Saturday’s horoscopes test each zodiac sign’s boundaries. The Aries Moon opposes Venus in Libra on November 21, which is a classic case of me vs. we.

To be honest, the Aries Moon makes people kind of selfish. Venus in Libra is the exact opposite, so you can see where things might get a little weird. It’s the kind of day when you’ll feel kind of trapped by what other people want from you while at the same time wanting some validation from them. Find the right balance today. It's totally possible to be open about what you need while also being willing to hear others out. In other words, boundaries!

Here's your zodiac sign's horoscope for Saturday, November 21, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, your patience for indecisiveness is very thin on Saturday. The Moon in your sign usually makes you assume you know what's best for everyone.

Even if you do (a true possibility honestly), Venus in your relationship zone on November 21 means it'd be wise to let other people have a say. Compromising today will go a long way in keeping your relationships intact.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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If you wake up shaking your fists at the world on Saturday, you can thank the Aries Moon. It's in your subconscious zone on November 21, which makes you quick to anger.

Not an easy energy to deal with when you also have Venus in your daily routine zone encouraging you to ignore your own needs so you can take care of everyone else. That's just not gonna work today, Taurus.

Before agreeing to help someone out, ask yourself if you genuinely have the energy for it. Keep things simple and realistic.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You actually have lots of energy to do stuff on November 18. Since the Aries Moon is in your friendship zone, it's one of those days when being around people is actually quite fulfilling.

The opposition to Venus in Libra comes into play when people don't want to do what you want to do. Venus in your house of joy makes you determined to have fun your way and your way only. Find the balance, Gemini.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Saturday's horoscope wants you to have clear boundaries between work and home this weekend. Whether you actually have to work on November 21 isn't really the issue. The Aries Moon is gonna have you thinking about your job either way.

Don't let it affect your home life, Cancer. Venus in your home zone encourages you to let yourself relax. Getting your mind off work for a bit might actually be the answer to your success anyway.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Even with the opposition, Saturday's astrology is actually wonderful for you, Leo. The Aries Moon makes you want to travel. Even if you can't go far, Venus in your local zone makes staying around your own area just as satisfying.

You can still get that change of scenery without hopping on a plane to who knows where. Since Venus is the planet of aesthetics, even trying a new restaurant or reading outside can scratch that itch. The point is just to get out of your normal routine. Have fun!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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You're at risk of buying something you don't actually need on Saturday. Venus in Libra in your money zone makes you very generous with your money even if you don't really have it to spend.

The Aries Moon actually gives you some help with this on November 21 because you're more likely to be kind of stingy. Aim for frugal. There's ways to treat yourself without emptying your whole wallet, Virgo.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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The Aries Moon opposite Venus in your sign makes it very clear where you've been a little too accommodating for other people. Usually at the expense of your own best interests, Libra.

The tables turn on November 21 because the Aries Moon gives you the gumption to put yourself first for once. You're about to see that people actually can handle their own stuff. Remember that next time they expect you to do it for them.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Good luck to anything (or anyone) that has the audacity to slow you down on Saturday. The Aries Moon in your house of daily tasks makes you very determined to cross every single thing off on your to-do list on November 21.

The Moon opposite Venus in Libra, which is in your house of rest, is likely to make you want to crawl back into bed if anything gets in the way of your flow. Patience is a virtue, Scorpio!

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius, you don't need to force anything with anyone on November 21. No need to go out of your way to impress anyone or hide how you feel.

Usually your type of humor and directness is, well, an acquired taste. Venus in your friendship zone makes your usual bluntness more palatable for everyone.

Better yet, the Aries Moon in your house of happiness and joy means you're pretty much down for anything on Saturday.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Venus in your career zone makes people (especially co-workers and bosses) more curious about who you are as a person when you're not a work. At the same time, the Aries Moon makes you very protective of your personal life.

It's not a day to schedule anything work-related if you can avoid it. But Capricorn, keep in mind that letting people into your life a bit is important to getting further along in your career if that's what you want. There's a reason personality hires are a thing.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Saturday's horoscope wants you to do your best to find common ground with people you don't really agree with. You'll be very passionate in the way you talk about the things you believe in on November 21 thanks to the Aries Moon.

Venus in Libra reminds you that some things just aren't worth the argument. It's very hard to change people's minds. Before you try to prove your point, think about whether the topic is worth losing a relationship over.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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The Aries Moon is in your money house on November 21, Pisces. Considering Aries is the most impulsive zodiac sign of the bunch, I'm sure you can see why this can be concerning.

Venus in Libra, your house of shared resources, is a little reminder from the universe to make sure you're not spending anyone else's money on Saturday. If you owe any money, that needs to be taken care of first.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.