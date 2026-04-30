The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, May 1 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card for May 1, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Taurus, with a Full Moon in Scorpio. Today's collective tarot card is the Devil, reversed.

It's time to focus on resources, both the ones you bring to the table and the type you depend upon others to deliver. With the Devil tarot card reversed, Friday brings accountability and a warning. You must communicate and talk about your problems. With the Full Moon, releasing information is an important part of balancing your relationships today.

The daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, May 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: The Devil, reversed

Aries, you're known to be independent, but even you can get comfortable looking to others for help. At the start of this new month, when the Sun and several planets enter your finance sector, ask yourself a big question about autonomy.

The Devil, reversed tarot card, is a reminder that even the most natural thing, such as interdependence, can become toxic when it takes away your power to choose or leaves you feeling as if your dignity is under attack. This Full Moon today invites you to let go of resources that come with hooks and strings.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: Justice

Everyone has a right to be treated fairly, and at the start of a month that begins in your sign, ask yourself whether you feel you're being treated as you want to be. The Justice tarot card highlights balanced behavior between persons.

There are certain unspoken rules of engagement that you and everyone else ought to follow. Some may seem unhealthy to you during the Full Moon in your sector of partnerships. Should that happen, decide not to participate.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: King of Swords

The King of Swords signifies using your mind and thinking through a process before you fully decide what you really want to do. On May 1, there's a change on the horizon, and you are ready to move ahead.

The Full Moon in Scorpio activates your need for better health and steadier wellness. As you define what that means for you, bring into your life the things that increase laughter and joy so that there's no room left for sadness or anxiety.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Swords

On May 1, try to do your best to be crystal clear with what you have to say, especially when a topic involves money in any form. The Queen of Swords signifies really good conversations.

But, as you already know, Cancer, talking takes effort. You want to be proactively asking others what they think or feel, and ensure that your message comes across as you intend. Don't be afraid to ask clarifying questions to check in periodically after sending a text message.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: Two of Cups, reversed

Some relationships end up with one person giving so much more than the other. Your May 1, tarot card of the day: the Two of Cups, reversed, represents relational imbalances, and it urges you to pay closer attention to how things work out when you're helping others.

Do you always rescue, or does the person you help also seek ways to reciprocate with kindness and attention? If you've felt that there needs to be a talk about fairness, today is a good time to discuss how you feel.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: Six of Pentacles, reversed

The Six of Pentacles, reversed, is about being taken advantage of when it comes to giving of resources you have. But, on May 1, with the Full Moon in Scorpio highlighting communication, it's time for you to release what's on your mind.

Talk about it or write your thoughts in a journal. Listen to music that helps you to process your feelings. Whatever it is that you decide to do to strengthen your resolve to solve what feels off to you, it's best to do it today.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: Five of Swords

Finances are often tough topics of discussion, and when the Full Moon is happening in your money sector, it's time to work through them. On May 1, you want to release anything that hurts you economically. Spending habits or expenses are great areas to focus on first.

Study what the Five of Swords tarot card means for you on a personal level, especially if there's a part of you feeling competitive or like you have to show up to impress others. You may discover that you don't have to appear as anything flashy, but that your actions will shine for you better than how you look.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Cups, reversed

The May 1 Full Moon in your sign promises newfound emotional clarity. You have the Seven of Cups, a reversed tarot card, which represents seeing things for what they are, plainly.

You are no longer confused by what's happening in your life or around the world. Instead, you catch a glimpse of the truth of your present and future. Practice presence, Scorpio, especially when you are working in partnership with others.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Swords, reversed

Today is about finding the courage you need to move on to the next level of your life. On May 1, the Full Moon highlights your hidden financial enemies so you can overcome them. You sense what has been secretly hurting you, and now you are ready to confront the problem.

The Eight of Swords, reversed, tarot card reminds you that fear and learning how to work through it isn't a one-and-done moment. It can be a process of learning to be patient with yourself and others.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Moon

The Moon tarot card is about deceptiveness, and since you receive it during the May 1 Scorpio Full Moon, problems you dealt with involving coworkers can come up for you to see.

The times when you wondered if you were accepted or judged, those memories surface for you to work through and heal. You may not always agree with others, but you know that to achieve the things you want in your life, it's ideal to make peace and get along.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, you discover something new and important about your career today, and it could lead you to release something that you know has not worked in a long time.

On May 1, the Page of Cups, reversed, tarot card, reminds you to release yourself from any unnecessary pressure to perform, especially if you know it's unproductive or economically unwise. Rather than pretending you don't see things happening, it's best to talk about it openly with others to get to the truth of the situation.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Swords

Pisces, you have a moment where everything falls into place, and you understand a situation much better than you had. On May 1, the Full Moon in Scorpio allows you to let go of some lies that you believed.

Now, you're ready to face the truth and address it. The Ace of Swords is about a singular idea that represents all that you need to know. You want to truly listen to your heart and pay attention to your inner voice.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.