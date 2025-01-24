Many people today lack the skills their parents possessed. With advancing technology and shifting generational priorities, the emphasis on learning specific life skills has diminished. As a result, Gen Z is missing out on various essential skills.

From networking to writing checks, a long list of crucial skills are no longer familiar to them. So, what important life skills does Gen Z need but often doesn't understand? And who bears the responsibility for this gap?

The 11 life skills that Gen Z people are losing altogether:

1. They can't read or write in cursive.

Due to changes in the school curriculum, many Gen Zers never learned cursive. This lack of knowledge makes it harder for them to read historical documents and personal family journals written in cursive.

According to editor Liana Loews at Education Week, one common criticism of the Common Core curriculum is that it doesn't require cursive writing.

As a result, some states have entirely removed cursive writing from their curriculum, while others, like Tennessee and California, have decided to keep it in. Because of this inconsistency, many Gen Z no longer know how to write in cursive since they were never taught how to.

To outsiders, cursive writing may not seem very important, especially since it's perceived as unnecessary. Yet, a lack of cursive skills complicates the ability to read it, making this an issue. Many historical family journals in archival collections are written in cursive, which poses challenges for those who can't read them.

Younger generations may struggle to interpret these sentimental pieces as quickly as earlier generations, causing them to miss out significantly.

2. They struggle with mental math.

Gen Z is increasingly unable to do mental math, relying too heavily on calculators. This dependency limits their problem-solving ability without digital help, affecting their overall mathematical and cognitive skills.

Let’s face it: math, in general, is pretty tricky. In truth, they don't teach math like they used to, and as a result, a life skill that Gen Z people are losing altogether is not being able to do mental math.

According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, the average test scores for U.S. 13-year-olds in reading and math have dipped since 2020. Because of this, their ability to comprehend math, let alone do it in their heads, has become a life skill that has slowly faded out of existence.

In the age of technology, why would Gen Z feel the need to do mental math when they can do it on a calculator? Unfortunately, this mentality makes Gen Z and other generations feel too comfortable depending on convenience to get by, stunting their growth.

So, how can teachers, parents, and teachers help students improve in math and, by extension, mental math? One study published in the International Journal of Education and Social Science Research found that Gen Z can enhance their math skills by shifting their attitude toward learning, motivation, attention, and flexibility.

However, this is also a collective effort that will undoubtedly take much time to reverse.

3. They don't know how to read a map.

With GPS and digital navigation, Gen Z has never had to learn how to read a map. While map reading may seem outdated, it's still useful for specific careers and could be vital in emergencies.

Learning to drive can be daunting. For many, GPS has been a lifesaver, alleviating the challenges of memorizing roads and reading maps. However, every new invention has its costs, and currently, a crucial life skill that Gen Z is losing is the ability to read a map.

Most people no longer need to read a map — GPS is a standard feature on most electronic devices and new cars. However, just because Gen Z doesn't need to know it doesn't mean they shouldn't. It's an essential survival skill that's beneficial to learn regardless of our time.

According to the International Journal of Cartography, maps can be used to communicate, build upon previous knowledge, and extract information. Furthermore, professions such as cartography, cognitive psychology, and science education research require map reading skills.

Despite this usefulness, most Gen Zers won't bother learning as it would rarely help them in their daily lives. But there's no greater feeling than proving people wrong about common misconceptions about their generation.

4. They don't know how to cook basic meals.

Gen Z often relies on food delivery apps and fast food, which affects their health. Learning to cook basic meals would help them make healthier food choices and live a more balanced lifestyle.

As they grew up, many Gen Zers would jokingly say, “I can't even boil water,” highlighting their lack of cooking skills. However, with the popularity of apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats, most Gen Zers aren't motivated to learn how to cook. Eating out is detrimental, as a study in Nutrients indicates it often results in a higher BMI and increased consumption of saturated fats, sugar, and sodium, while fiber intake decreases.

These things can decrease a person's lifespan if they're not careful.

So, then, what can Gen Z do to make cooking easier? Luckily, modern technology might be helpful as rice cookers and instant pots have become easily accessible. Combine this with meal prepping and limiting takeout food to once or twice a week, and Gen Z can slowly but surely learn to make decent, healthy meals.

5. They lack basic etiquette.

Gen Z ignores basic etiquette, such as table manners and proper social behavior. This can hurt their careers and social relationships, especially in important situations where first impressions matter.

Like it or not, first impressions can either make or break someone's opportunities. Whether at a job interview or a nice dinner with their future potential in-laws, leaving a good first impression boils down to having basic etiquette.

Unfortunately, Gen Z lacks this essential skill.

A recent Prezzo survey revealed that 73% of Brits think people today are less mindful of table manners than in the past. The findings also indicated that 77% of Gen Z disregard the rule about elbows off the table, 37% are unconcerned about taking food from others' plates, and 77% don't prioritize using a knife and fork properly.

On the outside, this might not seem like a big deal. Yet if someone has poor etiquette and manners when it matters most, they'll unintentionally miss out on opportunities due to their close-minded ways. Ultimately, once a person forms an impression, altering their perspective is challenging.

