The Moon leaves Cancer and enters Leo on November 28, 2026, while the Sun stays in Sagittarius. We admire people with bold thoughts and ideas, whether they're talkers who speak their mind or listeners who are tuned in and being highly observant.

Today's tarot card for every zodiac sign on Saturday is the Queen of Wands, which invites you to be self-expressive. Courage is a predominant theme in every tarot card reading.

Daily tarot card horoscope for Saturday, November 28, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Wands

You know what it's like to have a strong personality and to be called intimidating. But Aries, on Saturday, someone may actually intimidate you. The Seven of Wands reminds you that others' opinions don't necessarily have to influence yours.

Let people speak with conviction, even if it doesn't match your own. Instead, listen carefully to what is being said and separate facts from delivery.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Taurus: Nine of Cups

You are usually the one who gives people compliments, Taurus. The Nine of Cups reminds you to accept them back with grace.

You have a lot of things you're satisfied with, and others notice. On Saturday, someone may admire all that you've managed to do with your life. Rather than dismiss it, embrace it. You are being inspiring.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Swords

It's time to put your thoughts into words, Gemini. You don't necessarily have to love writing. You can always do a voice memo.

On Saturday, the Ace of Swords encourages you to share what you know. You don't have to be intellectual about it; keep it simple. Writing or speaking can help you discover the gaps in your knowledge and help others learn from you.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Cancer: The Chariot

You don't have to lose sight of what you want because others don't necessarily agree with you. On Saturday, it emphasizes the tough decision to go forward even when you don't have support.

You may get caught up in the excitement of what you want and then feel sidetracked by somebody else's negativity. Enjoy what's going on anyway. Today, it's important for you to be conscious of what you want to accomplish.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Leo: King of Wands

You bring out the best in others, Leo.

On Saturday, the King of Wands reflects a confident person. That could be you. You may notice the qualities of someone that you don't recognize in yourself. And sometimes you don't see the qualities that you carry. They pay less attention to your potential. It's definitely there.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You don't need to know everything in order to know what interests you; be curious.

The Eight of Pentacles, reversed, encourages you to be comfortable with not knowing everything you want to know about the subject. You can learn from others. You can be a good listener and enjoy a conversation as you gather information on Saturday.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Saturday's tarot card for Libra: The Lovers

Choose wisely when it comes to who you hang out with. On Saturday, the Lovers tarot card draws attention to the partnerships that you keep. You may like certain things about a person, but find interest in others.

That doesn't necessarily mean you're with the wrong person. But it does mean that you understand everyone brings something new to the table. It doesn't necessarily mean you have to leave where you are. You can appreciate differences from afar.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

On Saturday, the Death tarot card represents a shift in perspective. Something that used to bother you may no longer affect you in the way that it did before.

You have outgrown certain fears and are open-minded now. You get to discover and enjoy a lighter side of yourself that is not intimidated by what you don't like.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Saturday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Wands

When you make a promise to someone, keep it. On Saturday, the Knight of Wands represents enthusiasm. You might get so excited about something that you make a lot of promises without realizing how it may affect your schedule.

Today, take a step back and reflect on what you actually have time for. It's always better to overdeliver than to commit to more than you can handle.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Saturday's tarot card for Capricorn: Six of Pentacles, reversed

It's always good to exercise discernment. On Saturday, there are certain things that you know are better kept to yourself. You don't have to be an open book in the name of transparency. Be careful how you share information. Some things are best kept secret.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Hermit, reversed

The reversed Hermit tarot card reminds you that sometimes you need to put yourself out there.

You may benefit from hearing what other people have to say. You may have become so stuck in your ways that listening to a new plan will help you see things differently.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Saturday's tarot card for Pisces: Seven of Cups, reversed

People can seem quite different once you get to know them better. On Saturday, the Seven of Cups reversed symbolizes a shift in perspective. People can have insecurities; it's just like you, even though they don't act like it. People may feel intimidated, even though they act bravely.

Today, don't assume that someone has certain feelings just because of their actions. Ask questions and see what's really going on without making assumptions.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.