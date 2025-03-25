Change is a constant element in life, often unnoticed. It encompasses societal trends, social norms, communication styles, fashion, economic conditions, and countless other aspects that swiftly evolve over time. Just a year ago, many daily habits, values, and experiences would have been unimaginable to people today, let alone a decade ago.

Looking at it broadly, many daily habits that seemed normal five years ago now feel outdated, influencing how people spend their time, interact with others, and even express themselves through their appearance on and offline.

Here are 11 daily habits that were normal 5 years ago but feel totally outdated now:

1. Commuting to work

At the beginning of 2020, nearly 90% of workers commuted to in-person jobs, but today, amid the rise of hybrid and remote structures, only around 75% are still making the trek to work.

In 2020, many companies saw significant shifts in their work structure. Commuting, which used to be a regular part of daily life just five years ago, now feels outdated for many employees.

Alongside other office changes, like company retreats, regular Zoom meetings, office dress codes, and even sick time policies, the last five years have reminded many employees that even the most rigid traditional professional norms — like commuting to an in-person office — aren’t always protected from life changes and new expectations.

2. Using handheld menus

While QR codes and digital menus have become largely controversial for the average consumer — particularly older demographics who are less inclined to use technology such as smartphones in settings like a sit-down restaurant — they’ve become somewhat of a new norm in many service industries.

Compared to five years ago, at the beginning of 2020, when handheld menus were an industry standard, many restaurants and service providers have opted to transition to more digitally accessible options, not just as a safety precaution during worldly events but also for convenience and as a money-saving measure — not having to purchase, print, or maintain paper products or menus.

3. Wearing a face masks in public

Although it’s been almost five years since wearing face masks in public became second nature for many, these days, most of us seem to have almost completely forgotten the habit of putting one on when heading to the grocery store or meeting up with friends.

According to 2025 surveys from the Pew Research Center, only 4% of U.S. adults regularly wear a mask when going in public today, compared to almost 90% in 2020.

Still, you might occasionally notice someone sporting a mask in public — especially if they're feeling under the weather or a new bug is making the rounds. For some, the mask isn't just a remnant of the pandemic but a practical tool — it helps prevent the spread of respiratory infections when they're sick, offers an extra layer of protection for people with compromised immune systems or allergies, and sometimes even serves as a personal precaution during an awful flu season.

Still, many people opt out of wearing face coverings because they find them uncomfortable or believe masks are no longer necessary for everyday life after widespread vaccination and natural immunity. This combination of practical reasons and personal preferences emphasizes how much our attitudes toward mask-wearing have changed over the past few years.

4. Not thinking twice about buying eggs

While the cost of groceries and other essentials like utilities has risen dramatically in recent years — largely due to inflationary pressures — many consumers have been specifically grappling with the cost of eggs in recent months.

Although the price of the average carton of eggs had already spiked to its highest point in 2020, five years later, we’re still seeing and experiencing dramatic cost differences. Compared to the average cost of around $2.09, adjusted for inflation, in 2020, the average price for a carton of eggs in 2025 is nearly $6.

As more people continue to struggle with affording basic necessities, subtle costs — like a carton of eggs or a gallon of gas — add up over time, especially for the average U.S. family trying to recover financially from the last five years.

5. Wearing jeans

According to reports highlighted by Civic Science, denim is largely going out of style for many Americans, especially in the wake of Gen Z’s adoption of “athleisure” trends and a collective commitment to comfortability in their daily lives.

Coupled with the work structure changes the majority of employees experienced in 2020, allowing many people to work from home, it’s not surprising that those returning to the office are less inclined to wear rigid, uncomfortable, and unforgiving clothing over staples like sweatpants, cargos, or leggings.

6. Drinking cow’s milk

For decades, the general consumption of cow’s milk amongst the U.S. population has been steadily decreasing, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, except for a slight uptick in 2024. While there are many reasons for this shift, two major contributing factors explain why drinking cow’s milk is a daily habit that was normal 5 years ago but feels totally outdated now: debates around the ethics of its production and the freedom of choice.

Outside of rising vegan and vegetarian eating habits and ethical conversations, many people simply have more options now — with dairy-free alternatives like nut milk and lactate-free options — making opting for less dairy feasible.

