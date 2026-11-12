The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, November 13 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Friday the 13th tarot horoscopes have arrived with The Tower showing up reversed. This is a really positive sign that works nicely with the Moon in Capricorn and Sun in Scorpio on Friday.

It's time to dig into your work and do your very best. You'll get quite a bit of respect from others who admire your dedication. The Scorpio Sun encourages you to look beyond the surface and avoid superficial thinking. You're encouraged to ask questions when you have them, especially about money. It's likely you'll find the answer you need with a little curiosity.

Here's your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Friday, November 13, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Aries: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Money problems start to improve on Friday, Aries. The Five of Pentacles suggests you finally figure out what's going on with a particular financial situation.

Rather than worry about a detail you can't manage on your own, you work out a solution by talking it through with a friend or someone who knows more about what's going on. That sinking feeling of hopelessness lightens, and you feel much more in control of your expenses.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Knight of Pentacles

You get the recognition that you have earned, Taurus. On Friday, something you say or do helps to open a door to opportunity. A battle you have been struggling through with a coworker or another partner seems to lift.

Your reputation is seen in a positive light. Since the Knight of Pentacles symbolizes making money by taking the right actions, a decision you make works in your favor.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Swords

The Page of Swords encourages you to approach the situation as if you're seeing it for the first time.

Your curious mind is working overtime on Friday. You notice a small detail, and you are unsure whether it is correct. Rather than ignore what your instincts are telling you, you decide to do some detective work. A decision ends up being changed as a result of what you discover.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Four of Cups, reversed

Cancer, you are learning to be much more selective with the opportunities that come your way. On Friday, you decide to reconsider what activities you are involved in.

The reversed Four of Cups reminds you that not everything has to stay the same if it doesn't make sense. You are mentally and emotionally flexible, and a situation that didn't seem right at the moment becomes much more aligned with your needs.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Leo: Six of Wands

You are motivated by something you used to love but have since stopped.

Your tarot card for Friday, the Six of Wands, inspires change that brings you really positive attention from people who have known you for a long time. Your actions show strong leadership skills and how much you have grown over the last year.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

You are paying much closer attention to the clock on Friday, and if something is taking longer than it should, you set out to work more efficiently.

Your tarot card for the day is reversed, indicating something in how you work isn't going to plan. You might be losing money or feel like the results you're receiving don't match up. You may decide to change an approach that used to work but no longer does, or reconsider your involvement completely.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Libra: Two of Pentacles, reversed

You are working through a time-management problem and realize you need a new approach. On Friday, a financial problem affecting your pocketbook becomes the final straw, making you realize something has to change.

Rather than trying to push yourself to earn more or take on a second job to afford what has become expensive, you decide to step back and evaluate everything.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: The High Priestess

Your intuition is very active today, and it causes you to recognize where a problem has been ignored for too long.

You truly want to understand everything that is happening. Rather than acting as though you have all the answers, you ask others what they think, which helps you to truly get to the heart of what's going on this Friday.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Pentacles

You are never too old to learn something new, Sagittarius. You are more than willing and able to improve yourself on Friday. An opportunity to learn a new skill is coming your way. The Eight of Pentacles reminds you that there can be great value in taking on the role of a student.

Of course, you may want to do a lot more than what you were given. But if you are patient and let yourself truly embrace the experience, new opportunities will come your way.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Swords

Don't second-guess yourself, Capricorn. Someone may ask you a question that you honestly don't know the answer to. However, on Friday, you are encouraged to trust your intuition.

The King of Swords is about clear thinking. And you may have a good idea of where to start to find out what you need to know right now.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Pentacles, reversed

It's time to do a mini-review of your monthly expenses. Your tarot card, the Four of Pentacles, is reversed, symbolizing feeling financially upside down.

When possible, look at whether or not your spending matches your goals. What doesn't make sense could possibly be removed from your budget to bring things back into alignment.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Three of Pentacles

Don't be afraid to ask for what you need, Pisces. You have a strong network of friends with lots of resources and ideas.

On Friday, be open and willing to share a problem to see if someone has been through the same thing. You're likely to discover that a person is genuinely interested in helping you resolve what you're going through.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.