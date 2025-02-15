Many familiar phrases that we use today no longer make sense when you think about them literally. You don't physically "hang up" an iPhone, for example, but probably wouldn't think twice about using the expression.

Most of these terms are related to antiquated technology that modern advancements have made obsolete. Yet, over the years, the meanings of these phrases have adapted and changed, allowing them to remain in the common lexicon, regardless of their outdated origins.

Here are 9 common phrases that no longer make any sense because of technological advancements:

1. Film a video

When we use our cell phones to record a video, we often say the word "film," but that's not technically correct.

Our digital cameras and phones don't actually use celluloid film, as the original cameras did. It's a phrase that no longer makes sense because of technological advancements.

2. Hang up the phone

Back in the day, when talking on the telephone, you could only move as far as the cord stretched, and when it was time to end the call, you physically hung the device back on the wall. Now, most people don't even own a landline — a 2023 report found that 76% of adults live in "wireless-only households."

We have cellphones that fit in our pockets and the only cords we use are to charge the devices. Yet, we still say "hang up the phone" when, for accuracy's sake, we should be saying "end the call."

3. Pump the brakes

To "pump the brakes" means to slow down or stop, but the term originated from the now obsolete action of pumping a car's brakes. Auto critic Mark Phelan explained that, before antilock brakes were developed, "pushing the pedal to the floor could lead to the wheels locking up while the vehicle slid forward." Holding the brake pedal down could also cause the brakes to overheat, which is why drivers pumped their brakes.

Advancements in brake technology have made the term outdated, but we often still use it for non-car-related instances.

4. Sound like a broken record

When someone repeats the same thing over and over again, it's common to say that they "sound like a broken record." Yet, in the days of Spotify and Apple Music, this phrase no longer makes sense.

It refers to vinyl records, of course. When one gets scratched, it gets stuck replaying the same part of a song over and over again, hence a broken record. While vinyl records are experiencing a resurgence thanks to Gen Z, they still only make up 8% of music sales, meaning many young people likely haven't actually heard a broken record.

5. Wind back the clock

Have you ever wished you could wind back the clock and go back in time? Maybe you want to return to your childhood, overcome with nostalgia. Or perhaps you dream of traveling further back, to a period before you were even born. Either way, you're likely not thinking about what it actually means to "wind back" a clock.

This phrase refers to the literal act of winding a mechanical clock. However, when the majority of people, nearly 60%, use their phone as their primary timepiece, this phrase no longer makes sense — it's purely symbolic.

6. Roll down the window

If you grew up in the '80s or '90s, then you know that cars used to have a window crank to roll the glass up and down. You probably also remember how embarrassing it was when you struggled to roll your window down fast enough to speak to someone outside of your car. Or even worse, when the crank got stuck.

Now, cars have a button that opens and closes the windows, no physical rolling or cranking necessary. Some cars even have voice commands to do so. The phrase no longer makes sense, especially to young people who have never even seen a window crank.

7. Ride shotgun

The rules of shotgun are simple — whoever says "shotgun" first while in sight of the vehicle gets to sit in the front passenger seat. Yet, this is another term that no longer makes sense because of technological advancements.

The phrase comes from the bygone stagecoach era when people traveled by horse-drawn carriages. The Wild West was often dangerous, so to protect the driver, passengers, and valuables on board, an armed guard, whose preferred weapon was usually a shotgun, sat next to the driver. Of course, those who call shotgun today no longer carry weapons — they simply sit in the front seat and get to control the music if they're lucky.

8. Carbon copy

If you have ever worked in corporate America, you've likely CC'd your boss on plenty of emails. But did you know that CC stands for carbon copy?

According to Merriam-Webster, the term "comes from the use of carbon paper, which was used to make copies of documents by pressing pigment onto an additional sheet of paper underneath" with a pen or typewriter. Obviously, when you're CCing someone on an email, no carbon paper is necessary — it's just another common phrase that no longer makes sense because of technological advancements.

9. Glove box

Today, most people keep their important documents, like insurance and registration, in their car's glove box. But, back in the day, the compartment's use was more true to its name. During the 20th century, cars were not enclosed, so people used driving gloves to protect their hands from the elements. The glove box was the ideation of Dorothy Levitt, one of Britain’s first female race drivers, who advised in her book "The Woman and the Car" that people use the small drawer in some vehicles to store their gloves. By the 1930s, the glove compartment was a standard feature in all automobiles.

Nowadays, you're probably not wearing driving gloves on your daily commute, or storing any in the glove compartment. It's yet another term that has become outdated thanks to technological advancements.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.