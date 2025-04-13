5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Luck & Abundance On April 15, 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and abundance on April 15, 2025. Tuesday’s Wood Tiger day (Jia Yin), during a Wood Snake year and Metal Dragon month, is an Open Day — which in Chinese astrology is all about welcoming in possibility. This isn’t passive energy. With two strong Wood stems at play, the vibe today is brave, bold, and ideal for people who are willing to go first. The Tiger doesn’t wait for a sign, it is the sign. And if you’ve been hovering on the edge of a big move, today’s the day the universe rewards courage and confidence.

These five animal signs are standing at the edge of something exciting, and Tuesday helps them take the leap. Not just toward major abundance and luck, but toward something they actually want.

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

You and the Tiger have what we call a harmonious alliance in Chinese astrology, meaning today’s energy naturally boosts your instincts and helps you move fast without fumbling. You might wake up feeling unusually decisive, or like you suddenly know what’s next. Follow that. Open Days are made for action, and yours is about reclaiming a kind of momentum that’s felt a little out of reach lately.

Your luck today is tied to self-belief. I’ve seen Horses land jobs, make bold confessions, or even book spontaneous trips on a Wood Tiger day. And afterwards they walk away feeling like they actually remember who they are. If you’re hesitating on something because you don’t feel ready, this is your cue to just do it. Send the pitch. Say yes to the event. Take the small risk with the big payoff. Your abundance isn’t subtle today. It’s loud, fast, and fun, just like you like it.

2. Dog

Design: YourTango

This might be the most socially lucky day you’ve had in a while. Not just because the Tiger energy creates a natural alliance for you, but because the Open Day favors your kind of loyal, trustworthy vibe in ways that get noticed. Whether you’ve been quietly helping someone behind the scenes or keeping things steady for your family or work crew, today brings recognition. And yes, the kind that actually leads to something.

Don’t be surprised if a conversation opens a door. Someone you haven’t heard from in a while might reach out, or a mutual connection puts your name in the right room. I’ve seen Dogs land meaningful collaborations or clear up long-standing miscommunications on days like this. The key is not to overthink it. When the opportunity comes, say yes before your self-doubt kicks in. Your luck lives in the moment you stop downplaying your value.

3. Tiger

Design: YourTango

This is your animal day, and because it’s also a Wood Tiger day (same element as your birth year if you’re a 1974 baby), it packs a serious punch. You’re in your power and when Tigers are in their power, things happen. This is one of those rare days where it feels like the universe is actually working on your timeline. Traffic flows. People respond. The thing you’ve been waiting to click? It lands. (And no, not in a vague way, in a you can screenshot it kind of way.)

For some Tigers, this might show up in love, like someone finally matches your intensity or expresses what you’ve been sensing for a while. For others, it’s financial. A payment clears, a raise is offered, or you realize you’ve been underestimating your own earning power. I once had a Tiger client get a job and a date on a Jia Yin Open Day. That’s what we’re working with here. Just don’t talk yourself out of any of it. Tigers do best when they act before they overanalyze.

4. Pig

Design: YourTango

You don’t always vibe with Tiger energy as it can feel a little chaotic when you’d rather take your time. But today? You’re thriving in the unexpected. Something gets easier. A plan falls into place without you over-planning. You might even get help from someone you didn’t expect to show up. This isn’t because you’re pushing, it’s because you’ve already done the internal work. Now it’s time to receive.

If there’s been tension in your family or love life, this day brings a window of softness. You might have a meaningful conversation that changes how you see someone or how they see you. And financially, it’s a good day to explore a new stream of income, especially if it’s something you've been quietly building or learning about on the side. I’ve seen Pigs get good news from a long-forgotten loan or hear back from something they applied to weeks ago. Your abundance today is quiet but real, and it feels a little like relief.

5. Ox

Design: YourTango

You're not usually one to chase luck but today it kind of chases you. Even though you’re still in a Rooster month clash (which brings extra stress), the Wood Tiger is pushing you to be a little braver. That thing you’ve been thinking about doing for months but keep shelving? Tuesday it might be easier than you thought. I’ve seen Ox animal signs use this exact combo of day and month to finally apply for something they’ve been quietly dreaming of … and actually get it.

You might get a second chance at something you thought was off the table, like a message from someone who ghosted or an offer that didn’t exist yesterday. The Tiger’s boldness is good for you, even if it’s out of your comfort zone. Tuesday’s luck rewards effort, especially when it comes from real alignment and not people-pleasing. Step forward like it’s already yours. The universe just might agree.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Deputy Editor. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.