Daily Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, July 7: Neptune Retrograde Helps You See Things Clearly

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for July 7, 2026. Neptune stations retrograde in Aries on Tuesday.

Neptune rules dreams and inspiration, and when it slows down and turns retrograde, the effect is more like a long exhale than a disruption. Pay attention to what comes up today. Neptune hasn't made a full retrograde loop through Aries since the 1870s, so whatever gets clarified for you over the next several months is connected to something important long-term.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, July 7, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Neptune is going retrograde in your zodiac sign on Tuesday, Aries, which makes this energy feel personal. Take a moment to check in with yourself. Is the direction you've been moving in actually where you want to be going?

You may find that you've been putting on a performance, even if it was unintentional. Use this moment to get to know yourself better. Embrace authenticity and be honest about what you want.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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The Moon moves into your sign on July 7, Taurus, which feels good after a few days of restless energy. You're settling into something steadier and more comfortable. Finally, you can relax.

Meanwhile, Neptune retrograde brings clarity to something you've been thinking about for a while. Everything may not make sense on Tuesday, but trust that it will come together over the next few months.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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It's time to get honest about your long-term goals, Gemini. You've grown as a person, and on Tuesday, you may find that a dream you've been chasing doesn't seem as appealing as it once did.

Perhaps it's time to adjust your goals. Take a moment to reflect on your desires in the current moment. What in your life do you want more of? What does success look like to you now?

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's energy is focused on your career, Cancer. Is the version of success you've been picturing actually yours? Or has it been shaped by what you think you're supposed to want?

Let go of other people's expectations and opinions. Your professional goals may look different than the people around you, and that's OK. Your journey is yours and yours alone.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Neptune retrograde targets your house of philosophy and belief systems, Leo. Your July 7 horoscope urges you to question beliefs you've held for a long time.

Something you believed to be fact turns out to be a mere illusion, and this is quite shocking. It might even lead you to question your entire worldview. While this is challenging in the moment, it is all happening for your greater good. You can't build a life based on a fantasy, no matter how hard you try.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Put down those rose-colored glasses, Virgo. When Neptune goes retrograde on July 7, you get clarity about a relationship in your life. Though Neptune is the planet of dreams, it has no patience for your wishful thinking.

This energy is like a cosmic wake-up call. This doesn't mean you must break up with your partner, but you do need to be honest about the reality of your relationship.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Neptune retrograde is in your house of partnerships on Tuesday, but that doesn't necessarily mean trouble. It means that whatever idealized version of this person or dynamic you've been carrying is going to get a reality check.

Be careful not to ignore red flags or romanticize your relationship. This energy helps you see the truth of your connection. It might confirm your feelings and help you build a deeper bond, or it could show you that you deserve better.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Get honest about what's not working in your day-to-day life, Scorpio. Maybe you're burning out and need a better work-life balance. Perhaps you have some bad habits or toxic relationships you just can't shake.

Practice self-love during Tuesday's horoscope and make the changes you need to improve your life. You know that something isn't working, and this is your opportunity to fix it.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Pursue what feels authentic, Sagittarius. Whether this is a creative project or a romantic situation, you need to follow what feels right in your soul. Don't let outside influences impact what you give your energy to.

On Tuesday, you may realize that something you used to love just doesn't feel right anymore. Instead of feeling down, find something new that sparks joy. Try out some hobbies and visit places you've never been before.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Your horoscope on July 7 is all about your home life and family, Capricorn. This day challenges you to let go of your expectations and some of the more traditional ideas you hold.

Let your loved ones see you for exactly as you are, and allow them to show you the same. You have the opportunity on Tuesday to bond more closely with your family. Lead with compassion and embrace this warm and comforting energy.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Though Mercury retrograde is creating miscommunication, Neptune retrograde is doing the exact opposite. Tuesday's energy helps you communicate your true thoughts more clearly.

Honesty is powerful, and that's what this day is about. Don't mince your words or tell people what they want to hear if you don't actually mean it. This is also a good time to get your thoughts on paper, whether you're writing a novel or journaling about your feelings.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Your worth has nothing to do with the number in your bank account. During your July 7 horoscope, Neptune retrograde targets your house of money and self-worth.

Your value is inherent. It's not about how much money you make or what you bring to the table. So, don't settle for less than you deserve or sacrifice yourself for others. You are magical, Pisces; you just need to remember that.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.