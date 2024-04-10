3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Drastically Improve When Mercury Moves Into The Heart Of The Sun On April 11

On Thursday, April 11, Mercury will move into the heart of sun in Aries, forming what is known as a cazimi. A cazimi represents not only the combined energies of Mercury and the Sun, but also the start of a brand-new cycle — one that holds the power to transform your life in the best ways possible — and drastically improving the lives of three zodiac signs in particular.

At this time, you are being urged to let go of past thoughts, decisions or even agreements so that you can make space to seize the changes that are available to you. Recognize that with Mercury cazimi in Aries, you hold the power to create the life you genuinely dream of.

In divine synchronicity, Mercury cazimi occurs on April 11, highlighting the master number 11 and emphasizing the angel number frequency of this celestial event. Angel number 11 represents aligning, new beginnings, divine timing and that you are being guided by a higher purpose. This emphasizes the ability to drastically improve your life and manifest all you desire, especially as you can feel confident the universe will be behind you each step of the way. Recognize when everything is conspiring to bring you to a new level of your life, because there isn’t anything that you can’t accomplish.

3 zodiac signs whose lives drastically improve during Mercury cazimi on April 11

1. Pisces

Aries is the zodiac sign that rules over your house of wealth and recognition. While the North Node and recent solar eclipse highlighted these themes for you, the real magic begins with Mercury cazimi beginning a brand-new cycle within this fire sign.

Aries energy can teach a lot about how to achieve your dreams through becoming bolder, more dedicated and truly not settling for less than everything you’ve ever wanted. As Mercury cazimi peaks in Aries, it brings a concentrated energy to your ability to attract and manifest financial abundance. While this may come through an unexpected windfall, it more likely will have to do with past efforts and work that you’ve put into building your dreams.

Since Saturn shifted into your zodiac sign of Pisces in 2023, you have become much more serious about pursuing your dreams with both feet on the ground. This has allowed you to take your dreamy and imaginative nature and actually begin to follow through, make plans and put in the work necessary to achieve success. Now as Mercury cazimi forms, you are going to start seeing the financial rewards of all your work as you prepare to manifest the wealth you have always dreamed of.

2. Leo

There is so much more to life than you can imagine, as long as you view every event through a lens of possibility. Aries energy highlights themes around luck, abundance, travel, new beginnings and opportunities in your educational or spiritual pursuits. With the recent solar eclipse in Aries and the North Node, ruler of your fate, in this zodiac sign for the remainder of the year, you can rest secure that you are truly standing at a major turning point in your life.

Mercury cazimi occurs as it crosses into the heart of the sun, merging the energies and creating a powerful force for you to use in all of your endeavors. While Mercury rules over all matters of communication, the sun governs over the actions that you take, truly epitomizing the ability to walk your talk. Not only are you operating with the full support of the universe, but you also stand to walk into one of the most exciting and adventurous phases of your life.

In this space, the one thing that is guaranteed is that you will be asked to leave your comfort zone. Beyond that, the bigger you can think, the better everything will turn out. Besides bringing a whole host of lucky and abundant opportunities, the energy of Aries seeks to expand your life. Whether this is an international move, starting a new business, or even attending college, Mercury cazimi in Aries gives you the ability to follow through and take the leaps of faith necessary to reach your ultimate success.

3. Cancer

In this new phase of your life, you have to remember just how powerful you are and that you were born with a purpose in this lifetime. The first few months of the year you’ve been getting your bearings back and slowly starting to plant new seeds for the life you want to live. This has been especially important and healing for you, as with Pluto just exiting Capricorn and shifting into Aquarius, you’ve been in an incredibly transformative period. But now that the dust has settled, the only thing left to do is remember who you are and that what lights you up isn’t random but is connected to your soul purpose.

As Mercury moves into the heart of the sun in Aries, the cazimi isn’t just about the powerful combination of energy with the sun and Mercury, but also represents the beginning of a brand-new cycle. As a Cancer, the zodiac sign Aries represents themes connected to your professional life, reputation and the finances that you earn from a career. With the solar eclipse occurring in Aries just a few days ago, this is an area of life you’ve seen enormous growth and potential in, but to seize the most benefit, you must remember that you are only at the beginning of manifesting greater success and abundance.

Mercury cazimi in Aries ushers in a new cycle to your professional life where you could find yourself taking a new role, changing companies or even turning to professional development courses or higher education in an effort to fulfill your own dreams. So much of the energy that you’ve been moving through has been guiding you to prioritize yourself as much as you do with others in your life. Be ready to take action and reflect on what you can do like researching new career opportunities, drafting a request for a raise or even looking into college major programs so that you are sending a clear message to the universe that you are ready to focus on your own success.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.