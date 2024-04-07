Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For April 8 - 14, 2024

Welcome to the weekly horoscope reading for April 8 - 14, 2024. It's a big week for us, as we're still holding tight through the Mercury retrograde season, which will last until April 25.

However, we're doing pretty well, retrograde season or not. We do have a lot of Mercury energy on our side, so that may be one of the reasons that this retrograde has 'chosen' to 'go easy on us.'

Right at the top of the week, we're looking at a New Moon in Aries, which we shared with the Moon conjunct Mercury on the same day. Shortly after, we move into complex times with a Taurus Moon square Pluto. April 9 is going to be one of those 'lesson teachers,'

if you know what I mean. We've got Saturn teaming up with Mars on the 10th, so the best advice for that day would be to see if it's possible to let things slide rather than get 'too' involved, no matter what the subject is.

We've got Venus lending us a (very shapely) hand in the love department. So if love is the topic of choice, as it so often is, we can expect positive energy and enthusiasm towards our romantic partners.

April 12 brings us Uranus trine Lilith, which will show us that if love is the topic, then adventure and challenge are good things. We are happy to try new things, and we are still happier when we make our partners smile. The week has a positive vibe and is productive in terms of energy.

Weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign starting April 8:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You may not have intended for this week to be so strict. You're the one putting the pressure on yourself, and that's because if you don't start making some of those moves, you'll never get anywhere. You know that April is the time for action, and so you move. You are swift to decide and courageous when it comes to accepting change.

This week will help you realize that not only do things have to change in your life, but you, too, have to undergo some radical transformation. You might have been stuck in a rut for a while and found yourself running in the wrong direction when you finally got out of it. This week will help you find your way and learn how to reroute yourself so that you no longer make the same mistakes.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 8, 13, 14. These dates represent times for a great change in your week. Pay close attention to these transits when it comes to love and finance: New Moon in Aries, Moon conjunct Mercury, Moon conjunct Jupiter, Mars conjunct Saturn, Moon conjunct Uranus, and Moon square Venus.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This week, Taurus, you are dancing to the beat of your drum. That means you know what you need to do to make yourself happy, and you're starting to figure out what—or who—is in the way of that progress. Much of what's going on this week for just about everyone here is all about progress, and in your case, it's about discipline, discretion, and focus.

While you love the person you are with, you may find that you and your partner will have to draw a few lines to keep things peaceful. Boundaries are what it's all about. If you're going to concentrate as much as you need to achieve the success you have in mind, then you'll need to know that your partner is OK on their own and that you don't have to 'babysit' them.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 8, 9, 11, 12. These dates represent times for a great change in your week. Pay close attention to these transits when it comes to love and finance: Moon conjunct Jupiter, Mars conjunct Saturn, Moon in Gemini, and Moon trine Pluto.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'll find that inspiration comes fairly easily to you this week. The only thing that might get on your nerves is that the creative end of that inspiration isn't happening fast enough for you. You are, as it were, driven by Mercury's energy. You like knowing there's an end in sight, especially when it's a project you're working on. You like working, but you don't want it to last forever.

That New Moon in Aries sends you over the top and lets you know you've chosen the right field to show off your stuff in. The New Moon energy topples you and has you making that big decision, and as soon as you see that you're in motion, you won't be able to stop. This week not only brings super creative ideas but also allows you to work on them immediately. Progress!

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 8, 11, 12. These dates represent times for a great change in your week. Pay close attention to these transits when it comes to love and finance: Moon square Venus, Moon in Gemini, Moon square Saturn, Moon square Mars, and Sun conjunct Mercury.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Sometimes, you feel like you're just toeing the line, which may be what you feel during the week of April 8 - 14, 2024. This is not such a terrible thing, as it shows you that while nothing GIGANTIC is happening, the status quo is not that bad, either. So, while you may have had bigger and better ideas for self-improvement this week, if you have to 'go retrograde' with your plans, then what's one more week of waiting?

You are quite fortunate in love, however, as you and your mate will be bouncing back from a rather pointed argument. What will be so nice for the both of you is to know that if you could fight the way you just did recently AND get over it, then you've got yourself one heckuva fine relationship. This is the kind of moment when you realize this relationship is going to last.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 8, 10, 11. These dates represent times for a great change in your week. Pay close attention to these transits when it comes to love and finance: the Moon in Gemini, the Sun conjunct Mercury, the Moon conjunct Uranus, and Uranus in Lilith.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Let's just jump to the chase. Why don't we? Your love life is 'the example' of how sweet life can be when everyone agrees. This week has you and your partner feeling the same, doing the same thing, and wanting the same things out of the future. While that might sound obvious, the truth is this is new for you. It hasn't always been this easy, and yet, who are you to doubt it now?

You're going to go with it. You'll take that good, loving vibe everywhere you go, which means that you'll see positive benefits at work, in your health, and in your career. What you have with you this week is an infectious attitude of joy and a carefree vibe that makes everyone around you feel at home, at ease, and without a care.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 11, 13, 14. These dates represent times for a great change in your week. Pay close attention to these transits when it comes to love and finance: New Moon in Aries, Moon conjunct Mercury, Moon square Venus, and Sun conjunct Mercury.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

April 8 - 14, 2024, has you making up for lost time, or at least, for the time you believe has been lost. This means you'll be a little more daring and a little more social during this week. You've got a lot to make up for, and you want to let your friends know that this is not the week you'll be sitting at home. Why don't they join you? You feel like interacting with fun people. You sure do have a bunch who are always ready, willing, and able to have fun with you.

