Hard Times Finally Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 27, 2026

Hard times are finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs on March 27, 2026. When the Leo Moon aligns with the Aries Sun on Friday, something recalibrates inside of us, restoring our confidence.

When in Leo, the Moon doesn't play around. The whole point of this upbeat energy is to better our lives, and today we see how much time we've already wasted. No more! We are absolutely going to put an end to that right now.

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For these astrological signs, March 27 is all about walking away from something that's been holding them back. We see what doesn't work, and we don't give it a third, fourth, or fifth chance at wrecking our lives. The hard times are ending because we end them ourselves.

1. Virgo

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You've always been too critical of yourself, Virgo. Thankfully, for you, this day is all about self-forgiveness. Much of the time, the hardships you endure are the kind you've brought upon yourself. Well, no more.

When the Leo Moon aligns with the Aries Sun on March 27, you see your mistake, and you correct it. Once you do, you instantly notice how light things become. It's nice not to drag around a bunch of self-judgments any longer.

It's also nice to stop judging others so harshly, which is yet another way you lighten your load. Hardships are ending for you on Friday because you've become wiser and more self-respecting. Nicely done!

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2. Scorpio

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Hardships are finally taking a backseat in your world, Scorpio. You simply don't have the bandwidth to entertain all that negativity anymore.

There's only so much bad news a person can take, and when the Leo Moon aligns with the Aries Sun on March 27, you realize that you actually don't have room for any of it anymore. Now, you're choosing to think positively.

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This is when it all begins for you. You realize now that you don't have to let negative energy into your life. The hard times you experience are optional, and on Friday, you're opting out. It's about time!

3. Sagittarius

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One thing leads to another on March 27, Sagittarius, and as far as your life is concerned, the path seems to be leading to somewhere good. You are an optimist by nature, but your positivity has been waning. When the Leo Moon aligns with the Aries Sun on Friday, you finally feel hopeful once again.

Be honest with yourself during this transit, as getting to the point works so much better when all your cards are on the table. You are not here to lie to yourself. If you want to get rid of certain things in your life, then guess what? You have to get rid of them yourself. No one else is going to do it for you.

If you want to live an easier life, you must be honest with yourself so that you can see where you messed up. Only then can you fix it and watch as hard times finally start coming to an end because you make it so.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.