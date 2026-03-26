The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, March 27 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for March 27, 2026. The Sun is in Aries and the Moon is entering Leo on Friday. The collective tarot card is the Three of Cups, which is about new beginnings in love and creativity.

Today's theme is emotional awareness. A Cancer Moon prompts you to be aware of what you want and need, yet there can be some timidity associated with your motivational energy. When the Moon enters Leo midday, fearlessness kicks in. It's a lot easier to do what you need to do when both the Sun and Moon are in fire signs, and few are more driven than Aries and Leo! Channel your energy into a project or relationship and see how things go.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, March 27, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Aries: Death, reversed

Not all endings are permanent, Aries. The reversed Death tarot card is about sudden changes that prompt you to believe that a situation is over. But it might only be a restart that's just beginning, and with time, you'll see why.

Situations can surprise you when they start to adjust to a new reality. Because your mind is used to a person acting a certain way or a problem being fully present, you also have to adjust your point of view. On March 28, don't assume something is less active just because it's less active. Stillness can mean growth that's delayed. Wait.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Taurus: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

The reversed Knight of Pentacles tarot card is about irresponsibility. On March 27, it's time to see where you may have inadvertently dropped the ball and need to take ownership of a mistake.

It's not easy to admit you were wrong or didn't do what you intended to do. Strong emotions can arise, such as shame or a sense of failure. Instead of internalizing these emotions, channel them productively. Be the first to apologize or offer to make things right. People don't often remember how things began, but they do recall how it ended.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Gemini: King of Pentacles

You made it, Gemini! Today's daily tarot card is the King of Pentacles, which is about winning, success and making a name for yourself in the world.

You see the signs of your hard work and effort manifest into results on Friday. If you're just getting started on a new project or relationship, this message can be a positive omen for what's to come. Stay persistent and don't give up.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Cancer: Nine of Pentacles

Cancer, money problems are starting to come to an end around March 27. The Nine of Pentacles is about financial improvements. If you've been asking the universe to show you a sign, this is it.

You're in this unique place in time where you make wiser decisions and get better opportunities. You have to keep your eyes open and your heart willing to work. When the path opens in front of you, be ready to take it!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Leo: Nine of Wands, reversed

Lack of motivation happens sometimes, but it doesn't have to last. The Nine of Wands, reversed, is about burnout, so on March 27, put something in place that helps you avoid becoming overly tired.

Factor in rest and time for yourself on Friday. It's not always easy to do, Leo, but if you commit to yourself, you can make it happen.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Virgo: The Lovers

The Lovers tarot card references a harmonious relationship that's often romantic in nature. On March 27, pay special attention to the people in your life who matter to you.

You want to keep in mind all the things that make you grateful for their presence. When you write them down, it's much easier to avoid distractions. Life is full of temptation to put things above people, but you know how to keep your priorities in order.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Libra: The Star, reversed

Libra, your daily tarot card for March 27 is the reversed Star, which is associated with wishes coming true. A dream is coming to fruition on Friday, and this doesn't have to be something major.

You may have a desire for simplicity, which may be answered by the universe. A phone call from a friend could come in at your point of need. The point is to pay attention to how the universe moves during low points throughout the day, revealing how tender it is to your heart's yearnings.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Scorpio: Seven of Wands

You know what it takes to say your peace, Scorpio, and on March 27, it's time to speak up. The Seven of Wands is about standing up for yourself. A little emotional tension can happen during a conversation on Friday or when you see something online that bothers you.

It's best not to stay silent during these times. But to be on the safe side, you're likely to vet what needs to be said to ensure your message is sensitive to others yet accurate to your thoughts.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Sagittarius: Two of Swords

The Two of Swords is about difficult decisions, and if anyone knows how to think through a challenge, it's you, Sagittarius. On March 27, you really have to think carefully about what you're considering.

Don't sweep through with a snap choice and then later regret your action. Instead, you act wisely. You're slow and methodical, listening to your heart and paying close attention to what it has to say.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Capricorn: The Sun, reversed

It's OK to feel sad at times, Capricorn. The reversed Sun tarot card represents the moments when life takes a difficult turn. You're learning to gracefully accept the journey, and on Friday, moving as though you are learning a new lesson.

You observe and consider your role in the world with careful awareness. Choose to do what's best for you, considering others to the best of your ability.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Aquarius: Six of Pentacles

You are a giver, Aquarius, and because of this, you would like others to share with you, too. On March 27, you desire others to follow your lead and share what they have generously.

You're not looking or expecting anyone to do for you what you wouldn't do for yourself (or others). However, it's much more noticeable to you when you're in the presence of someone who takes without considering how they can help others once their needs are met.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot horoscope for Pisces: Three of Cups

The Three of Cups is about creativity and friendship. March 27 is the perfect day to craft or spruce up a personal space where you entertain others.

Start small and do one thing to make your home or office more approachable. Consider placing a welcome mat at the front door or a pretty plant in the entryway. Scented candles can also make a big difference. You can think about what would be appealing to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.