4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Gift From The Universe On May 9, 2026

On May 9, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving a powerful gift from the universe. With the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius in the sky, we finally see a tough situation in our life come to a close.

This closure is well-needed and timely. It feels like a true gift from the universe. We have been looking forward to moving on and getting our lives in order. Now, the pieces have finally clicked into place. On Saturday, we can do what we've wanted to do and move forward.

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1. Leo

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Something has been bothering you for a long time now. While you always knew it would end eventually, you can finally breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday as you get some real closure.

This Last Quarter Moon helps you tidy up what's left and prepare for what's to come. This is an exciting time, however, it still requires patience and the ability to just let go.

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You can do this, Leo. You can let go and allow in the easier times and better days. It's here for you right now, and it was always just a matter of getting through the muck and mayhem. Now, you're back on track again. All is well!

2. Pisces

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You're finally at the end of a long process that really started to get on your nerves. This feels like nothing less than a gift from the universe itself.

You're not always the most patient person around. When you run into obstacles, you tend to get angry. However, on Friday, that's the wrong way to go. You already know this, though, and thanks to the Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius, you feel free from anger.

Now, you can see the light at the end of the tunnel as you power through the hard times. You're doing well, Pisces. Keep it up!

3. Virgo

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This Last Quarter Moon shows you that nothing lasts forever, not even what you've been going through. You've put in so much time and effort, and there have been moments when you've wondered if you would ever get a break.

On Saturday, you finally do. The break you've dreamed of comes around naturally. An ending appears and grants you exactly what you need.

There's nothing to worry about here, Virgo, even though you tend to overworry about everything. What's great is that you can look forward to the completion of a hassle. Whatever has caused you stress is finally coming to an end.

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4. Scorpio

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If there is one word to describe the feeling that overwhelms you on Saturday, it's release. Deep, emotional release, Scorpio. You've reached the end of a long, hard road, and now you finally get to relax.

You did what had to be done, and you've made it to the other side. This feels like a gift straight from the universe. Nicely done!

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Now, you see before you so much hope and promise. It took time, but you're evolving and changing into someone you want to be. You stuck it out and did the work, and it's all paying off.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.