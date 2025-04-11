11 Things Gen Z Wouldn’t Be Able To Do If It Wasn’t For Gen X

Hey Gen Z. I know you have it all figured out, but guess what? Before TikTok dances and Instagram, there was us. Generation X. The middle kids. The latchkey legends. We’re the ones who grew up with rotary phones and dial-up internet, and somehow survived both. You may not realize it, but a lot of what makes your world so cool, connected, and expressive was built on the backs of a generation who grew up with no GPS, no social media, and pretty much no supervision.

While Gen X didn’t always get the spotlight, we definitely laid down the tracks that your hyper-fast, hyper-stylized, hyper-socially conscious train is riding on today. Here’s just a glimpse of the things you wouldn’t be able to do without our quietly revolutionary existence.

1. Scroll social media like a pro

Anna Shvets from Pexels via Canva

Before TikTok trends and photo dumps, we were building the internet’s social backbone. Gen X was the first generation to dive into sites like Friendster, MySpace, and Facebook (before they were apps). We figured out how to post awkward family photos and overshare before it was cool or monetized.

We laid the groundwork for what became the algorithmic playground Gen Z takes for granted, and we're still out there making waves, with Gen X using 5-6 social media platforms on a weekly basis. We’ve never exactly left the party. We just go to bed a whole lot earlier.

2. Listen to sad bangers (yeah, we invented that)

You think Billie Eilish invented moody alt vibes? Sweetie, no. Gen X gave the world grunge. Nirvana. Pearl Jam. The Smashing Pumpkins. We poured our teen angst into flannel shirts and distortion pedals.

Grunge was the Gen X anthem — raw, emotional, and loud enough to scream your feelings into the void. Nirvana didn’t just give us “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” it gave us permission to feel messy. That gritty, emotional sound Gen Z loves? We lit that fire in the '90s and it never really went out.

3. Rap along to your favorite hip-hop legends

Hip-hop didn’t magically appear in Gen Z's Spotify Wrapped. We watched it evolve from block parties to global phenomenon. Gen X helped hip-hop go mainstream, setting the stage for Gen Z’s love affair with lyrical flow and killer beats.

Tupac, Biggie, and A Tribe Called Quest weren’t just artists, they were poets of a new era, speaking truth and identity into the mic. Gen X didn’t just consume hip-hop; we lived it. Now, it’s a cultural juggernaut that Gen Z fully owns, but as they do, they're standing on decades of rhythm and rebellion.

4. Raid the thrift store and call it fashion

Emma Rahmani from corelens via Canva

Gen Z’s love for vintage? Cute. But their oversized denim jacket and combat boots are straight outta Gen X. We pioneered grunge and 90s minimalism because, frankly, we were broke and rebellious. Now Gen Z is bringing it back — hard — and honestly, it suits them. But give credit where it’s due.

We didn’t wear ripped jeans and oversized flannels because they were retro cool. We wore them because that’s what you got when you dug through your older cousin’s closet or shopped at the local Goodwill.

And let’s be clear: Gen Z isn't bringing back the 90s. We're just letting them borrow them (because honestly, we miss them a lot).

5. DM like a natural

Instant messaging didn’t start with iMessages or Snap streaks. It started with Gen X hearing “You’ve Got Mail” and scrambling to sign on to AOL. We pioneered awkward online flirting and passive-aggressive away messages before Gen Z was even born.

Our early experiments in digital talk helped define many of the online givens that are now second nature: emojis, acronyms, and shorthand speak like “LOL” and “BRB.” Gen Z may have been born into the age of instant replies, but we were there when replying took minutes and involved praying the dial up connection wouldn't drop.

6. Demand work-life balance

Gen Z wants flexible hours, mental health days, and a job that respects their boundaries. They’re not lazy. They’re living the dream Gen X started fighting for. We were the first to say “Maybe I don’t want to die at my desk,” and slowly, we shifted the culture.

