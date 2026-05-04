4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On May 5, 2026

On May 5, 2026, four zodiac signs receive an important message from the universe. During Mercury square Pluto, we're put to the test and challenged to change our ways.

For four zodiac signs, this transit is all about recognizing where we went wrong and putting in an honest effort to better ourselves. The message is powerful, and far from easy. Yet, it is one we accept with grace and intelligence.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Every now and then, we all get to a point where we realize that we've gone too far, or perhaps not far enough. On this day, we see that change is key, and we must initiate it.

When Mercury, the planet of communication, squares Pluto on Tuesday, information comes at you at a fast pace. You take this opportunity to process the knowledge that comes your way. You are standing strong and accept what you learn with grace.

It appears that you're asked to change your ways. This cosmic request comes at the perfect time because you happen to be looking for transformation. You want a personal upgrade, and it's happening now.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

There have been times in your life when you weren't open to the opinions of others; however, during Mercury square Pluto, you're all ears. Something a friend says to you on Tuesday has you thinking.

Advertisement

This thought process helps you realize that you must change something about yourself. If you do, you're going to reap the benefits of that transformation.

This alignment helps you transition from someone who is closed off to the ideas of others into a more open-minded person. You intend to use the best of the bright minds around you to your benefit.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the message from the universe shows up as a need to do a complete overhaul on what you believe in or the habits you've taken on. Something in your life is no longer working for you, and an immediate change is necessary.

You want to live a perfectly peaceful life, Sagittarius. And yet, you fall back on those old habits that only leave you feeling drained. This must stop.

During Mercury square Pluto, you're able to see the problem and admit that it exists. Then, you can rid yourself of it once and for all. It's time to walk away for good.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

When the universe wishes for you to wake up, it sends you a sign through your dreams. So, don't be surprised if there's something curious about what goes on in your psyche when you sleep at this time.

You've always been very perceptive, and now, during Mercury square Pluto, it's time for you to stand back and witness your own life. What has gone wrong? What has gone right?

On this day, you see that change is imminent and essential for your growth, both spiritual and emotional. Times are changing, and while this may feel challenging at first, it's nothing you can't handle, Pisces. You've got this!

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.