6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Success On May 5, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and success on May 5, 2026. Tuesday is an Earth Rabbit Close Day, and something wraps up in a way that actually puts you ahead.

Close Days are calm and very intentional without bringing much chaos. In a Water Dragon month, things move fast, but today's Earth Rabbit day slows it down just enough for you to make a clean decision that changes your direction. These animal signs are the ones who close something out and immediately see their lives change in such a good way.

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1. Rabbit

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On Tuesday, you finally stop trying to keep a conversation or connection going that hasn’t been meeting you halfway. You don’t make a big deal out of it, you just stop and let it go. The second you do that, your energy comes back to you almost immediately.

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You feel lighter and way more focused on yourself again. Then something else steps in that feels easy in a way the other situation never did. You weren’t asking for too much from the old thing, you were just giving your attention to the wrong place. It's all better now.

2. Snake

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On May 5 you close the door on a version of yourself that kept settling. It happens in a very specific moment when you’re given the option to accept something that’s OK, not great, and you recognize it instantly. This time you say no without over-explaining.

That decision works out because right after, something better becomes available. And the only reason it showed up is because you didn’t take the easier, smaller option first. Good for you.

3. Monkey

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You walk away from something mid-conversation on Tuesday because you can tell it’s not going anywhere useful. You’re not rude about it, you just stop engaging the same way without trying to make it more than it is. That saves you.

Because within that same window of time, someone else or a way better conversation pops up that actually leads somewhere. On May 5 you stop wasting your time trying to force something that wasn’t it. Finally.

4. Pig

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You let go of an idea you were attached to about how something was supposed to go. You thought it had to happen a certain way, in a certain timeline. On May 5 you drop that completely and it opens space for something unexpected that works so much better.

You won’t have to convince yourself it’s right this time. And when you look back at what you were holding onto, you can see how it would’ve limited you compared to what’s coming in now. Your abundance era has arrived, dear Pig! Yay!

5. Dog

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You close out something on Tuesday that you've been avoiding and it frees you up more than you thought it would. It’s been lingering in the background. Not urgent, but always there. You handle it today, quickly and cleanly.

Once it’s done, you find that you have more space in your day and you move differently because of it. That change leads you into something else that actually benefits you instead of keeping you stuck in a not-so-great place. Whew.

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6. Ox

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You decide on May 5 that you’re done doing something that wasn’t fully yours to handle. You’ve been fixing things and making something work for someone else when it wasn’t your responsibility. On Tuesday you just stop.

Instead of things falling apart, they either fix themselves or reveal where they were never stable to begin with. Your time and energy comes back, and you use it on something that actually moves your life forward. Good stuff.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.