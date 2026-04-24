Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 25, 2026

On April 25, 2026, deep love arrives for three zodiac signs. During Neptune direct, we're able to see love clearly. That's not always something we can say.

For three zodiac signs, it's about putting love into perspective. We know what we want and what we cannot tolerate. Now, for the first time in forever, we're ready to stand up for what we believe in.

Love finds us because we've let go of ideals. We are working in reality now, and this allows our connections to thrive. We are ready for love, and therefore, love finds its way to us on Saturday.

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1. Cancer

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Because you now know what you want and need in romance, you're more open to seeing what you can attract. You realize that you have a strong will and that the universe follows that will.

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During Neptune direct, all seems crystal clear to you, Cancer. You're no longer afraid to say no or to hurt someone's feelings if they can't get with your program. You are sticking with what you believe in, and that works wonders.

You're able to attract someone who really works in your world. They're not an ideal, but a real person who is kind and patient. They are worthy of your attention, and this connection has the potential to develop into deep and long-lasting love.

2. Libra

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We all speak about how people are just the worst sometimes. It's easy to do when the outside world is constantly shoving negativity into our faces. Yet, we forget that we are people, too, and we're not always that bad. So, during Neptune direct, you've decided to give people a break.

On this day, you get back to being your sweet-natured, charming self again, Libra. This is what attracts deep love your way. You're no longer assuming the worst or focusing on negativity.

Love finds you during this transit because you're not opposed to it. You could be as jaded as the rest of us, yet you choose to be open and compassionate, and that's what does the trick, love-wise.

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3. Pisces

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You've got your own style and imagination, and not everyone can get with it, Pisces. You are a very unique individual, and you're rather specific when it comes to love. But hey, that's OK! You know what you want, and you are not willing to settle for less.

This is how you're able to set up boundaries in love and romance, which is a good thing. It helps weed out the people you really don't want anything to do with. Some people call you a hopeless romantic, and perhaps there's truth to that. You don't want to be in a relationship just for the sake of it.

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Now, thanks to this Neptune transit, you've got a cosmic beacon on you. It's helping you attract the right kind of people for the type of romance you desire. Deep love is possible when you allow it in.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.