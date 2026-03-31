Monthly Love Horoscopes Are Here For April 2026: A Little Bit Of Tension Is A Good Sign

The monthly love horoscope for April 2026 is here with details on how the major astrological events taking place this month influence each zodiac sign and their relationships. Venus, the planet of love, transits through Taurus this month before entering Gemini on April 24. Mars is the other planet that rules our love lives, and it will finish up its long transit through Pisces and enter Aries on April 9.

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Venus in Taurus is a relaxed time when we are most focused on the finer things in life and seeking pleasure in all of its most basic forms, as well as connecting to the earth and outdoors. Once Venus enters Gemini, curiosity and your social life are prioritized as conversation and playfulness become part of the package.

Mars has been in Pisces since March 2 and continues its transit until the 9th when it enters Aries and we experience a huge energetic change. Mars in Aries likes to take control and increase our personal drive, so expect this to be a spontaneous and action-oriented few weeks when we pursue relationships in a more direct manner.

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The Sun leaves Aries for Taurus on April 20, joining Venus in this sign and giving us a double dose of laid-back, sensual Taurus energy. Mercury, the planet of communication, also enters Aries on April 15, encouraging bolder and braver communication.

The monthly love horoscopes for April 2026:

Aries

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You can expect a more fiery love life this month, Aries, driven in part by Mars entering your sign. This makes you bolder and more direct with others.

The month begins with a Libra Full Moon falling in your seventh house of partners on April 1. This places a focus on a partner if you have one, and if you are single, you'll likely meet someone significant this month. The New Moon in Aries on April 17 serves as your personal reset for the year. The focus is on you and what you want to accomplish this month!

Venus in Taurus is not only beneficial for your money this month, but it also helps in terms of increasing your self-esteem and feelings of worthiness. The Sun entering Taurus on April 19 also helps, and it should be a pleasant and relaxing interlude. When Venus enters compatible Gemini, communication becomes more important. Expect to become busier during the latter part of the month.

From the 12th through the 19th, watch the Mercury and Mars energy in your first house. This can make you argumentative toward others, and Neptune can confuse your priorities. When Mercury enters your sign on the 15th, expect to be busier. Others may seem like they want to communicate more as well, making it an exciting and very interesting month.

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Taurus

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Venus is transiting your first house this month, Taurus, making April a great month for love. You're looking and feeling better, which makes you more magnetic. When Venus enters Gemini on April 24, it gives your finances and self-esteem a boost. Expect your social life to pick up towards the end of the month as you will do more socializing. If you are single, this energy presents opportunities to meet someone new.

The Full moon in Libra falls in your sixth house of work and health on April 1, followed by a 12th house New Moon in Aries on April 17. A New moon in the 12th house generally means you need to spend a little time alone to sort your thoughts out. Consider this preparation for new beginnings that will soon follow.

Mars in Aries transits your 12th house after April 9, which can bring up subconscious issues, such as rumination that can hold you back. You can seek to let the baggage go during the New Moon this month. We all have baggage that can interfere with our own happiness, but this presents an opportunity for positive change this month.

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Gemini

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As Venus in Taurus transits your 12th house this month, you may want to spend some time alone reflecting on the state of your love life. At times, this transit can represent a secret love, but not always.

When Venus enters your sign on April 24, everything changes. Look at Venus in Taurus as preparation for Venus in your first house, when you become more magnetic and generally come across at your best during one of the most positive months of the year for you.

When Mars enters Aries on April 9, it transits your 11th house of friends and social groups. If you are single, you're likely to meet someone through the regular friend groups you get together with. If you are partnered, it is still an exciting time as you do more socializing with your partner. Just be aware of Mars conjunct Neptune on April 16, which can cause confusion. This transit can also be self-defeating if you aren’t careful.

The New and Full Moons are very positive this month, especially since the April 1 Full Moon falls in your 5th house of love. This may well turn out to be the most special night of the month if you have a partner, and if you are single, you may just meet someone new.

Uranus enters your sign on the 26th. This energy is typically indicative of a lifestyle change and a desire for more freedom to live authentically.

