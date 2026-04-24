4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Saturday, April 25

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on April 25, 2026. The first full day of Venus in Gemini is very powerful, and it brings you incredible luck.

Venus is a softer kind of luck, and not as boisterous as when you are struck with Jupiter's energy. Venus brings you things that you want to feel, like love and companionship. She wants to bestow you with comforts like affection and some luxury or art. Since Venus is kind and gentle, this is the type of luck you need when your heart is looking for love.

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Like a glass slipper left behind before the clock strikes twelve, Venus leaves a mini-gift of abundance for several astrological signs on Saturday as she leaves behind the energy of Taurus and gets established in Gemini. She shows how patience always pays off, and when you least expect it, luck comes in and provides you with what you desire.

1. Aries

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Aries, when Venus finally distances herself from the edge of Taurus, you reach a breaking point in your own life. You realize that it's now or never for you when it comes to abundance. No one is going to hand it to you, and Venus gives you one last chance to create it on April 25. With a little push from zany Uranus, you see that you can find a way.

This form of luck is what you need in your life as the season of Venus in Gemini ramps up. You open your mind and see that you have so much to learn, but having an abundance of awareness is more useful to you now. You can't keep what you get if you don't learn how to handle it when it arrives.

2. Taurus

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On April 25, you're ready to close up a chapter and start a new one. With Venus no longer in your sign, it provides you with clarity. There's something in the future you want to accomplish, but it's not about the cash or the things; it's about you being the best person you can be.

You need to get to the core of who you are, and Venus, as your ruler, shows you that the line to draw in the sand starts and ends with you. You want to experience the heights of happiness, so your next abundance goal is set: get to know yourself better.

3. Capricorn

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Capricorn, you find yourself in this precarious situation where you want luck, but truly you crave connection. The abundance Venus leaves for you comes in romance. You find yourself longing for people in your life who talk to you with deep vulnerably. Venus's tender side at the edge of your romance sector pushes you to put yourself out there.

On April 25, you are the one who makes calls or sends a text. You initiate with someone that you think about often. A friendship could bloom and bring you luck because of the past you shared and the depth of perspective you now share.

4. Scorpio

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When Venus looks back at Taurus, she fosters a now-or-never moment in your partnership. On April 25, you realize that you want to be all-in or not at all when it comes to a key relationship. You can be with someone and feel like you've hit the jackpot.

Scorpio, you are at this unique place in time where you're able to decide if you can commit to the long haul. Love is one of the best forms of abundance you can have, because it's self-generating. And if you pick the right person, you feel like you're the luckiest person of all.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.