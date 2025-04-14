Your Love Horoscopes Is Here For April 15 — You Don't Have To Be Alone

The daily love horoscope is here for April 15. Juno retrograde shifts back into Scorpio on Tuesday, affecting each zodiac sign's relationship. While Venus is the planet of love, it tends to affect casual relationships, dating, and your own sense of self most deeply. Yet if you are looking for your forever love, it’s the energy of Juno that you want to embody and work with. Juno first stationed retrograde in Sagittarius on March 19, during a Venus and Mercury retrograde in Aries. Yet, the journey of Juno is longer than that of planets, averaging approximately four months every year and a half. This is a journey of commitment, and it takes a new turn as

Juno retrograde in Scorpio brings up themes of trust and your own inner truth. Scorpio is a sign that rules the depths of your subconscious, which also represents your needs and dreams for romance apart from what you may have settled for. This begins with achieving clarity and understanding about your committed relationship or marriage. However, if you’re single, this journey may also help shed light on difficulties in attracting love or ways you sabotage yourself.

As Juno retrograde shifts into Scorpio, you will begin to reflect on how well you trust yourself and your partner. This is all part of the lead-up to a moment of epiphany that will occur on May 14, in which you will know without a shadow of a doubt whether you’re in your forever love, or simply settling so you don’t have to be alone.

The daily love horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 15, 2025:

Aries

You can’t avoid what is uncomfortable to face, dear Aries. You can try to keep moving ahead, but unless you know how to do it differently, you will continue to repeat the same lessons.

Juno retrograde in Scorpio may bring up some dark themes for you as you are forced to confront what is uncomfortable in your romantic life.

This may involve past decisions regarding control and intimacy. By allowing yourself the time and space to face what is uncomfortable, you will finally have the tools to attract a new and healthier relationship into your life.

Taurus

Changes only occur because there is growth, dear Taurus. Juno retrograde in Scorpio aims at your house of relationships. This will involve a committed relationship rather than a marriage; however, it doesn’t mean you won’t need to make a decision.

During this time, there may be questions regarding progressing a current relationship into marriage, or whether you’re settling for less. You’ve been using this process for some time, but there is no reason to rush. Clarity will come, but it may take until the end of the year to truly feel like this chapter is behind you.

Gemini

Return to yourself, dearest Gemini. Scorpio energy governs your house of well-being and health. This phase may be one where you realize that you’ve abandoned yourself in the past to keep relationships going.

Juno retrograde in Scorpio is a time to evaluate how you’ve been showing up for love and what you’ve been tolerating.

There is no rule that you must have unconditional acceptance for hurtful or unhealthy behaviors. Use this time to reflect on yourself, remembering that you set the tone for what you will receive.

Cancer

It takes two people to make a relationship work, sweet Cancer. With Juno retrograde in Scorpio in your house of marriage and commitment, this energy will be strongly felt in your romantic life. Juno does govern the union, connection, and agreements within a relationship.

You may want to use this time to reflect on whether you and your partner are making a reciprocal effort in this relationship and on your needs regarding commitment.

You don’t have to make any decisions, nor should you jump to assumptions. Just try to continue to work together, but observe the effort your partner is putting in as well.

Leo

You must be able to trust the intentions of your partner, Leo. Yet, this also means you must trust yourself regarding love. Juno retrograde in Scorpio will occur within your house of relationships, home, and family.

This will prompt you to reevaluate your ability to trust and whether it’s your partner's fault or some of your wounds that are creating any difficulties.

Work to be clear with yourself, trusting your intentions and goals for your relationship, so that you can better see if your partner is on the same page.

Virgo

The best relationships are built on honesty, Virgo. Scorpio energy governs your house of understanding and communication. With Juno retrograde in Scorpio, you will be asked to reflect on and deal with what you’ve tried to avoid and the agreements within your relationship.

This may relate to matters that you’ve felt are uncomfortable or that would jeopardize your ability to stay in this connection.

However, Scorpio demands nothing less than the truth, so it would be wise to start facing the reality of your relationship.

Libra

You should never have to trade your self-respect for the love of another, Libra. Yet that may be what you find you’ve done during Juno retrograde in Scorpio. Scorpio energy rules over your house of self-worth, and the kind of love you value.

While financial themes, or control may surface during this time, you also want to ensure you’re not sacrificing what you deserve to maintain a relationship.

Financial freedom has been a major focus of your energy recently, so be sure you’re not staying in a relationship because you doubt your ability to provide for yourself.

Scorpio

There is no reason to judge yourself, sweet Scorpio. You are given a mirror of truth as Juno retrograde shifts into your sign. However, it’s your choice whether to gaze into it or not.

This is a time when you will be able to see clearly how you’ve been showing up for love and the truth of your past decisions.

While this may involve uncomfortable truths, especially if you’ve been busy judging yourself and others, it is beneficial. Give yourself grace for the past and let yourself grow to have faith in the future.

Sagittarius

Ground yourself in truth, Sagittarius. Juno retrograde in Scorpio affects the deepest part of your life, your subconscious. This may make you question everything about yourself, your life, and your romantic decisions.

You may feel like you have taken the wrong path recently or betrayed yourself in some of your choices.

However, Scorpio works to alchemize, so anything you regret can be transformed into what will benefit you.

Use this time to heal yourself as it applies to your romantic decisions so that you can see the truth of yourself and your relationship.

Capricorn

Be mindful of whom you let support you, Capricorn. Juno retrograde in Scorpio will move through your house of relationships and social connections, representing a time of clarity and change.

You may have people, including a romantic partner, who only appear to support you. This may unravel, prompting you to confront the truth of those surrounding you.

Be sure you’re facing any challenges as they arise, so that a third party doesn’t create issues in your current relationship.

Aquarius

Manifest a strong connection, Aquarius. Scorpio energy governs your house of reputation and validation. With Juno retrograde here in Scorpio, you are being offered a chance to reflect on the strength of your relationship.

During this period, you may encounter threats to how your partner sees you, or how you view them. Anything that does arise, though, is a chance to listen to your heart and not the outside world.

Your romantic relationship is yours and no one else’s, which means only your and your partner's opinions matter.

Pisces

Embrace the spiritual side of love, dearest Pisces. You have always craved a deeply spiritual romantic connection like that of a twin flame. However, you’ve also learned that you must have that relationship with yourself before attracting it into your life.

Juno retrograde in Scorpio may bring a past opportunity back into your life, or help you attract a divine partner.

The energy of retrograde Juno and Scorpio may help you realize that divine timing was always at play in your life. Be ready for anything, but most of all for a new adventure of love to begin.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.