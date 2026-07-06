5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From Now To July 12

July is bringing in a lot of momentum, and the good times continue for five zodiac signs having the best horoscopes the week of July 6 to 12, 2026.

After a busy start to the week, we get a little rest when Venus enters Virgo on July 9, pushing us to be more organized and alert. The Moon in Gemini on the 11th continues the intense chapter that the Mars and Uranus conjunction initiated at the start of the week. These astrological signs are more willing than others to make the changes necessary to flow with this energy, which is why they have such good horoscopes all week.

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This week urges them to be courageous and to stay present with their goals. Expect a wave of inspiration starting now.

1. Aries

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This is the week you’re discovering your talents and gifts, Aries. Mars in Gemini gives you an advantage, inspiring you to brainstorm some new ideas. With Mercury retrograde, you see yourself picking up the pieces of an old project and, through the new inspiration, giving it more dimension.

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Don't get discouraged if it feels overwhelming at first. For those who are connecting with their artistic talents, the Taurus Moon on Tuesday makes dreaming and connecting with your imaginative side much easier. Patience is essential if you want to create a masterpiece.

Find your muses through your local museums or theater when the Moon is in Gemini towards the end of the week. It could fuel your creative energy, and with Venus entering Virgo this week, you have a stronger desire to pay attention to the minor details.

2. Taurus

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Saturn in Aries might have you hiding away. But this week, Taurus, you are reminded to take command of the spotlight with Jupiter now in Leo.

Your ruler, Venus, enters Virgo this week, giving you an edge because it allows you to radiate for the next several weeks. This is a joyful week for you that boosts your energy levels and makes you believe in love again. Venus in Virgo also pushes you to explore your creative energy.

On Monday, the Moon in Aries shows you how to prioritize the rest you need to awaken those beautiful stories that are waiting to be created. When the Moon is in your sign midweek, you have a lot more confidence in yourself when it comes to advancing in life. You are beginning a new chapter this week that really shows you your potential.

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3. Gemini

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You experience an electric transit this week with Mars, Uranus, and the Moon meeting up in your sign, giving you some momentum. Thankfully, Venus is now in Virgo, bringing peace and calm to your home sector.

In your career sector, on the other hand, taking action is the name of the game. You are reminded not to doubt yourself with Mars building up your courage. It's easier to awaken your dreams and face any challenges with Jupiter equipping you with confidence.

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While it may be tempting to take on many things at once, you should be mindful of what you can complete and not be afraid to put anything that wastes your time on hold. Be diligent, Gemini. Stay ahead and focus on completion. Regardless of how sturdy plans may seem, be prepared to make changes with Mercury now retrograde.

4. Virgo

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Venus enters your zodiac sign this week, adding a nice energy to your relationships. Reconciliations are possible, but make sure to keep things diplomatic and not involve yourself in unnecessary drama with Uranus and Mars still bringing some drama to the table.

This is also a week when you connect with your creative energy, so channel it into a project you are passionate about. Visit a library and start a new book. Have a nice dinner with friends or begin a new artistic journey. These are all things that can make Venus shine while in your sign.

The Moon in Gemini connects with Mars at the end of the week, which has all eyes on you. Be mindful of your communication, Virgo. Incorporate your charm and build alliances.

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5. Sagittarius

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As a Mutable sign, you experience positive changes this week. One of the more notable transits for you will be Venus’ entry in Virgo on July 9. This puts the planet of love and beauty at the highest part of your chart, which makes you more welcoming and magnetic to others.

Prepare to experience some surprises when the Gemini Moon meets with Mars in the same sign at the end of the week. This begins a very motivating time for you that shows you how to collaborate with others. However, make sure not to let your anger get the best of you. Be patient with those around you and be a support for those who need you.

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This is a week that teaches you how to take on leadership roles and shows you why strengthening your connection with others will be a dominant theme during the Jupiter in Leo transit.

A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.