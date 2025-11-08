Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, November 9 — It's The First Day Of Mercury Retrograde

The daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on November 9, 2025 are here. Mercury turns retrograde in Sagittarius until November 29 (yes, it’s that time again), but this one carries a different flavor. This Mercury retrograde phase is less about misplacing your keys and more about finding your compass.

Sagittarius is the astrological sign of personal philosophy, moral conviction, bold ideals, and broad horizons. Still, Mercury moving backward here asks if the map you’ve been following was drawn by someone else. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius pulls focus to your worldview and the stories you tell about what’s worth pursuing. Let the questions do their quiet work, because it's time to live the life you were truly destined for.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 9, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your beliefs and worldview are coming into focus on Sunday, though not without friction. What once felt certain now invites questioning, and the answers may surprise you.

This is a moment to examine what you’ve been chasing and why. What does it look like to distinguish between true conviction and inherited assumptions? The challenge is to act with curiosity and let your sense of direction be shaped by insight rather than habit.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, any hidden currents around trust, intimacy, and shared resources rise to the surface on Sunday. You may notice where giving has cost more than you realized, or where old attachments no longer serve you.

This is a time to discern what you can offer without losing yourself and redefine the balance between generosity and self-preservation. Transformation begins when you face the shadows without flinching.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the people in your life reflect both clarity and confusion to you. Misunderstandings may arise on Sunday, not to frustrate you, but to illuminate where communication has been unclear or insincere.

Listening carefully and speaking with honesty open doors to a deeper connection. Every encounter now carries the potential to reveal what kind of relationships truly nourish you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the rhythm of your day may feel off on Sunday. Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius is nudging you to pay attention to what sustains your inner world.

Habits that once felt safe may now seem draining, while small acts of care offer more relief than grand gestures. Recalibrate your routines and give yourself room to cultivate presence over performance. This is where your soul feels most at home.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, creativity and expression feel different now. Less about display, more about substance.

On Sunday, you may question what you’ve been making and for whom, realizing that joy lies in authenticity rather than approval. Reconnect with play as a sacred act, to create for the sake of aliveness rather than applause.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your memories and family patterns resurface on Sunday, showing you where healing is still needed. Old stories are not meant to trap you, but to teach you.

Reflection on where you came from and what shaped you offers insight into the life you are building now. Listening deeply to these lessons enables you to carry your inner sense of home with you wherever you go.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, ideas and conversations loop back on Sunday, asking for attention you may have overlooked. You may feel inclined to revisit unfinished discussions or reconsider your assumptions.

Do your best to refine your understanding, speak with care, and let insight emerge gradually rather than forcing a resolution. Every word you choose now carries weight.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your sense of worth and security comes into focus on Sunday. You may notice where effort has been misdirected or where validation has been sought externally rather than internally.

Take a step back to redefine what you truly deserve. And most importantly, trust in the value of your contributions, and feel the difference between earning and receiving with integrity.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, confidence and clarity may feel tested on Sunday as you confront questions about identity and purpose. The path forward requires introspection, peeling back layers to find what is genuinely yours.

This is not a time for reinvention, but for remembering and reconnecting with the truths that guide your journey and letting them shape your next steps.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your inner world grows louder on Sunday, drawing attention to dreams and quiet longings that may have been overlooked. Intuition and subtle insights offer guidance, and rest becomes a source of revelation.

Listen deeply and let stillness illuminate the direction that aligns with your authentic self. What does it mean to act from the core truth of your being rather than from expectation or obligation?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, as Mercury retrograde begins, community and connection come under review. Old relationships may resurface to provide clarity, closure, or realignment.

This day is a time to recognize where your energy is best invested, and to focus on connections that amplify rather than diminish your individuality. True belonging honors both self and others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, ambitions and goals may feel uncertain on Sunday, prompting reflection on whether your current path aligns with your deeper calling.

Recognition and reward may be slower than expected, but the most meaningful success is measured by authenticity, not visibility.

Reconnect with your vision of purpose. It’s shifting and in flux, but honoring it will guide you to take each step aligned with the truth of who you are.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.