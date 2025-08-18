If You Were Raised Without The Internet, These 11 Things Still Make Sense To You

Growing up without the world wide web creates nostalgia for pre-digital experiences.

Written on Aug 18, 2025

young woman reminiscing about life before the internet Irina Bg | Shutterstock
Before technology took over our daily lives, there was a time where we all navigated the world in what felt like a much more connected way, all without internet. Gossip managed to make its way faster and it felt like we knew more people back then. By reaching for new tech, we lost the most important thing in our society: connection. 

But many people remember what life was like then, and if you were raised without the internet, these things still make sense to you. Whether it was passing notes in class or playing video games without needing a wireless connection, these memories exist only in nostalgia now.

If you were raised without the internet, these 11 things still make sense to you

1. Playing video games without WiFi

father and son playing video games together Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

While some parents stand by their love of Wi-Fi in the home, those who raise their children without it are teaching them to not rely on it as much, which could help them out in the long run. Dusting off an old console from your attic and playing with your young child is a bonding experience, but you can also teach them about technology from before their time.

Parents might be surprised that their children actually find entertainment offline. In fact, young children would rather play with no internet, with a little over 55% of young gamers saying they prefer to play offline.

Back in the day, you needed to pay for dial-up in order to be able to send faxes or connect to the world wide web. Nowadays, everything connects to your Wi-Fi, from your phone to your robot vacuum cleaner.

2. Reading and using physical books for homework

young boy at the library looking at books WiP-Studio | Shutterstock

If you were raised without the internet, using physical books for homework still makes sense to you. Without the internet, researching a book report required extensive reading of physical books in libraries, whereas nowadays, a quick Google search does the trick.

There was something special about going to your school's library and checking out a book. It was a unique cultural experience for students, one that many older generations wish was more prevalent in this modern age.

As child and family therapist Heather Rose Artushin explained, physical books offered more than e-readers by helping comprehension and providing fewer distractions. Despite everyone constantly reading digital content, most still prefer to read printed materials.

3. Passing notes in class

young students passing notes in class Tyler Olson | Shutterstock

Before the internet, if you wanted to get a message to someone in class, passing notes was the way to go. With no such thing as texting, passing notes was a version of instant messaging. These types of interactions actually deepened our comprehension and created a supportive learning environment.

Passing notes was used to divulge sensitive and timely information. It was a fun little way to gossip or inform someone before texting became a thing, though kids today will never experience it the way older generations did.

4. Using an analog clock

teacher showing her students an analog clock stockfour | Shutterstock

By being connected to the internet, you can instantly see the time on any device you're using, but this wasn't always the case. Children were taught how to read an analog clock to tell time. In fact, teaching children hands-on and using interactive experiences helped them develop crucial sensorimotor skills for the future.

Now, anyone can look at their phone or digital watch to immediately know what time it is. But back before the internet, knowing how to read a clock was something you had to learn.

5. Shopping at the mall

woman holding bags after going shopping at the mall fast-stock | Shutterstock

Back in a time when MTV was on, mixtapes were common, and the mall was the place to be, kids and adults alike had something to bond over. There was no such thing as online shopping, and you had to look in multiple stores for what you needed.

Luckily, this is when malls thrived because it was a hub where several different types of stores were accessible. This mecca was a spot for anyone looking to kill time, window shop, and eat at the food court.

As a study from the Journal of Business Research found, malls satisfied core human needs like autonomy and social connection. This type of quality of life still exists today, yet people from the pre-internet era still feel a connection to a simpler time.

6. Flipping through television channels manually

man changing the channels on old tv manually stefanolunardi | Shutterstock

Before streaming services, antenna televisions were common. This type of television was able to broadcast through signals rather than cable or internet. And this unique technology ran off of radio frequencies and waves that your television received.

While it was effective most of the time, it had its own set of issues. Older generations likely remember having to hit the TV or manually adjust the color to get the picture just right. And even then, there were only so many channels to choose from.

7. Keeping a journal or diary

young woman keeping a diary mimagephotography | Shutterstock

If you were raised without the internet, keeping a diary or journal is one of the things that still make sense to you. People used them to vent their frustrations or give themselves words of affirmations to get them through the day, improving their mental health in the process. And not only can this activity help memory and brain function, but it was extremely common before the internet.

Fast forward to today and people still journal, just not as much. For those seeking self-care, it's often their go-to activity. It can boost ideas and help plan for the future. Some even use it to document their lives for future generations.

8. Relying on newspapers for information

young woman reading the newspaper for information Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Before the internet, everyone got their news from the same source, which was often the nightly news, but included local newspapers as well. The news came from established journalists who weren't afraid to chase a hard-hitting story. People waited each week to see what was going on in their communities and country, and what national headline was on the front page.

Today, most news companies are in it for clicks and ratings. The real journalists are small, independent, and are risking their lives on the ground, while the established ones we used to enjoy have become propagandistsspreading misleading or fake information.

9. Listening to the radio for traffic updates

woman stuck in traffic listening to the radio for updates Slava Dumchev | Shutterstock

If you were raised without the internet, it still makes sense to you to tune into the radio for updates on traffic, especially when you're in the car. While GPS systems serve us well, before the internet, broadcasters would be on the radio during rush hour. And listening while driving was just so normalized.

When driving, there are unspoken rules everyone needs to follow. One of the most annoying things to do on the road is refuse to use your signal when turning or switching lanes. It's almost like other people expect you to read their minds and know what they plan on doing before they do it.

10. Mailing letters and waiting for a response

man receiving a letter in the mail voronaman | Shutterstock

Before the internet and emails became a thing, people would handwrite letters to a loved one and patiently wait for a response back. This could take several weeks or months, depending on where the mail was being sent, but it was a heartfelt way to keep in touch.

Unfortunately, with younger generations struggling with handwriting, physical handwritten letters are mostly a thing of the past. It's really hard to find messages with such a personal touch now.

11. Using paper maps to navigate

couple using a paper map to navigate PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

While older generations who grew up without the internet are used to reading physical maps for navigation, Gen Z, in particular, doesn't know how to do this. Before digital mapping was a thing, physical maps were the only thing that guided you toward civilization.

As one study published in the Journal of Information Science suggested, people with strong geography skills prefer paper maps and use them for planning or navigating on foot. But for younger people, they rely mostly on their phones.

