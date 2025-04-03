What Happens To Your Brain When You Spend 2 Weeks Without Internet, According To New Study

Let’s face it: smartphones have become our trusty sidekicks. From the moment we wake up to that last scroll before bed, they’re by our sides, offering access to everything we could ever need — endless cat videos, social media updates, and, oh yeah, some information in between.

With over 90% of Americans owning a smartphone, it's safe to say we’re pretty much glued to a screen. But what happens when we unplug — even for just two weeks? A recent study decided to put our digital dependency to the test, and the results might surprise you.

Advertisement

A new study tested what happens to the brain after a two-week digital detox.

The researchers, clearly tired of watching us scroll endlessly, decided to take matters into their own hands. They conducted a randomized controlled trial. A group of 467 participants agreed to install an app that blocks all mobile internet access — yes, they were required to go two weeks without their beloved social media, newsfeeds, or the urge to check emails at 3 a.m.

The only way they could contact anyone? Texts and calls, like it was the '90s. The aim was to test if going “dumb phone” for a while could have a real impact on mental health, attention, and overall happiness. Spoiler alert: It did.

Advertisement

Jupiterimages | Canva Pro

Study participants reported feeling happier without internet access.

Surprisingly — or maybe not, depending on how much you love social media — participants who went internet-free reported a sharp decline in anxiety and depression symptoms. The researchers theorized that without constant internet distractions, participants had more time for in-person connections.

Advertisement

Remember those? Apparently, real-world socializing is still pretty great for mental health, and it’s not all about the virtual likes. It’s like when you remember to call your friend instead of texting, and suddenly everything seems a little less bleak. Who knew human interaction had that much power?

A study from 2023 even confirmed this in-person happiness boost. Researchers found that just one chat with a friend, preferably face-to-face, could give you a serious boost in happiness and well-being. And the more often you do it, the better. Lead researcher Jeffrey Hall explained, "The more that you listened to your friends, the more that you showed care, the more that you took time to value others' opinions, the better you felt at the end of the day."

Researchers also found that unplugging from the internet could give your brain a huge boost in functionality.

As if the mental health improvements weren’t enough, the study also found that participants could focus better after cutting out the digital noise. You know that feeling when you’ve been interrupted by a notification for the hundredth time and suddenly can’t remember what you were doing? Well, turns out those constant digital disruptions might actually be wrecking the brain's ability to concentrate.

Advertisement

After two weeks without internet distractions, participants showed marked improvement in sustained attention — meaning they could focus longer and perform better on tasks that required concentration.

Jonathan Borba | Canva Pro

This result isn't exactly novel, either. Research out of the University of California found that interruptions and distractions associated with being "online" seriously thwarted productivity and increased both frustration and stress. Yup, getting pinged, checking texts, doomscrolling — all those notifications — they aren't doing anyone any favors... except maybe the advertisers online.

Advertisement

The verdict: Maybe it’s time to unplug for a bit.

So, what can we take away from this digital detox experiment? It seems the internet isn't all sunshine and rainbows, especially when you never take a break. While we might think we're just casually scrolling through Instagram or checking a few emails, the reality is that these tiny interruptions can add up, leading to unhappiness and a lack of focus.

But here’s the twist: by simply taking a break — just two weeks — from the constant digital bombardment, we could give our brains a chance to reset. If we needed any further proof that moderation is key, this study delivers it. Maybe it’s time to put the phone down for a bit and try being a little less “connected” for the sake of our minds. After all, a brain without constant interruptions is a brain that gets things done.