We watched our Boomer parents burn out and said, “Yeah… no thanks.” Gen X started asking the uncomfortable questions about hustle culture before it was a hashtag. We were the first to push for flexible hours, remote work (back when it meant dialing in on terrible connections), and mental health awareness in the workplace.

The balance you’re fighting for today? That seed was planted by Gen Xers tired of being told success meant sacrifice without sleep.

7. Start a business in your 20s… or your 50s

StefanDahl via Canva

Entrepreneurship used to be a young person’s game. But Gen X changed that. There's been massive growth in Gen Xers launching businesses in their 40s, 50s, and 60s, proving reinvention has no age limit. It’s a mindset Gen Z is embracing too — start when you want, fail forward.

Gen X proved that you don’t need to be a 23-year-old tech bro to start something great. We normalized the idea of pivoting careers and starting over, sometimes multiple times. Today, we’re seeing a huge wave of Gen X entrepreneurs launching businesses in midlife and crushing it. Starting fresh isn’t scary when the generation before you made it look so cool.

8. Care about mental health like it matters (because it does)

Mental health wasn’t always something people talked about openly, especially not in public or at work. Gen X grew up with a “just suck it up” mentality, but we were also the first to start breaking that silence.

We quietly began challenging the idea that therapy was for broken people and started normalizing counseling, medication, and talking about stress and burnout. In fact, you probably started therapy because your Gen X mom or dad cared enough to get you help.

That open dialogue Gen Z thrives on now? That’s built on a foundation Gen X laid while navigating our own mental health in a time when few were listening.

9. Adapt to every new tech trend

iPhones, smart homes, AI. Gen Z are tech natives. But who do you think helped bridge the analog-digital gap? Gen X has gone from cassette tapes to Spotify, from landlines to smartphones. We learned, unlearned, and kept going so Gen Z could be born just knowing.

Gen Z can't remember life without smartphones in their hands. Gen X earned our tech fluency the hard way — by suffering through floppy disks, dial-up modems, and VCRs that always blinked the wrong time. Gen X became masters of adaptation because we had no other choice.

We were the bridge generation, learning every new thing as it came, and showing the world that you can keep up as long as you’re willing to try (and maybe Google it if you have to).

10. Push for racial equality and true diversity

Gen X wasn’t the first to fight for racial justice, but we were the first generation raised after the civil rights movement, and we took those lessons to heart. From Sesame Street to MTV to our classrooms, Gen X grew up in a multicultural environment that shaped how we saw the world.

As stated on the SubStack ReGeneration X, "For Generation X, Sesame Street was more than just a TV show; it was a formative experience. The show’s emphasis on learning through play, its diverse cast of characters, and its willingness to tackle tough social issues left an indelible mark on this generation. The educational foundation laid by Sesame Street was not confined to the classroom; it extended into homes and communities, fostering a generation that was more socially aware, empathetic, and prepared for the complexities of the world."

We didn’t have diversity training, but we did build the culture that made it normal to challenge stereotypes, call out bias, and support representation in media and workplaces. The seeds of Gen Z’s passion for justice, equity, and inclusion were planted in Gen X’s expectation that, as Depeche Mode taught us, people are people and should be treated as such.

11. Binge-consume media like It’s a sport

Streaming? Binging? Meme culture? It all started with Gen X’s obsession with MTV, cable TV, and VHS marathons. Gen X taught everyone else how to spend an entire Saturday watching TV — now you’ve just added algorithms and Wi-Fi.

Before Netflix, there was Blockbuster, and Gen X owned weekend movie marathons. We were experts in recording shows on the VHS and rewatching our favorites until the tape wore out. We invented binge culture by accident, and Gen Z perfected it with the advent of streaming services, subscriptions, and smart recommendations. The way they devour content is just Gen X’s TV obsession turbocharged by tech.

So the next time you’re editing a TikTok, rocking a thrifted tee, or watching Friends on Netflix (for the 5th time), just know that Gen X did it all first. We might not always get credit, but hey, we know where the receipts are.

