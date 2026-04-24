Uranus In Gemini Returns On April 26 With Big Changes For Your Zodiac Sign

Uranus enters Gemini on April 26, 2026, and it's bringing big change for every zodiac sign for the next eight years. Uranus has been at the cusp of Taurus and Gemini since July 2025. On Sunday, Mr. Iconoclast moves into Gemini with no backtracking until August 2032.

This transit is ultra-volatile and has been connected with major wars in the past. The last time Uranus was in Gemini was near the beginning of World War II. We will likely see some sudden advances in educational techniques, especially for K-12 levels of study, but we are also likely to see sudden shifts in our communication methods and standards. Language use trends will also shift quite a bit–a time to be on our toes for sure.

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Here’s how this transit will affect each astrologial signs:

Aries

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Over the next several years, you're experiencing surprising directions in what you wish to learn and/or teach as well as in what and how you communicate with others.

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Uranus in Gemini can also translate into fluctuating relationships with siblings and neighbors. It’s likely that the latter will come and go for you throughout the next eight years, Aries.

Taurus

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Oh, my… Taurus, you might feel quite a bit anxious over the next several years with the Volatility King transiting in your house of money and self-worth. And you thought you'd get a break when Uranus left your sign!

Unfortunately, the second house is often the one you care most about, so at least as far as your bank balance is concerned, the next eight years are somewhat more of the same, but at the very least, at least you know what to expect!

Gemini

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What happens while the planet of chaos makes itself at home in your zodiac sign for the next eight years depends on how you view volatility and surprises, Gemini.

For those who thrive on it, the next eight years are amazing. For those who are less savoring of such things, this is definitely a challenge in discovering the range of how you can express yourself. Either way, you definitely have a wild ride ahead.

Cancer

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No doubt there will be times when Uranus’s influence in your house of self-undoing can feel like the universe is testing you.

The key to working through unexpected disruptions is to throw yourself into serving others in some capacity. Capricious events will still happen, but you will be on a more solid footing.

Leo

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Friendships and future visions undergo massive fluctuations while Uranus is in Gemini until August 2032.

It’s a good bet that today’s friends and ideas about where you are going change radically between now and then, Leo, and it should be interesting to see which of each survives. Participating in groups might also be a little fraught for you, too.

Virgo

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While Uranus is in Gemini, career matters are up in the air, Virgo. Bosses especially will likely be hard to track or to please consistently.

If you are the one in charge of things, your management abilities undergo changes that you'll distribute throughout your workplace.

Libra

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Uranus in Gemini brings change and unexpected directions to your more spiritual notions and relationships with people from other cultures.

This energy can also help channel unforeseeable insights into foundational concerns. The one constant for you, Libra, is that change itself can manifest as a core belief.

Scorpio

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Uranus in Gemini can create heartbreaks with intimate relationships for the next eight years, Scorpio, and joint finances at the extreme.

However, even smaller shocks (like learning that a partner holds some radically different beliefs about life) can create upset. It’s necessary to be grounded and open with messaging.

Sagittarius

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The Awakener planet moving through your house of partnerships and marriage sends all sorts of whimsies and caprice through interactions with your life partner or business partners. The focus is on how random things can get with the partnerships.

If you're commitment-phobic, Sagittarius, you might see relationships end quickly. Be chary of starting new ones for the next few years.

Capricorn

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You don’t like the unexpected much, Capricorn. However, you understand life sends all sorts of stimuli to keep us on our toes, and one of the better places for this to happen is on the job.

The day-to-day of your life will show very few days as carbon copies of the day before. So long as you get comfortable with course-correcting, all goes well.

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Aquarius

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Uranus in Gemini makes you more fluid with your usually eccentric words, Aquarius. Its placement in your fifth house of joy actually confers some luck.

Interactions with children can come with surprising effects, and creativity is generally enhanced, especially when it incorporates randomness and hunches.

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Pisces

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Home life is likely to be topsy-turvy for you while Uranus is in Gemini. This can manifest in many ways, from a sudden windfall applied to home renovation to 'Acts of God' that raze you to the ground.

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More likely, though, is that unexpected houseguests or small rodent infestations arise to pique your peace. You'll likely also experience trigger moments that ultimately help release early childhood traumatic memories.

Azimuth is the former manager for the Advisors page at Astrology Answers and has been practicing astrology and numerology for over 50 years.