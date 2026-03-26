4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On March 27, 2026

Four zodiac signs are receiving a powerful sign from the universe during the Leo Moon on March 27, 2026. On Friday, the universe is speaking to us in a way that has us feeling recognized and seen.

Sometimes, all we need is a little validation. People pay attention to these astrological signs on Friday, which works well with our need for attention at this moment. We're not attention hogs, though. We have something to say, and when the Moon is in Leo, we finally catch the spotlight.

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1. Taurus

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On March 27, it becomes very apparent that you feel good being exactly who you are. During the Leo Moon, you recognize your worth, and that goes a long way. Every once in a while, you have to take a chance, Taurus.

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On Friday, the universe is providing you with the right kind of insight to take that chance and learn something great from it. You're able to step up and say what you mean, and this impresses those around you. Perhaps more importantly, it inspires and encourages them, too.

2. Cancer

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You may not know it, but on some level, you've been waiting around for someone's approval. You won't move forward until you get it. Thankfully, on March 27, this person gives you what you need. What's interesting is that the universe is also delivering a sign that lets you know that by the time you get what you want, you no longer need it.

It's come full circle, Cancer. You don't need anyone's validation. The bold Leo Moon energy has you feeling confident enough to move forward without the approval of an external party. You do so on Friday, and you feel great about yourself for finally achieving what you wanted. Nicely done!

3. Libra

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The signs that reach you on March 27 have you feeling as if you've been right about something all along. You've waited around for the approval of others, but during the Leo Moon, it no longer matters. You're OK with that, though. In fact, it feels more complete this way, Libra.

We all know you can sometimes be quite the people pleaser, but on Friday, the person you're most interested in pleasing is yourself. You walk away from this day feeling whole and at peace. You did what you set out to do, and even though the dynamic has changed, it all ended up very positively.

4. Aquarius

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On March 27, the universe delivers a set of signs that let you know immediately that your instincts are correct. Only you know what's about to happen, Aquarius, and you're not going to get in its way. You never really needed the approval of others, but you certainly don't mind when people support your dreams.

The thing is, your dreams are very particular, and only you can truly believe in them. During the Leo Moon, the universe shows you that it doesn't matter how invested others are in your ambitions. They're yours and yours alone. On Friday, you feel good about living out in the open with them.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.