you've also reached a point where you don't want to anymore.

Now, you need a major change. You've gone through a lot this year, and you are looking for positive signs everywhere. That's a good thing, too, because on this day, when Mars is opposite Lilith, the signs are everywhere and the hope is high. You are tuned in and feeling good about it all.

And with you, one good thing always leads to the next. Before you know it, this day starts a new era of happiness and good fortune for you. You are thinking positively now, and it's really working for you. Luck abounds!

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3. Sagittarius

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Yes, yes, yes, Sagittarius! Right now, Lilith is in your sign, and when it opposes Mars on Tuesday, you finally get the clarity you've been waiting for. This powerful transit is showing you exactly what you need to get rid of if you want good fortune to flow your way.

There's a method to the madness here. You need to release what is no longer serving you and make room for luck and positivity to enter your life. You are no longer sticking around for negativity.

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You've had enough, and now, you are setting an intention for happiness, health, wealth, and all the good fortune you can possibly muster up. And it works! Keep thinking positively and focusing on the good. This only helps you attract more of it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.