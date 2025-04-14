4 Zodiac Signs Become The Universe's Favorites On April 15, 2025

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, four zodiac signs become the universe's favorites. The positive energy that comes with the Sagittarius Moon lets us know that we're on a winning streak. Astrologically, Sagittarius is known for its wildly optimistic outlook, and for four zodiac signs, we're going to take that outlook and make something magical out of it.

We are fortunate to have the Sagittarius Moon on this day, as it comes to us just in the nick of time, it would appear. It feels as though we're being seen by the universe, as if it is gifting positivity and hope. That's a very special gift, for sure.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Four zodiac signs become the universe's favorites on April 15, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

On this day, during the Sagittarius Moon, you will receive the gift of optimism. If anyone knows just how badly you need that, it's you, Aries. Sure, you like to think everything is going to work out just fine, but you can't help but feel dejected every now and then.

You're NOT into letting that dejected feeling last, though; it's just not in your nature to feel that way for an extended period of time. Thankfully, on April 15, the Sagittarius Moon does its work to get you back to your old self again.

You can thank the universe for your ability to roll with the punches, because you're never going to be the person who stays down. You're a natural-born winner, Aries, so get to it!

Advertisement

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

All you ever really need to get you back on track is one tiny little moment of optimism, and bam! All is well in your world. You're in luck during this day, April 15, because the Sagittarius Moon has just what you need: a booster shot of positive energy.

You may end up making a few people in your life laugh a lot during this day, mainly because you'll shock them with your bounce-back skills. Only yesterday you were feeling blue, and now, you're the life of the party.

This is how the Sagittarius Moon works, and for you, Cancer, it's the most natural thing you can think of. You aren't cut out for this negative life; you were made to love it all, and on this day, you get to be yourself, in love with everything.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

What you feel happening to you on this day, April 15, is about as good a gift as one can get, and it's all coming your way, Leo. You not only feel happy for no reason at all, but you also feel as if everything truly IS going to work out, and that brings you great relief.

During the Sagittarius Moon, it's very easy to get swept up in happy feelings as this transit basically embodies positive energy and the idea that hope is always something to believe in.

You'd rather go that route than any other, as you're so tired of being dragged down by all the negativity that seems to exist in the world right now. You let anything bring you down, not while the Sagittarius Moon is around, that's for sure.

Advertisement

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

With the Sagittarius Moon as your guide on this day, you basically can't believe how good your life is. The truth is that your life happens to be fantastic, even when it's not. You just have a way about you that denies the existence of the negative.

And, when the Sagittarius Moon is out, as it is on April 15, it's like a double whammy of Sagittarius energy, and that can't be bad at all. In fact, you are in a class by yourself because many people around you can't catch up to your effervescent positive attitude.

But you are not going to let go of this attitude, either, Sagittarius. You've come to know from experience that seeing things the way you do is what makes your life so special. The universe totally supports this kind of thinking. Good on you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.