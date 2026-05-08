Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Saturday, May 9: A Much-Needed Fresh Start Arrives

Your zodiac sign's daily love horoscope is here for May 9, 2026. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius rises on Saturday, ushering in a fresh start for your romantic life.

The Last Quarter Moon represents a time of reflection and release. In Aquarius, this lunar phase helps you see the difference between what you want and need in love. Honor what you’ve outgrown and have any conversations you've been putting off. This Moon isn't here to take away what is meant for you, but to give you the freedom and space to explore this new romantic chapter.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Saturday, May 9, 2026:

Aries

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The length of time that you’ve known someone can feel like it holds value in your life, Aries. Yet, whether it's a romantic connection or a friendship, you have to look beyond this to see the truth of the relationship.

On Saturday, be sure that you’re not keeping someone in your life just because of how long they’ve already been there. That doesn’t necessarily mean this connection is good for you.

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Taurus

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Stop caring what others think, Taurus. While you have so many beautiful attributes, you are one of the zodiac signs that care most about the opinions of others. Yet, you can’t make yourself happy if this is what you're focusing on.

On May 9, stop worrying about the opinions of others or whether they approve of your relationship. Focus instead on yourself and your partner.

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Gemini

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Set yourself free, Gemini. On Saturday, the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius helps liberate you from what isn’t working in your romantic life.

This air sign brings luck and new beginnings. Make sure that you aren’t holding onto anything from your past, especially any romantic partners with whom you know you can’t grow.

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Cancer

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Surrender to the divine plan for your life, Cancer. Instead of clinging to control, surrender to where the universe is guiding you. Don’t let fear take over or make you second-guess your dreams.

On May 9, try to have faith in the process. Let yourself just be and trust in the cosmic plan. All will work out.

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Leo

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See your person for who they are, not who you want them to be, Leo. Just because your partner is different from the vision you previously had of them doesn’t mean this relationship can’t work.

However, you need to see if you can fall in love with reality and not just the dream. Once you let go of any unrealistic expectations, you may find that they are more amazing than you ever knew.

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Virgo

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Break the mold, Virgo. You can’t be afraid to try something new. Whether this means going about dating in a new way or shaking up your own routine, the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius inspires you to break free.

Use this energy on Saturday to reflect on what feels good to your soul. Challenge yourself to take a chance on yourself and love.

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Libra

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You are one of the romantics of the zodiac, Libra. Yet, this often keeps you from experiencing the true depths of a relationship.

Instead of letting yourself get preoccupied with the fun of a new connection, focus on going deeper and building something that can actually last. A grown-up love can still be fun, but it must also carry the stability you need.

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Scorpio

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Do something for yourself, Scorpio. You are at the start of a new romantic journey, but this change won't occur overnight. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t make important strides with the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius.

Do something for yourself on Saturday, and make sure it honors what you really want for your life. Remember, what’s meant for you may not fit the previous plans you had. Yet, it may just be better than you ever imagined.

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Sagittarius

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Sort this out together, Sagittarius. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius rises on May 9, highlighting the importance of honest communication.

Sit down with the person you care about on Saturday. You may be contemplating a breakup, but you need to talk it out with them first to be sure. Focus on sorting out your feelings together rather than just making an impulsive decision to walk away.

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Capricorn

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Value yourself, Capricorn. You have to honor your own worth and what you deserve from a relationship. Aquarius energy helps you to realize this, and also opens the door for you to feel valued through unexpected methods or opportunities.

Hold space on Saturday for how your partner is trying to love you, or the chances for romance that arise. Know your worth, but let the universe surprise you, too.

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Aquarius

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Let yourself keep growing, Aquarius. On May 9, you have the opportunity to grow into a new version of yourself. This requires you to step out of your comfort zone and take a chance on yourself.

Don't box yourself into a romantic standard or a specific life path. Keep growing, because that is how you meet your fate.

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Pisces

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Let go of the heaviness, Pisces. Only you can free yourself from what has been weighing you down. It’s hard to truly feel like you’re healing from the past, but releasing it is the final step.

On Saturday, focus on what you no longer are meant to carry. Trust that you’re ready to let it all go and create space for new love. You deserve to feel the lightness that comes from healing.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.