Life Gets A Whole Lot Better For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On April 15, 2025

Starting on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, life gets a whole lot better for three zodiac signs during the transit of the Moon trine Venus. These zodiac signs get to feel what it's like to know things are well on their way to becoming great, and that's a relief, isn't it?

We have worked very hard to get to this place, so much so that the word "better" almost seemed impossible for a while there. Is it really going to get better? Well, April 15 shows us that, yes, it really is getting better. Just when we thought this was as good as it gets, in comes Moon trine Venus with its optimism, love and kindness. Suddenly, everything in life looks doable. We've got a lot to look forward to, zodiac signs.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Life gets better for three zodiac signs starting on April 15, 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

There are moments when you genuinely believe you don’t deserve happiness, and yet, at some point, you find yourself wondering why joy feels just out of reach. During Moon trine Venus on April 15, you'll have a moment of clarity; can life get better for you? Yes, Virgo. Of course it can.

This is the kind of transformative transit that shifts your focus from what you can’t do to what you can. That small shift makes all the difference. You’re starting to see that putting yourself down isn’t humility; it’s just another form of ego.

By insisting you don’t deserve happiness, you’re just claiming to be "the best at being unworthy." But that’s a lie, and Moon trine Venus is here to turn that thinking on its head. Virgo, it’s time to let go of the idea that happiness isn’t for you. It is, and on April 15, 2024, life gets better and you'll be happier for it.

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

You’re about to realize that life is about to improve for you. You’re ready to leave the tension of this past behind. You want peace. You want joy. And, Libra, you will have it. Getting there is part of the process.

On this day, it becomes crystal clear that if happiness is part of the equation, then change must be, too. You’ll recognize that while you are already exceptional as you are, a little personal, spiritual fine-tuning wouldn’t hurt.

And so it goes, Libra. Moon trine Venus reminds you that change is not just necessary, but good. Trust the process, and you’ll see that only good things come from it. April 15 marks the beginning of something brighter, and you can already sense that the rest of the month is going to be great.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

There are two ways to see this day, April 15, 2025. With Moon trine Venus in play, you can either put an end to the negative loop in your mind and permit yourself to see things in a more positive light, or you can stay stuck in that rut, refusing to step out. Seems like an easy choice, and you make the right one, Pisces.

What’s in front of you is a decision: dwell on the mistakes of the past and let them drag you down, OR, recognize that you made it through, you picked yourself up, and you kept going.

Moon trine Venus is the kind of transit that lets you acknowledge your own resilience. On this day, you can look in the mirror and say, "Hey, you did it. You really did," and feel that truth settle in. You're strong, Pisces. This isn't just a phase; this is who you are. Life gets better because you WANT it to.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.