The Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, April 25 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for April 25, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus and the Moon is in Leo. The collective tarot card for everyone is the High Priestess, reversed.

Today's theme is preferring your inner truth over the world's noise. When the Sun is in Taurus, it highlights all the beauty life offers in its most simple forms. From a home-cooked meal to a worn-in pair of jeans, the best things in life should satisfy an internal need. The Moon in Leo, on the other hand, is flashy and bold, symbolizing fast-fashion and glam. With the reversed High Priestess tarot card, pay close attention to things on Saturday. Instead of spending time on things that lack value, reconnect with your inner desires and pursue attention.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, April 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's daily tarot card for Aries: Ace of Cups, reversed

Aries, something feels slightly off emotionally on April 25, but it's not easy for you to put your finger on exactly what that disconnect is. The reversed Ace of Cups points to blocked emotions or where you've given away your energy. The problem is that there's no return on your investment.

Today, you don't want to jump to conclusions or force people to be what they are not. Instead, you can be honest about your choices and their natural consequences. Truthfulness will help you reset your focus so you can turn it toward what matters right now.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's daily tarot card for Taurus: Temperance, reversed

Taurus, on April 25, life feels slightly off-balance. There are signs, even if you think nothing is showing to the world.

The Temperance tarot card, when it's reversed, highlights your impatience. You are trying to rush a situation that needs more time. With the Sun in your sign, enjoy the moment and give yourself permission to relax and focus.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's daily tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

On April 25, the reversed Knight of Pentacles tarot card references situations and people who are inconsistent and putting you off. Today, you need to focus even when you feel pulled in a million directions.

The future may feel far away, but choosing your actions wisely is the investment you need to make in yourself on Saturday. Time may feel short, but it's always the fastest path toward happiness.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's daily tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Wands

The Knight of Wands tarot card is about action that is bold and passionate but lacks grit and depth. On April 25, honor your integrity.

Even when it's challenging, ask yourself and others to face the truth about why doing what you want matters. Check your motives to ensure you're working for the right reasons.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's daily tarot card for Leo: Queen of Swords

Leo, let your inner voice provide you with the clarity needed to cut through life's busyness on April 25. The Queen of Swords is about mental detachment, and the good thing is that you gain just enough distance to have a solid perspective of what to be loyal to.

Embrace the discomfort that comes with being bold and honest. Setting boundaries is an art form that requires practice. The power you reap today comes from listening to your discernment rather than leaning solely on what you do.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's daily tarot card for Virgo: Queen of Cups, reversed

The reversed Queen of Cups suggests self-neglect at the expense of someone else. If Saturday brings emotional overwhelm at the cost of inner peace, decide to withhold your energy from people or things that take advantage of your time.

When you pour into others first, it's harder to hear your inner voice. However, sometimes your heart speaks so loudly, it gives you an audience.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's daily tarot card for Libra: Two of Swords

Libra, you are a thinker. The Scales represent the dual nature of your thoughts and ideas. Sometimes you're uncertain because you want to be fair. However, there's a part of you that already knows what you need to do on April 25.

You're merely hesitating from the obligation, and it's time to ask yourself why. The Two of Swords reminds you to stop hesitating and helps improve the flow of things so you can do what's best for yourself.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's daily tarot card for Scorpio: The Hanged Man, reversed

It can be so hard to let go of the past and move on, especially when you feel like there's so much healing left to do. On April 25, you get an opportunity to see how a certain viewpoint has you thinking about history that can't be changed. The Hanged Man, reversed, highlights looking forward and moving toward the future.

Scorpio, you are changing a little each day. You're outgrowing old ways of thinking and doing new things. For now, even when you feel like nothing is truly happening in your life, appreciate the moment you're in and be willing to continue to mature into the healed person you're meant to be.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's daily tarot card for Sagittarius: The Empress

Your truth is rooted in what nurtures you, Sagittarius. The Empress invites you to return to what you feel is abundance.

Look into creative pursuits that feed your spirit. Invest your energy where emotional growth feels natural to you and not something you have to make yourself do.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's daily tarot card for Capricorn: Wheel of Fortune

Capricorn, list all the things in your life that can't stay as they are. You don't have to control outcomes, but you do have a right to manage your time better.

As you learn to trust the process, you support others to do the same when you're unable to be there. Things start to shift naturally on Saturday, and everyone learns to adjust.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's daily tarot card for Aquarius: Seven of Pentacles

On April 25, do a mini self-evaluation. The Seven of Pentacles invites you to assess all the various areas of your life that you're investing in. Look at what makes you feel fulfilled and happy.

Note what gives you a sense of joy. When you pay attention to how you feel, you naturally know when you need to change or keep things the same.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Saturday's daily tarot card for Pisces: Three of Wands, reversed

Pisces, something isn't growing the way that you'd like it to, and that often indicates it's time for you to do more to improve the outcome.

The Three of Wands points to unwanted delays and misaligned expectations. Instead of looking for an opportunity, look inside your heart and mind. On April 25, to move forward, you have to take a step back.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.