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Cancer

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The planet of love is transiting through your 11th house until the 24th, Cancer. Venus in Taurus is a good placement for you with its rich and laid-back energies. Expect to do more socializing. If you are single, the best way to meet someone right now is through your friends or acquaintances.

Once Venus enters Gemini, the last part of the month feels quieter and more reflective as you consider and reassess past and current relationships. You may want some alone time to think things through.

Mars in Aries transits your 10th house, which rules reputation and career, starting on April 9. This fuels your ambition, possibly to the exclusion of your love life. But there is nothing that says you can’t enjoy both. There is a high probability of some intense moments with the difficult Mars transits this month, especially around the 19th and 20th, so be aware of the energy and avoid arguments.

The Full Moon in Libra on the 1st falls in your 4th house, encouraging a greater focus on home and family. During the high-energy and intense New Moon in Aries on April 17, you may have to prioritize work over relationships once again for the time being.

All in all, this month reflects the importance of boundary setting and deep thinking. It's a good idea to make self-care a priority. That said, Jupiter is direct in your sign, which makes it a lucky month overall. With Jupiter’s help, you're able to overcome any romantic setback.

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Leo

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All in all, April looks like a decent month for love, Leo. Venus in Taurus makes the first three weeks of April a good time for strengthening bonds. You'll likely experience some conflict between love and work, but this isn’t anything you can’t resolve by working smart. Look for your social life to pick up and spend more time with friends and your social groups when Venus enters Gemini on April 24.

When Mars enters Aries on the 9th, a romantic trip is in the cards for you, especially around the New Moon on April 17. You'll likely find yourself becoming more interested in your partner’s views and philosophical ideas or vice versa. If you are single, you'll likely meet someone who lives at a distance or even in a foreign country.

The Libra Full Moon on April 1 makes communication more important. You'll have some serious conversations about important matters around this time.

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Virgo

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During the first part of April, both Mercury and Mars are in your 7th house of partners, and Mercury is conjunct Mars on April 20. This is a date to watch, Virgo, since it can set off an argument or disagreement. Being aware of this energy can help avoid getting drawn into petty disagreements.

Venus in Taurus is a pleasant placement for you. If you are single, it's a good month to meet someone through travel or education. When Venus enters Gemini on April 24, you may face some conflict between work and play, but nothing you shouldn’t be able to work out to everyone’s satisfaction.

When the Full Moon rises in Libra on April 1, reflect on how you feel about yourself. If you feel like your self-esteem isn't where it should be, April 1 is a good day to let go of any unhealthy past issues. By the time the companion New Moon rises on April 17, you'll feel a lot better.

The Sun joins Venus in Taurus on the 20th, giving you a double dose of laid-back Taurus energy that increases your curiosity, which can enhance your conversations with a partner.

Uranus shakes things up when it enters Gemini on April 26, but it seldom gets rid of anything that is still beneficial in your life.

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Libra

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Venus in Taurus is transiting your 8th house this month, which rules intimacy, partner’s money, joint finances, and how you feel in a relationship (if you are in one). If this is the case, Libra, you should feel pretty good. If the relationship is new, it's likely to go to a new level this month. When Venus enters Gemini on April 24, you'll feel an urge to travel and have many enlightening conversations with partners as you become more curious about their worldview.

When Mars joins the Sun in Aries on the 9th, the passion picks up in your relationship. While this is a good thing, it can also add a certain amount of friction to the mix, increasing the likelihood of arguments. Mercury joins the Sun and Mars in Aries on the 15th, putting a lot of focus on your partner or, if you are single, finding a partner.

All in all, this month, there is a heavy focus on who you are connected to. If there is an issue, look for things to change for the better when Venus enters Gemini later in the month.

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Scorpio

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Scorpio, Mars, the planet of action, remains in your 5th house of love until the 9th, and Mercury for the first half of the month. This energy puts you in a more social mood this month. You'll want to spend time with a partner, and if you're single, you have a better chance of meeting someone interesting.