According to a study in Social Cognition, once someone has a bad first impression of a person, it’s increasingly complex to change their mind, even if they're presented with contradictory information. With this in mind, Gen Zers should consider how others perceive them. Otherwise, they may later regret their choice to ignore this.

6. They can't sew.

Sewing, once an ordinary skill, is now rarely taught. Gen Z cannot repair clothes or create their own, leading to unnecessary spending and contributing to the fast-fashion cycle.

Gen Z grandparents probably knew how to do basic sewing and knitting. Back then, people strongly desired to live frugally and felt no need to pay for new clothes when they could quickly fix their old ones.

Regrettably, times have changed, and the fundamental skill of sewing has largely been forgotten. Most Gen Zers were never introduced to it.

That said, it's never too late to start learning. In the age of technology, Gen Z has many resources that can help them get started. Yet whether they want to understand that life skill or not is entirely up to them and their priorities.

According to an ADP survey, individuals aged 18-24 put in an extra eight hours and thirty minutes beyond their standard working hours. As a result, Gen Z may lack the time to dedicate to learning sewing skills.

7. They avoid shopping in person.

Gen Z prefers online shopping and misses out on the experience and skills involved in shopping in person. Their reliance on digital shopping also prevents them from gaining potential savings and the practical benefits of in-store purchases.

Nowadays, everyone is busy. Whether taking care of children or working overtime, few people have the time to visit the grocery store in person. Nevertheless, most still manage to incorporate in-store shopping into their packed schedules.

In contrast, Gen Z avoids physical stores entirely, favoring online shopping with home delivery instead.

Now, it's understandably easier (for most) to shop online. Gen Zers don't want to deal with traffic, cashiers, or random strangers gathering in the same aisle, so they find comfort in picking up or ordering online.

However, like many aspects of life, comfort comes at a cost, and one significant expense is elevated grocery prices. Additionally, online shopping often involves delivery charges and pricier items. Therefore, if Gen Z aims to save a few dollars, shopping in physical stores is advisable; otherwise, they may struggle to save all that hard-earned money.

8. They don't know how to do basic household repairs.

Gen Z rarely learns how to fix basic things around the house. Without these skills, they spend more on repairs and cannot handle common household problems independently.

Older generations generally handle home maintenance themselves, from changing the oil in the car to fixing a broken dishwasher. But ask a Gen Zer to unclog the sink, and you might have a problem. Lacking the same hands-on experiences as previous generations, Gen Z members are increasingly losing essential life skills, such as performing basic household repairs.

It's not always Gen Z's fault, though. In a world where both parents are constantly busy, the younger generations are often left to teach themselves. Most Gen Zers can't fix basic repairs because they were never taught, which is unfortunate. After all, learning these skills can save them money later.

Fortunately, numerous resources are available to guide them. Whether through traditional college courses or "YouTube University," they can find a wide array of step-by-step videos for nearly any home repair, enabling them to complete the task successfully.

9. They avoid learning to drive.

Many Gen Zers skip learning how to drive, opting for ridesharing and public transportation instead. This avoids the cost of car ownership but also takes away the freedom and convenience that driving offers.

Back in the day, driving was seen as the next step to adulthood and a huge deal. For those who live in the middle of nowhere, not knowing how to drive may not even be a choice, with the nearest grocery store more than an hour away.

Learning to drive is a life skill many people learn out of necessity, but for the rest of Gen Zers, with public transportation and Uber readily available, driving simply isn't a priority.

According to Bankrate, car maintenance costs more than $1,000 a year. This isn't always durable for the average American living paycheck to paycheck. Moreover, the same resource found that over 56% of Americans said they wouldn't spend more than $1,000 on emergency repairs.

Consequently, these financial worries and factors like driving anxiety and a desire to lower carbon emissions prompt Gen Zers to choose alternative transportation methods.

10. They don't know how to garden.

Gen Z tends to stay indoors, often missing opportunities to learn gardening. Gardening provides stress relief, access to fresh food, and a way to reconnect with nature, yet they are not fully utilizing these advantages.

The American Lung Association reports that individuals spend as much as 90% of their day indoors. This reality explains why many Gen Z individuals are losing their gardening skills; they hardly ever spend time outside.

Nonetheless, lacking gardening knowledge doesn't mean one can't learn. Gardening offers numerous benefits beyond financial savings.

A 2018 study noted that spending time outdoors can alleviate negative emotions and lower blood pressure. Thus, even if it poses challenges, gardening provides Gen Z another opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and boost their daily Vitamin C intake.

11. They struggle with face-to-face communication.

Gen Z often has trouble with face-to-face conversations, especially in high-stakes situations. Their reliance on digital communication hampers their ability to build strong, personal relationships and succeed professionally.

Now, let's consider the challenges faced by Gen Z. Due to the loneliness epidemic, many in this generation struggle with communication skills compared to older generations. Consequently, one vital life skill Gen Z lacks is communicating effectively in person.

Nonetheless, face-to-face communication challenges often arise in more intense discussions with bosses, professors, or potential romantic partners. Research from 2021 indicates that Gen Z is increasingly prone to anti-social behaviors compared to those aged 40 to 50. Thus, it is not surprising that their communication skills may be lacking.

Gen Z can slowly improve their face-to-face communication skills by pushing themselves out of their comfort zone.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.