The Weekly Chinese Horoscope Is Here For Each Animal Sign From Now To May 10

Here is the horoscope for the week for each Chinese animal sign from now to May 10, 2026. Your life is ready to change.

From now to Wednesday, you get an open slate to plan and think about what you want to accomplish during the month of May. Monday is an Open day in the grounded earthy energy of a motivated Tiger. This is the time to be assertive and ask for what you want. Then, gentleness kicks in on Tuesday, while you remain grounded and focused in earth energy, but now it's the traits of a Rabbit, who is kind and gentle, to emulate.

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Wednesday, a Close day in Dragon energy, invites you to complete plans and projects. Have your important conversations and get committed before Thursday. On Thursday, detach and take action, since Snake Establish Day energy is activated. Friday removes productivity blocks, and the week is meant for rest and relaxation. Let's see what else is in store for each animal sign from now to the 10th.

1. Rat

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Rat, this is the week you need to let go of stress. You learn to avoid taking on problems that aren't your own, especially if you have a Horse animal sign you've been helping lately. Even though you typically feel competent to find solutions to solve them, you may discover how a friend grows stronger by doing something more independent.

To guard your heart and attract luck, wear quartz or place a piece of quartz stone on a desk or by your bedside. Quartz helps you clear your mind of self-imposed limitations and manifest what you want. Your lucky number this week is 9, for wisdom and the completion of a journey. The color mauve, in various shades, can be an excellent hue to help you tune in spiritually. You can wear it in clothing, accessories or home decor items.

2. Ox

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If you meet a Rat animal sign, it's a sign that your life is about to change and take a different journey. This is the week to study your life and to pay close attention to the various signs around you for guidance and direction. Imagine the future, and use a diamond or wear a faux diamond to imagine the strength you possess.

Your lucky number is 3, for creativity. If you enjoy writing or crafts, this is a great week to work on a project and finish it. A bright color to wear in clothing or accessories is cherry red, which reminds you to live life boldly and remain unafraid.

3. Tiger

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Tiger, this week, you learn to open up and talk about your feelings. Embrace transparency in conversations. It's good to let others know how you feel and set boundaries when it makes you feel safer and more secure.

Wearing jade or keeping a stone on your desk or bedside table for luck and clarity. You can also wear brown to stay grounded and be focused on a particular goal. A Dog sign reminds us of all the reasons loyalty is important in relationships. Your lucky number of the week is 4, for balance in finances and mindset.

4. Rabbit

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Love heals fear this week, and you get to experience a repaired relationship. You have a certain emotional strength to have hard conversations, likely with a Snake animal sign, and work through problems that often break up friendships. Black quartz reminds you of your inner resilience and how strength often comes during moments when you feel weak or unsure.

Your lucky number of the week is 24, combining harmony and balance. You want to balance things and work on instilling a sense of peace in your life; it's a work in progress. The color to wear or eat in foods is ruby red. Red signifies vitality and gives you a sense of longevity, as well as a commitment to using your time well.

5. Dragon

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This is the week where a new journey starts, and a question you need to answer is provided. You are likely to get a yes from a Rabbit animal sign or have a project greenlit for you to star. The best stone or crystal to keep handy is a moonstone, for it symbolizes patience and intuition. A new life chapter is on the horizon, and this is the time to be creative and open-minded.

Your luckiest number this week is 33, which emphasizes conversations, writing and communication. Be actively involved, and make time to listen to and talk with important people. The color magenta in scarves, attire and in your decor encourages you to know yourself better. Spend time with people who support you on your self-discovery journey.

6. Snake

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This week, there are moments when things get complicated, and you'll need to create simplicity. As a Snake animal sign, you're perceptive about what to do when you need to make a change. A bright idea could come through, and what helps you to see your genius and brilliance is the citrine stone.

Your lucky number 22 is builder energy, so you're like to erect a new idea and start working on it. Ideally, the colors that you can use to connect with your more spiritual side are found within the rainbow. Your best listener this week is a Dragon; their leadership skills can help your dreams.

7. Horse

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Horse, this is the week you learn the truth about a particular matter that gives the clarity that you need. Opal is an excellent color to wear when you want to remove negative energy from your life or make changes in a project. It also helps provide digestive support for nervousness when you're unsure about the direction you need to take or when a timely decision must be made.

Five is your lucky number this week, which often denotes changes and a time of many diversions. Your attention could be scattered if you're not careful. However, enjoy the momentum since creative energy often arrives when life is busy. The color apricot is an excellent choice for you to incorporate into your diet or clothing. It symbolizes laughter and creativity. A Rat is an excellent companion during weeks of change, so connect with one if you have a friend, mentor or family member who is this animal sign.

8. Goat

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This is a big week for you, Goat, since you're likely to finish something you've started, which will bring you peace of mind and a sense of success. A color to wear or incorporate into celebratory stationery or cards is rose quartz, for joy and for marking what's sacred to your heart. It's a wonderful stone to remind you to stay close to the universe and your life's purpose.

The lucky number for your sign this week is 2, which symbolizes balance and harmony. You can also wear aquamarine for peace; keeping a bowl of aqua stones in the center of a room can be a visual reminder to stay flexible-minded. A good friend or ally is a Monkey animal sign, or someone who exhibits a curious personality. Asking questions is encouraged this week.

9. Monkey

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Monkey, you're a great friend to all, and yet, there are times when you need to set firm boundaries. A friendship or difficult situation is coming to an end with a Goat before the 10th. You will want to remain full of compassion for various reasons, but especially when problems create heartache.

Wearing the color turquoise can be a helpful, supportive aid in remembering how nature works; sometimes it breaks things down to build stronger systems later. Your lucky number for this week is 11 because of its spiritual energy. You also experience a surge of leadership energy, since 1 represents independence.

10. Rooster

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From now through the 10th, you could meet someone new, perhaps a Pig animal sign, and find their kindness intriguing and alluring. A color that promotes healing and spiritual clarity is the sapphire. You can wear it during times of self-doubt or when you are unsure what to do next in your life.

If you see the number 5, know that your luck is about to take a turn for the better. You are likely to fall in love with a person, project or situation. Your heart is more open and receptive. The color to wear and to incorporate through fruits and various foods or drinks is burgundy or dark purple. This color supports falling into deep love rooted in commitment.

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11. Dog

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Your lucky number for this week is 1, for your independence. You get a clean break to do something special with your friends or someone you love. If you have a chance, spend time with your best friend on the 5th, for their loving energy gives you support and courage. An excellent stone to wear or keep nearby is an emerald. Emeralds are often thought to bring you love when you feel unworthy.

If you feel like you're under stress, consider wearing black as a protective color against evil or others' jealousy, especially if you have the Rooster sign. Their competitive nature can be a great push for you to succeed, but in excess, it can feel burdensome and difficult.

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12. Pig

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This week, you practice what you want to improve and aim for perfection, but you fall a little short. Rather than focus strictly on performance, work on your skills. See what you can do to create a high level of skill, even if you can't reach the type of perfection you desire.

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Practice is best right now. Wearing rhodonite in jewelry or keeping a stone on your desk can remind you to continually ask the universe for guidance. You want to stay spiritually connected with the powers that be, so you're in tune with what's said when you receive guidance.

The best animal sign friendship to work on most is with a Dog, for their loyalty and patience. Nurture your dreams and meditate on the motherly energy of the number 6, your lucky number of the week. Pay attention to how you're feeling when you see it around. Your best color to consume through foods, wear and be around is deep purple or plum, which symbolically represents overcoming challenges and staying true to your life's vision.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.