Venus is transiting through Taurus most of the month, drawing others to you. You can expect to spend more time with a partner or potential partner. When Venus enters Gemini on the 24th, you should feel good and much more inquisitive about a partner or any potential love interest. A relationship could go to a new level!

When the Full Moon rises on April 1, you may want to spend some time alone or in seclusion. If any buried trauma affecting your relationships comes up, it means it's ready to be dealt with and released.

The New Moon makes April 17 a good time to do something of service for a partner if you have one. Sometimes it’s the small gestures that count the most. For example, picking up dinner on a busy night. With a little thoughtfulness, you could be someone’s hero this month.

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Sagittarius

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While Saturn and Neptune are in Aries for some time to come, there is strong potential to reconnect with an old love or have a more committed relationship that begins this month.

Love is your focus this month, and you're leaning toward more social activities and have an increased desire to meet someone new if you are single. Venus is transiting Taurus most of the month, creating deeper connections. When Venus enters Gemini on the 24th, you'll find others are more drawn to you.

Expect to socialize more during the Full Moon on April 1. Connect with others, including your partner, or visit friends. If you're single, the best day for meeting someone new is April 17, when the New Moon rises in your fifth house of love.

Uranus enters Gemini, or your seventh house of partners, this month. This can create an erratic situation concerning relationships. You could meet someone new, but it might not last.

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Capricorn

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Capricorn, Venus in Taurus is trine your Sun in your fifth house of love this month, which is the perfect place for the planet of love. Taurus is a highly compatible sign for you, and this is a great placement for fun and romance. It's an ideal month for meeting someone new if you are single. If you have a partner already, it should be a pleasant interlude.

When Mars joins the Sun in Aries on April 9, you may desire to spend more time at home with a partner or entertain more in your own home. Expect to speak your mind more freely. Others are doing the same.

When Venus enters Gemini on April 24, expect communication to pick up. This is a chattier, more communicative placement for Venus, and you may take some short trips together.

The Full and New Moons fall on your 10th/4th house axis. On April 1, the Full Moon may present some conflict when it comes to romance, as you may feel a push-and-pull when it comes to work, but this should not be a big problem. Make it a point to spend time at home with a partner during the New Moon in Aries on April 17.

Of course, Jupiter, the planet of expansion, is in your 7th house of partners this month. If you are single, this is a great placement for meeting someone. If you have a partner, things could go to a whole new level this month.

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Aquarius

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With Venus transiting your fourth house of home most of the month, you may entertain more at home in April. Taurus energy leans toward deepening emotional ties, but when it moves to Gemini on the 24th, look for romance to pick up. If you are single, you're more likely to meet someone new towards the end of the month.

Mars entering Aries on the 9th makes communication more important and short trips more likely. Aries is no couch potato, so expect to get busier and speak your mind more often as others will toward you.

The April 1 Full Moon in Libra is very compatible and falls in your 9th house, which rules education and our curiosity about the world. You may become more interested in your partner's life philosophies, and this includes anyone new you meet.

When the New Moon rises on April 17, communication becomes very important. Someone has something very important to tell you.

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Pisces

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Lucky Pisces, you have Jupiter transiting your fifth house of love this month. If you are single, this increases your chances of meeting someone special. If you are partnered, your relationship has a great month ahead.

Venus in Taurus increases communication this month, which may be significant. When Venus enters Gemini on the 24th, it transits your fourth house of home, so you may want to spend more time here with a partner or entertaining.

Mars is in your first house for the first nine days of April, and you have had quite a busy month. Once it enters Aries, it transits your second house, which not only rules money but also your self-esteem. If you are lagging in this area, Mars will point it out so you can take steps to release any negative baggage. The New Moon in Aries on April 17 gives you another opportunity to be your best.

Uranus leaves Taurus and enters Gemini on April 26. This creates a square to your sign, which means you may encounter some turbulence, such as moving unexpectedly or, worst-case scenario, experiencing a breakup. If this is the case, it means a partnership has outlived its purpose and a new one will soon come your way!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.