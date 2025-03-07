7 Ways We Were So Much Better When We Could Walk Away From The Internet

The internet has completely transformed our lives. We are in a constant state of connected thanks to our phones, tablets, TVs, smart watches, and basically any and every Bluetooth device imaginable. There's no denying, as our Roombas vacuum our messes and our groceries get delivered to our doorsteps, that being online has its perks.

However, as technology continues to evolve, it's easy to wax nostalgic for certain facets of life "before" that just seemed better, especially for anyone who lived way back when. Reddit users recently came together to share how life was just that much better when we could simply walk away from the online world. If you've never lived without it, these might be hard to imagine, but for the few with one foot in the analog and one foot in the digital, there's a lot to miss.

Advertisement

Seven ways life was so much better when we could walk away from the internet:

1. We created stronger, more meaningful relationships

Can you imagine the days before social media, texting, and the "like" and "subscribe" buttons? There was a time when dating was actually offline and strangers met and became friends.

Philippe Degroote | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The relationships formed were often more direct and personal. One Reddit user reminisced about how, without the internet, they were "stuck" hanging out with family — watching TV together, riding bikes, or doing puzzles. While it may not have always been thrilling as a teenager, it was a time when family bonds were formed through shared activities, not through fragmented communication on our screens.

Before the internet, people often had deeper, more intentional conversations. Without the ability to escape into the world of social media or apps, friends and family had to be more present in each other’s lives, leading to stronger relationships that were based on meaningful connection, not just casual updates on a phone screen. People were actually excited to answer the phone when it rang.

2. We had more time for hobbies and activities

This is one thing we cannot deny: The use of the internet has caused us to become less connected. Life before the internet allowed individuals to be more present and fully engaged in the moment.

Advertisement

A Reddit user mentioned that during their childhood, they spent time reading library books, playing neighborhood sports, and engaging in activities like Cub Scouts. There weren't constant notifications interrupting your thoughts or the desire to endlessly scroll through your social media. People could immerse themselves in activities without feeling the pull of a digital world calling for their attention.

The ability to step away from the internet also meant less distraction, giving people more time to engage with hobbies and creative pursuits. For instance, one individual shared how they took art classes, knitted, sewed, and went to plays in the pre-internet era — things they now struggle to find time for, as the internet makes it so much easier to sink into passive entertainment like watching Netflix or browsing the web.

3. We didn't have constant news updates

Another benefit of life before the internet was the simplicity it offered. News came from newspapers, radio, and TV, all of which had limited hours, creating a more streamlined and less overwhelming flow of information.

One Reddit user described this time as “nice, innocent, and uncluttered,” where they didn't have to worry about constant updates or the 24/7 news cycle. People lived in a world that was slower, with less pressure to stay updated on everything happening around the world.

Advertisement

vkstudio | Canva Pro

Northeastern University media expert John Wihbey explained, “When the news cycle becomes so much more intensive and where it’s no longer even timebound, with social media constantly feeding us, there can be an overall impression that nothing is good in the world, that everything’s overwhelmingly negative. That’s not always good for our well-being and psychology.”

Without the internet, people were able to focus on their immediate surroundings without being overwhelmed by the endless headlines and social media debates. Life felt more manageable. There was less doom and more hope.

Advertisement

4. More opportunities for creative exploration

Before the internet and our need to be constantly online, people spent their free time wanting to be more creative. People read actual books, wrote without AI, and kids played games they created from their imagination, simply because they had to. Many Reddit users noted how their personal growth and development flourished without the pressure of constantly being online. One individual mentioned how they were a more "interesting person" in their pre-internet years.

So, even though the internet has indeed opened many doors for learning and creativity, the pre-internet world required people to be more resourceful and hands-on in finding ways to engage their imagination.

5. It was harder to compare your life to others

Social media has undoubtedly made it easier to stay in touch with friends and family, but it has also brought along a host of new challenges — constant comparison, online drama, and the need to maintain a curated online persona. Reflecting on their childhood, one Reddit user expressed gratitude that there were no social media platforms to capture their every move, as they feared the pressure and potential consequences of having their “shenanigans” recorded online.

Advertisement

Kids weren't all competing for likes, random strangers didn't make you feel bad about your finances, and there was no online bullying. If people were mean, they had to do it to your face, and that's a lot harder to do than saying mean things behind the safety of a screen.

Life before the internet was simpler, a person’s privacy was more easily maintained, and people didn't feel the weight of keeping up with the digital expectations of others. People could make mistakes, enjoy their privacy, and live without the fear of being “seen” or judged by an audience.

6. We experienced the joy of logging into the internet

Interestingly, some Reddit users recalled the early days of the internet with fondness. When people first connected to the web in the '90s, the internet was still a mystery, and there was a sense of discovery — often referred to as “surfing the web.”

Advertisement

This was a time before monetization when people shared just because they could. There was no need for likes, no subscriptions and NO ADS.

7. We had the freedom to disconnect without guilt

Could you imagine a world where you could disconnect from your work email without feeling guilty? Well, it existed. One of the greatest advantages of life before the internet and in the early years of the internet was the freedom to disconnect without feeling guilty.

azsoslumakarna | Canva Pro

Advertisement

There wasn't a phone that made you accessible at all hours of the day. When work was done, it was done. It was easier to focus on other areas of life — whether it was spending time with family, enjoying hobbies, or simply enjoying solitude. The pressure to always be available via email or social media was non-existent, and people could truly walk away from their digital lives without the anxiety that it might be seen as irresponsible or neglectful.

We have to work to create a healthy balance when it comes to being online.

Hindsight is always 20/20, so it’s important to remember that the internet has also brought significant advantages. Whether it be global connectivity, access to vast knowledge, and the ability to create and share in unprecedented ways. Life is undeniably easier thanks to technology. Don't forget, remote work would never be possible without our ability to connect.

However, reflecting on the past reminds us that it's important to create a balance by intentionally disconnecting now and again. Take time to foster your relationships. Read a real book. Go for a walk without your headphones or phone as a distraction and just look around at the world.

Advertisement

Erika Ryan is a writer working on her bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is based in Florida and covers relationships, psychology, self-help, and human interest topics.