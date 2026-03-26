3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity On March 27, 2026

On March 27, 2026, three zodiac signs are attracting luck and prosperity. On Friday, we have the momentum and direction to go from having nothing to having it all.

This is a lucky day for these astrological signs in particular because they stuck with their original plan, but made it a point to keep an open mind, allowing for changes when needed. We are now able to come up with a strategy that allows our money to blossom.

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While we like the idea of making money, we like the idea of growing that money even more. With the right amount of smarts and luck on our side, we create prosperity for ourselves on Friday.

1. Capricorn

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Now you're making headway, Capricorn. Things are just now starting to look like they're falling into place. On March 27, you see that your moves were smart and in line for greatness. Nicely done!

Prosperity has always been one of your goals, and you're about to achieve it. What you want, you get. While luck is on your side, it's not the only thing you have going for you. This prosperity is a direct result of your hard work. You created this.

This is when you get to gloat just a tiny bit. It can't be helped. After all, you've done some impressive work. Mercury went direct, and everything snapped back into place. Now, you're attracting luck and prosperity. What more can you ask for?

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2. Gemini

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You're making money and attracting prosperity on March 27 because you've been smart when making financial decisions. You haven't overspent or been careless with your cash. You took advice from the right people and chose well, Gemini.

Now, you finally have Mercury's clear-headed energy on your side again, and that means you're thinking clearly and moving fearlessly. You don't feel inhibited, nor are you doubting yourself. On Friday, you are here to make decisive moves.

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What's interesting about the luck and prosperity you're in the process of creating is that it's a direct result of your mental prowess. The truth is, you're smart, and once you get that think-tank revved up, you're unstoppable. You've got this!

3. Pisces

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You've heard of people having a hunch and then going with it, right? Well, that's you on March 27, Pisces. You have a good feeling about something, more than likely an investment, and it's going to work out well for you.

Prosperity is the point of your hard work, and you're not here just for the journey. You are very much interested in the result, or the destination, so to speak. You want to see the wealth and prosperity that you've been working towards.

On Friday, you're able to get right to the point. You have a hunch, and you're going to trust yourself enough to follow it all the way to the bank. That's so you, Pisces, and good on you for it. You're trusting your intuition, and as usual, you're right to do so.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.