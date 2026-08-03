4 Zodiac Signs Attract Exceptional Abundance & Luck On Tuesday, August 4

On August 4, 2026, four zodiac signs are attracting some exceptional abundance and luck. Now that Chiron is retrograde in Taurus, you're ready to process all that you've learned this year and make financial improvements.

Tuesday starts what could be a painful process full of hard conversations with friends reflecting on the past. The results are healing when it's over. These astrological signs know this too will pass, and the faster they work through it on Tuesday, the sooner the wealth they want will arrive in the future.

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1. Taurus

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Chiron retrograde helps you attract abundance and luck because you stand firm on your personal values. On August 4, you realize that life is more than earning a paycheck. What you want is to have more time. Rather than let others control your schedule or chase after more work to earn more pay, you decide that you trust that the universe will provide for you.

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Today, you get a small sign that your belief is real. What you need comes to you without struggle or you having to do without. You happily accept this challenge that's a bit scary but super healing. It's not easy to go from what you can control to believing in the unseen. Right now, though, you want to do it.

2. Scorpio

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You're attracting abundance and luck into your life by pulling back a bit in a relationship and saving your resources for yourself. You've done all sorts of things in the name of love, and you don't mind the sacrifices you've made, but there are moments when you've regretted it.

You've made costly mistakes giving too much of yourself in relationships that didn't value you. You won't get the time back, and you know that you can eventually make up the money, but you'd rather not have to work so hard.

On Tuesday, you stop rushing to prove your love by fixing other people's problems. You know that frugality is a smart move because then you'll know who loves you for you and not for what you have.

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3. Aquarius

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You're healing in the area of your home, and even though this process will take some time, you see signs of progress on Tuesday. Whenever someone acts out, you want to run anywhere but where you are, but finding things to do has been expensive. It's really hurt you financially.

On August 4, things settle down. It's almost seems like everyone wants a break, not just you. There's room to breathe, and even though you're still walking on eggshells a bit, it's not like before. You can enjoy a quiet meal at home and rest in your bed in peace. Life starts to feel like it's taking a turn in the right direction. The peace of mind feels like immeasurable abundance is headed your way! Yay.

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4. Leo

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You attract abundance and luck by reclaiming your personal power at work. On August 4, you start to really look at your career and carefully figure out what you love and what you do just for money. You have wanted so badly to be recognized for your contributions, but it's not been easy at times.

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There's a part of you that wonders if you're doing something wrong or if the timing is off. You decide to forgo the desire for others to validate you. You are comfortable if no one notices you right now. The energy that returns to your body when you take ownership of your experience is incredible. You feel alive again, and it's so healing for you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.