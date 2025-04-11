6 Types Of Technology People Used To Use Daily That Slowly Disappeared Over The Last 10 Years Without Anyone Noticing

Over the last decade, technology has advanced at an unprecedented pace, ushering in groundbreaking innovations and changing the way we live, work, and communicate. Yet, in the midst of all that growth and change, there are technologies that we once relied on every day, thinking they were so advanced they could never be replaced. Next thing you know, they quietly vanished from our daily routines, and we hardly noticed.

From physical maps to public payphones, so much tech has faded into the background in the last decade, replaced by newer, sleeker alternatives that now seem ubiquitous. But what happened to these everyday innovations, and how did they slip away without us truly noticing?

Here are 6 types of technology people once used daily that have slowly disappeared over the last 10 years:

1. Physical maps and paper directions

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

GPS apps like Google Maps and Waze on smartphones have replaced paper maps that you would normally find at gas stations and printed directions from websites like MapQuest. Now, most people don’t carry paper maps anymore, even on road trips, and finding them can be a rarity. Digital maps are far more convenient and easily accessible.

The decline in demand for paper maps has led to fewer companies producing them. Physical maps are now considered more of a niche product, often used for educational purposes, as souvenirs, or by enthusiasts who enjoy having a physical representation of geography. They are still available for specialized uses like hiking, road trips, or in remote areas where digital coverage may be limited, but overall, they’re not a necessity for most people anymore.

2. Public payphones

As cell phones became more common, the number of people using public payphones decreased significantly. Payphones became primarily used by people without cell phones, but who doesn't have a phone at this point?! Public payphones were costly to maintain, requiring regular repairs, updates, and sometimes costly real estate space for installation. Many cities and telecom companies found it more cost-effective to phase out payphones altogether rather than continue to maintain and operate them.

According to the FCC, by the year 2013, more than 90% of payphones had been disconnected in the United States, with only 192,286 remaining.

3. Phonebooks

There was a time when every single household got an updated phonebook each year, and it was massive. Every house and business was listed, and if you wanted a private number, you had to pay for it. Those days are long gone. There hasn't been a printed phonebook since the early 2010s.

People now use search engines like Google to find phone numbers, businesses, and addresses instantly. Many local governments, businesses, and utility companies now provide customer service and contact information through their websites or apps, making physical directories unnecessary.

4. Keyed entry for cars

Max kegfire | Shutterstock

Keyless entry systems provide a level of convenience that traditional keyed entry cannot match. With key fobs, drivers can unlock the car and start the engine with the press of a button without needing to manually insert a key. This convenience makes keyless entry especially popular for people who are in a hurry, have their hands full, or just prefer the ease of not fumbling for keys.

5. CD-ROMs for software installation

The use of CD-ROMs for installing software has diminished with the rise of digital downloads, app stores, and cloud-based software. Many modern programs are now distributed through online platforms, making physical media redundant. The move to cloud-based storage means that users don't have to store large installation files on physical discs anymore. Instead, files can be accessed and installed directly from the cloud, reducing the need for physical media entirely.

Laptops and desktop computers stopped including CD and DVD drives around the mid-2010s. As hardware evolved, the optical drive became an outdated component, and manufacturers realized they could save space and reduce costs by eliminating it completely.

6. Video rental stores

Blockbuster was once a wonderland of media. Sadly, people no longer need to visit stores to rent movies, and even digital rental services have lost ground to subscription-based streaming platforms. There are very few people who even buy DVDs or Blu-rays because they no longer have devices to play them!

According to a 2023 Nielsen Consumer Survey Report, 55% of consumers were subscribed to paid, ad-free video streaming services. By the late 2000s and early 2010s, services like Netflix shifted from a DVD rental-by-mail service to streaming, which made it even easier for people to access content without leaving their homes.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author with a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.