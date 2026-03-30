The Monthly Horoscope For April 2026 Is Here With Everything Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know This Month

Monthly horoscopes are here for April 2026, revealing how passion and self-love guide each zodiac sign toward better conversations and relationships, as well as improved creativity, all month.

April opens with a Full Moon in Libra on the 2nd, inspiring us to confidently make moves as we find closure regarding equality in partnerships. April 4th, or angel number day 4/4, we may be focused on building a stronger foundation, or it could put a spotlight on what has created stability in our lives. When Mars enters Aries on the 9th, our desire to take action goes into overdrive, and the day after, we feel pushed to let go so we can reach our goals and embrace the wisdom we've gained under the third-quarter moon in Capricorn.

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As Mercury joins the Sun and Mars in Aries on the 14th, we speak with more passion, and our thoughts are louder, demanding to be voiced. During Aries-Taurus cusp week, we step into our power and continue to practice what we preach on the 16th, so that when the New Moon shines in Aries the following day, we are blessed with a fresh start and newfound power.

At the beginning of Taurus season on April 19, our work ethic, values, desires, finances, and diamond-in-the-rough status are illuminated. When Venus moves into Gemini under the first-quarter moon in Leo on the 24th, true connection leads our personal and professional lives, while our actions and decisions are motivated by heightened awareness of the light and love we give.

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On the 25th, Uranus joins Venus in Gemini energy, allowing our unique creativity and style of bringing people together to shine brighter. The day after that, Pallas moves into Aries, supercharging our survival mode by infusing it with self-assurance and leadership qualities. Thanks to April's energy, we are making ourselves known in a new way, sparkling like the gems we are, showcasing our resilience, and redefining our image with power and intention. Happy April!

Monthly horoscopes for April 2026 are here for each zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Happy April, Aries! You are looking to make the best use of your energy during your birthday month and show yourself off as the missing piece to the puzzle.

Though you're absolutely bringing the necessary heat that's missing in a certain relationship during the Full Moon in Libra on the 2nd, you'll have a better understanding of how to best use your energy when Mars enters your sign on the 9th.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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You've come a long way, Taurus, and this month is not just about you celebrating the journey, but being present in your happiness.

On angel number day 4/3, when the waning gibbous moon shifts from Libra to Scorpio, you find yourself reflecting on how far you've come, especially your personal growth and how it has influenced your relationships.

You feel more comfortable settling into the life you've created during the New Moon in Aries on April 17, accepting it as your new normal right before your birthday season.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Welcome to the good life, Gemini! You're feeling more at ease this month, like you're strolling on easy street.

Something you took a chance on finally pays off during the Full Moon in Libra on the 2nd. However, you actually won't believe it until you notice the effect it has on your status on the 13th, when the waning crescent moon dances between Aquarius and Pisces.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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You are using the energy of the Spring season to spring into action this month, Cancer!

In general, you are an open book. But you're even more open in April and open to expressing your desire to be more secure and being honest about what makes you feel safe.

When Taurus season begins on the 19th, you find what you've been looking for or see what you've envisioned show up in your life.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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You are so bold this month, Leo. Not only do people love to see it, but they love to hype you up!

Though you are grateful to get what you want between the 6th and 7th when the waning gibbous moon is in Sagittarius, the fact that it is more than you bargained for brings about an interesting question. Once you get what you want, then what?

Don't worry. You'll realize you have everything you need to step up by the 27th, when the waxing gibbous moon shines in Virgo.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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In April, you are more confident than you've ever been, Virgo. Having a better idea of the bigger picture helps with that.

While the New Moon in Aries on the 17th reenergizes you, it also gives you a new perspective on whether a relationship is equally yoked or draining you.

Likewise, the actions you take when Venus moves into Gemini during the first-quarter moon in Leo on the 24th shakes up life as you know it in greater ways than you've imagined.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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You're on the hunt this month, Libra, and you're looking for a connection that's true to what you believe.

To your surprise, and the shock of the people who keep their good eye on you, what you've been looking for comes to you special delivery on the 2nd when the Full Moon rises in your sign.

However, the full truth of how this thing is what you've been missing in more ways than you thought is revealed in the middle of the month when Mercury moves into your opposite sign of Aries on April 14.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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You are shooting your shot all month long, Scorpio. It may look a little unhinged, but people are also intrigued by your spirit.

When Mars moves into Aries on the 9th, the moves you make are a strong example of your personal growth and how much your inner work has paid off.

But the week before Taurus season begins, when Mercury and the New Moon are both in Aries, you openly express how deep your passion goes and what you're willing to do to amplify this energy or relationship.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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You are on fire this month, Sagittarius, embodying the epitome of Moulin Rouge: freedom, beauty, truth, and love.

You are very spirited and hold strong to your beliefs every day, but whatever you do after Mars enters Aries on the 9th shows how willing you are to risk it all for what you believe.

When the first-quarter moon enters Leo on April 24, an even grander leap of faith proves how committed you are to your ideals.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn, this is the month you level up. But with new levels come new devils, and it's not what you think.

You are working on something big, and though you know some people may unsuccessfully try to throw you off your path, the greatest challenge in this journey is realizing that your reward for succeeding on one level is a new level to pass.

The third-quarter moon in your sign on the 10th gives you the assurance you need to ignore those who doubt you, but diving into the delicious pressure you feel when Taurus season starts on the 19th shows why you are in a class all by yourself.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This month, you are challenged to embrace change, Aquarius.

When you believe in something, you tend to dig your heels in and plant your feet, but the New Moon in Aries on the 17th urges you to be more welcoming to what is new. Ready or not, things are moving quickly, especially when Venus and Uranus move into Gemini on the 24th and the 25th.

Whether you can keep up will show if you are as evolved as you portray yourself to be.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Happy April, Pisces! This month, you're learning that there is a bigger picture, and not only are you a part of it, but you play a very significant role.

When the third-quarter moon enters Capricorn on the 10th, you are inspired to let go of whatever you thought your role was so you can step into the role of your destiny.

You are also encouraged to forgive what you did not know before or what you may have been previously told to believe.

Olive Honey is an intuitive counselor, astrologer, and author. She holds an Associate's Degree in Music and a Bachelor's Degree in Arts Management.