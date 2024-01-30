The Special Significance Of Cadent Houses In Astrology

There are three main house classifications in astrology: Angular, Succedent, and Cadent.

Angular houses made up of cardinal signs Aries, Cancer, Libra and Capricorn start the plan, cycle, or phase that helps us discover our purpose. Succedent houses comprised of fixed signs Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius help enforce what we have learned through the angular houses. Finally, Cadent houses ruled by mutable signs Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces represent the closing of the first cycle before we focus on the next angular house.

Meaning of the Cadent houses in astrology

The Cadent houses are the houses that reflect mutable energy, adaptable and unrestricted, which is why the cardinal houses are needed to bring back balance and structure in our chart. Cadent houses are right before the Cardinal houses so they are located in the third, sixth, ninth, and 12th houses.

Cadent houses teach us a lot about who we are through education and religion. These are the houses that help us create rules that will help us create some structure in our routines. We learn about the world around us through these houses because they spark our curiosity and educational purpose. Cadent houses teaches us how to dream and believe through love and community.

3rd house

This is an important house that teaches us a lot about our self-expression and educational foundation. The third house takes on the qualities of the ascendant and expands them.

There is a connection here to community including the friendships we make early on in life. In this house, we get to see the dynamics we have with siblings as well as our cousins.

Here we will also begin to learn about routines that we will apply in the sixth house, where we uncover how to have mastery over them. Taking on leadership roles and receiving guidance from teachers and mentors will also help shape the native’s childhood as they continue their progress through the fourth house.

The third house teaches us also to develop a love for learning and sparks our curiosity. These are essential to help us better understand the world around us and become passionate about our dreams.

6th house

The sixth house represents our day-to-day lives as well as our career prospects. We build upon what we learned in the third house and apply it here to become better at managing daily tasks. Without a routine, we may not be able to have the discipline needed to thrive in the tenth house. This is a house that helps us focus on the details and, when there are many planets here, we may become our own worst critical enemy.

The challenge with the sixth house comes when we do not ground ourselves and avoid establishing a routine. It can feel exhausting, but discipline is needed to thrive in the long run. Through our routine, discipline, and work habits developed in this house, we can end up seeing how this will pan out in our romantic relationships in the seventh house when we have to cohabitate with someone we are partnered with.

9th house

One of the inspiring and beautiful placements can be found in the ninth house. There is a link to the third house because our educational roots will allow us to expand in our academic journey. There can be a desire for the native to learn and continue in academia through their adulthood, or they will want to go on many adventures, meet new people, and experience new and exciting places along the way.

The ninth house is also linked to spirituality and religion. Our relationship with religion is seen through this House and the planets aspecting it. However, this Jupiterian house mainly focuses on learning how to understand the self because it is one house away from the tenth house of success and victory. Through here we see what we truly desire for a career and where we want to be when we shift our focus on the 10th house.

12th house

Another Jupiter-ruled house is the 12th house, with Neptune's influence as well. Pisces is the zodiac sign that is traditionally connected to this house because it is where we lose ourselves. It is a powerful house because it is the last one in our chart that shelters our motivation, dreams, and secrets. We could be fearful of showing others what is in this house because it is a very private place where we will learn how to become stronger and more courageous.

While the first house is linked to Aries’ passion and drive, this is the house where we learn how to pick ourselves up and fight for what we believe in as well as our place in the world. Understanding the 12th house helps us to feel a sense of enlightenment and inner power when we are no longer lost in the dreamy Neptunian waters.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.