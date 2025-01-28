Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 29 — The New Moon In Aquarius Is Here

The daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on January 29, 2025, reveals how the New Moon in Aquarius makes changes in our lives. This New Moon is a particularly potent one. It's not only the first New Moon of a new year, but it follows the rare six-planet lineup that happened earlier this month.

This New Moon in Aquarius is an invitation to break free from the norm and embrace a future that feels authentically yours. This New Moon encourages you to rewrite the script of your life, shedding any lingering attachments to conventional expectations and embracing a more unconventional path. It’s about daring to make choices that resonate deeply within you without seeking validation from others or waiting for external approval.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Daily horoscopes for Wednesday, January 29, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The New Moon in Aquarius urges you to shake up your social circle and dive into new networks. This is your chance to connect with inspiring individuals and share your vision.

Forget about going solo — allow yourself to be supported and empowered by your community. Think about how you want your social landscape to transform, and don’t be afraid to challenge the usual ways of building connections. Now’s the time to leap, creating authentic, innovative, and liberating bonds.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The New Moon is illuminating your career path and public presence, pushing you to think beyond the ordinary. It’s time to dream big and bring a new perspective to your professional life.

Break away from the conventional, and use this moment to explore how to integrate cutting-edge ideas or technology into your work.

Your unique contributions are more needed than ever, so trust in your vision and let fresh opportunities guide you toward uncharted territory.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The energy of the New Moon invites you to broaden your horizons. Whether learning something new, taking a trip, or opening your mind to different philosophies, it’s time to embrace a more expansive view of life.

If you’ve been restricted by routine, break free now — seek experiences pushing you beyond the ordinary. Set your intentions to explore untraditional paths and let your curiosity propel you into unexplored territories.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The New Moon in Aquarius transforms your most intimate relationships and shared resources. Re-examine your connections, especially when it comes to trust and emotional depth.

Release old patterns that no longer serve your growth and allow space for radical honesty and vulnerability.

This is a moment to strengthen your financial and emotional bonds, creating deeper, more meaningful exchanges with those you trust.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

With this New Moon highlighting your partnerships, look at how you relate to others. Whether love or business, now is the moment to refresh your connections.

Aquarius invites you to explore unconventional dynamics — don’t shy away from trying new approaches or tackling any lingering conflicts with creative solutions.

Let equality and balance take center stage as you redefine what partnership means for you in this new chapter.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The New Moon in Aquarius invites you to reimagine your daily routines and work habits, which includes breaking free from old systems that no longer serve your growth. How can you bring more creativity, freedom, and innovation into your everyday life?

Streamline your tasks, experiment with new wellness practices, and create a better balance between your work and personal life. Reset and explore new ways of living that align with your evolving needs.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The New Moon in Aquarius brings creative energy, encouraging you to express yourself boldly and unconventionally. Now is the moment to dive deep into your artistic pursuits and love life.

Whether it's trying something fresh with a partner or letting your creativity flow in unexpected ways, embrace this energy to break the mold.

Let your imagination lead you into new realms of self-expression—this is your time to step into the depths of your passions.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This New Moon calls for a reset in your home and family life. Consider how you can make your living space reflect your current tastes and how your emotional world supports your external goals.

If family dynamics feel stifling, this is a chance to establish new boundaries or shake up old patterns.

The New Moon in Aquarius invites you to create a foundation that aligns with your individuality and personal growth, bringing freedom into the home.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The New Moon in Aquarius stirs up your communication sector, making it a perfect time to embrace new ways of expressing yourself.

Whether it’s launching a blog, starting a podcast, or simply having deeper conversations with those around you, now is the time to break free from conventional methods of communication.

Don’t be afraid to speak your truth in unconventional ways or explore new self-expression forms, whether digital or face-to-face.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

For you, this New Moon illuminates your financial sector, urging you to think outside the box regarding how you earn and manage money.

It's an ideal time to reframe your approach to your finances, looking beyond traditional methods and considering innovative ways to increase your income or optimize your spending.

Whether it's exploring new career opportunities, investing in unconventional ventures, or rethinking your budgeting strategies, this energy encourages you to embrace change and open yourself to fresh ideas.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’re being offered a chance to evaluate where you’re going and why and make any necessary edits that will align your path with your true desires.

It’s a moment to pause, reflect, and assess the direction you’re heading in—are you still aligned with your core values, or have you drifted into goals that no longer serve your purpose?

Use this time for honest self-reflection, where you can reconsider your choices and make adjustments to ensure they align with your evolving vision.

Don’t be afraid to pivot or refine your approach; this is about recalibrating your trajectory with clarity and passion.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The New Moon in Aquarius calls you to retreat and reflect, offering an opportunity to let go of any lingering past hurts or limiting beliefs holding you back. Rest, heal, and reflect on how you can approach the coming months with a fresh, more liberated mindset.

The energy of Aquarius invites you to embrace inner innovation, allowing new dreams, spiritual insights, and personal breakthroughs to emerge as you work behind the scenes.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.