For some, it’s a lifestyle decision; for others, it’s just a trend. For many, consuming cow’s milk has become a routine they’ve learned to move away from.

7. Buying affordable concert tickets

Senior Billboard editor Eric Renner Brown argues that concert ticket prices have drastically increased in the past five years due to four main factors: health and safety consequences on the economy, inflationary pressures, rising prices to account for artist livelihoods, and the cost of stage productions.

Especially alongside the rise of streaming services — which historically don’t pay creators or musicians well — many artists are forced to raise concert ticket prices to make a living at the expense of their financially struggling fans.

As prices for essentials and rent rise, many salaried workers — like stage managers, tour bus drivers, and venue employees — also need additional compensation, contributing to rising concert prices. So, to the detriment of music lovers everywhere, buying affordable concert tickets has quickly become one of the daily habits that was normal five years ago but feels outdated now.

8. Consuming sugar without a second thought

While eating too much sugar is surely a health concern for many people, according to registered dietician Jerlyn Jones, there’s been a shift in diet and wellness culture demonizing sugar on a massive scale in recent years. From opting for low-sugar beverages — think popularized prebiotic sodas like Poppi or Olipop — to cutting out sweet treats for “hacks” like dates and peanut butter, many people feel more pressure today to cut back on sugar than they did five years ago.

Of course, with the significant cultural shift everyone experienced in 2020, it’s unsurprising that increased time spent on social media and online has contributed to these dietary trends. With heightened accessibility to social media, beauty standards, and somewhat toxic wellness trends, this pressure has only heightened in recent years, as many users spend a considerable amount of their time online.

9. Texting as a primary form of communication

While over 90% of Americans use text messaging as a form of communication in their daily lives, catching up with friends and chatting with peers at work, it’s not necessarily the all-encompassing online conversation platform it was just a few years ago. With the emergence of social media platforms like TikTok, which thrive off of direct messaging and sharing between users, many people have shifted to connecting with friends there rather than texting them.

From family relationships to platonic friendships, many people share videos on social platforms to connect with others, message, and group chat with people on social media apps like Instagram to build connections rather than simply texting or reaching out to them in person.

10. Posting photos without a face-changing filter

According to a study from the Computers in Human Behavior journal, many of the addictive qualities that drive users on social media platforms like Instagram are driven by unrealistic beauty standards and expectations regarding things like in-app filters and aesthetic tools.

Especially now that the majority of people in the U.S. use social media consistently in their personal lives, feeding into these expectations and subconsciously adopting their misguided messages, it’s not surprising that posting photos without filters or visual alterations is one of the daily habits that was normal 5 years ago but feels totally outdated now.

Remember when filters were just for fun — like using Snapchat to add rainbows or goofy effects to your selfies? Five years ago, a raw, unfiltered photo felt refreshingly real. But now, social media filters have evolved into sophisticated tools that create hyper-realistic enhancements. Today, they’re used to boost fuller, perfectly contoured lips and hips, making videos look almost unedited while aligning with today's sometimes unrealistic beauty standards. Posting a photo without those subtle, flattering tweaks now feels like a relic of a bygone era.

Of course, feeling pressure to curate a social media presence for the comfort and validation of others isn’t just sparking more mental health struggles in our modern world, especially for young, impressionable users; it’s also driving a great deal of social anxiety, urging people to adopt fears of rejection when meeting and connecting with people in person without the boundaries social media provides.

11. Scheduling video calls with friends

Five years ago, video calls weren’t just a novelty — they were a necessity. Virtual weddings, online concerts, and daily FaceTime sessions were our lifeline when in-person gatherings were impossible. Platforms like Zoom and Google Meet became essential for work meetings, social events, and keeping in touch with friends and family.

As one of the normal daily habits five years ago that feels totally outdated now, there’s some hope for the future. While these tools still play a crucial role in professional settings, many people are now rediscovering the joy of meeting face-to-face. The spontaneous, genuine connection of a physical get-together is slowly replacing the scheduled digital catch-ups of 2020, marking a return to more traditional, personal interactions.