You may also surprise yourself with a change of attitude, one that you didn't think you'd ever take on. It involves loving yourself and thinking you're pretty dang great. Well, isn't that special? You are great, and it's about time you got that into the program. Something happened to you recently, and it taught you that you are more valuable than you gave yourself credit for.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 8, 9, 13. These dates represent times for a great change in your week. Pay close attention to these transits when it comes to love and finance: Moon conjunct Jupiter, Mars conjunct Saturn, Moon in Gemini, Moon square Saturn and Moon square Mars.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Here's a week that has you backtracking just a bit. While that's not necessarily a great thing, it's a thing that must be, and it must be because it is. That's how fate works. It is because it is. For you, this will look like you are ignoring the advice of friends and experts so that you can do whatever you want, no matter how 'bad for you' it is.

That's not to say you're going to be reckless; you're not. You're just not ready yet to take on something that you still don't feel right about. You know that 'thing' is right, so your choice to ignore it is deliberate but not dangerous. It's just one of those weeks when you don't want to hear what others say because you are sure you'd be much happier on your own, in your world. Hey, it happens.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 9, 10, 11. These dates represent times for a great change in your week. Pay close attention to these transits when it comes to love and finance: Moon square Venus, Moon in Gemini, and Sun conjunct Mercury.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

April 8 - 14, 2024: Have you remembered a heartbreak and pondered it for a while until you realized that this is not where you want to go and that spending too much time thinking about past love is certainly not going to make you happy in the now? Plus, you have this wonderful romantic partner, and they really don't need to see you getting mopey and sad over an ex. They really don't need that, Scorpio.

The good part is that it's a momentary 'lapse in sanity,' and it will show you how good it is to be you NOW, rather than who you used to be, in terms of this ex. You've grown so much, and you've come to really love the person you are now. This shows in how you treat the person you are with and what you accept and do not accept as treatment from them. This week has you honoring your self-growth, even though there may be a moment or two of melancholy remembrance.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 9, 11, 14. These dates represent times for a great change in your week. Pay close attention to these transits when it comes to love and finance: New Moon in Aries, Moon conjunct Uranus and Uranus in Lilith.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're going to notice that what started to change in your life only a few weeks earlier is now in full blossom, as the changes are huge, and the examples are way too many to mention. You're going through a growth spurt of sorts, meaning that you, like a flower, are coming into your beauty and influence. You are sure of who you are, and you are strong enough to stand up for what you believe in.

This week has you reflecting on a few of the 'new' additions in your life, and what you find is that you now feel as though you can never go back. While you 'never say never,' you are pretty sure that what held you back at one point was tied to a negative attitude that you have most certainly gotten past. You are truly The Archer now. You see your target, and you are able to hit it on the first try. You are focused, practiced, and keen.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 10, 11, 13. These dates represent times for a great change in your week. Pay close attention to these transits when it comes to love and finance: New Moon in Aries, Moon conjunct Mercury, Moon square Venus, and when the Moon aligns with Saturn and Mars.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The only thing that might upset you this week is that you don't have enough time to spend with your partner, as work-related issues continuously pull you in, but that's the thing with you and work. You love the stuff! Being tugged by work is a 'faux' problem for you, as this is what you enjoy the most in the world outside of being with your romantic partner and experiencing a beautiful life with them.

What you do have going for you is that the time you spend working will afford you even more time with your partner, and you'll see that you might even get a long weekend out of the deal. You've got that Lilith energy following you around, and it's going to make sure you don't spend your every minute at the office.' Face it: if your worst problem is that you love your job and your partner, then you're doing pretty well in life.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 10, 12. These dates represent times for a great change in your week. Pay close attention to these transits when it comes to love and finance: Moon conjunct Jupiter, Mars conjunct Saturn, and Moon in Gemini.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What puts you at the front of the line or the top of the course, so to speak, this week, is the fact that you know your stuff. While you don't always get a chance to strut that stuff, this week will put you in the right place at the right time so that you can be the one who comes through with the most helpful knowledge anyone can ask for.

In other words, you're the expert this week, and you certainly do have the creds for it. You've put in long hours honing your craft. While your field of expertise is rare and not always something that is asked for by name, you will find that this is the week that your unique skills and talents come into play. You will be helpful and professional. By week's end, you'll feel as though you did your best and that your best was taken well by those who needed it.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 10, 11, 12. These dates represent times for a great change in your week. Pay close attention to these transits when it comes to love and finance: Moon square Venus and when the Moon aligns with Saturn and Mars.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What you feel this week is justified. Whatever took place in the recent weeks has led you all the way through to this very week, and this is the week that something major concludes in your life. On the one hand, you'll feel grateful and relieved that something is finally over. On the other hand, you'll wonder if you did the right thing. Trust in the universe, Pisces. If it took that long to conclude, then yes, you did the right thing. You're where you should be, so no worries on that front.

What changes for you could have something to do with your love relationship, and all of it will begin and end on April 8, during the Aries New Moon. That's not to say the relationship will end. Something that needs to be touched upon will come to an end, which will free you up for much kinder days and the promise of so much more love and joy to come.

Dates and transits to keep in mind: April 9, 11. These dates represent times for a great change in your week. Pay close attention to these transits when it comes to love and finance: Moon square Saturn, Moon square Mars, Moon aligns with Saturn and Mars.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.