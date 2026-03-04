Many women are socialized as young girls to “love themselves,” but never “too much,” according to psychology professor Amanda Rose. They’re called “arrogant” for being assertive and condemned for putting themselves first, only to also be judged when they navigate life from a place of insecurity. However, truly loving yourself as an adult woman doesn’t have to be performative. It doesn’t have to be a big display of confidence and power. It can manifest itself through small daily intentions and choices.

It might seem silly, but women who carry chapstick or lip gloss with them at all times likely have brilliant personality traits like this secure sense of self and fearless confidence. They care for themselves in little ways, making sure they’re prepared and setting themselves up for success. They’re brilliant because they’re self-assured and strong, not in spite of these traits, as society seems to suggest.

Women who carry chapstick or lip gloss with them at all times likely have these 11 brilliant personality traits

1. They’re organized and prepared

Gorgev | Shutterstock.com

According to a study from the University of Connecticut, removing clutter and living an organized life tends to lower stress levels. Even if it seems like an obvious, mundane part of life to pack a prepared purse or clean up after yourself at home, it has more powerful mental health benefits than many realize.

Women who carry chapstick or lip gloss with them at all times are organized and prepared, but they’re also less stressed because of their rituals. Even if it’s just the comfort of having self-care tools and practical hygiene opportunities in their bag, it’s powerful for making them feel secure amid the chaos of everyday life.

Advertisement

2. They’re confident and self-assured

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

Women who live confidently and truly love themselves often have better psychological outcomes, but they also live happier lives. They’re present in relationships, intentional with their values, and prepared for whatever life throws their way, because they have a solid, reassuring foundation with themselves to lean on.

Even if that confidence and self-assuredness manifest themselves in traits like preparedness or organization, it’s clear that women who carry around Chapstick and lip gloss at all times have these brilliant personality traits.

Advertisement

3. They care about consistency

PeopleImages | Shutterstock.com

While consistency in relationships and routines is widely important for momentum and inner strength, cultivating a sense of consistent effort with yourself is the key to building self-trust. Much like we build trust with small bits of honesty in external relationships, we remind ourselves we’re trustworthy and strong internally by showing up consistently.

For some, that means crafting a bedtime routine centered around self-love. For others, it’s carrying around essentials like hydration, chapstick, lip gloss, or a book in their purse at all times.

Advertisement

4. They lean on quiet rituals

Mix and Match Studio | Shutterstock.com

Harvard’s director of the Mind/Body Center for Women’s Health, Dr. Alice Domar, argues that most women today understand the importance of nurturing themselves and making space for self-care, yet few actually live by those beliefs. Whether it’s stress from their routines, obligations from their families, or personal struggles with low self-worth, they regularly sabotage that intentional alone time to care for others.

However, women who carry chapstick or lip gloss with them at all times care about showing up for themselves, while also living by the virtue of self-nurture. They are confident spending time alone and relying on their own organization, mentality, and consistency to navigate the woes of daily life.

Advertisement

5. They know how to self-soothe

Dasha Petrenko | Shutterstock.com

Especially for women who often have higher levels of cortisol when they’re stressed, self-touch, self-soothing practices, and general self-care are profoundly important for relieving their physical tension and worry, according to a study published in the Comprehensive Psychoneuroendocrinology journal.

Of course, crafting material things, tools, and resources to self-soothe looks different for everyone, but sometimes, small things, like carrying around chapstick and lip gloss, are a means of caring for themselves. Even putting on lipstick in the bathroom at a networking event can be a moment of self-care and reassurance, and it’s powerful for reducing stress and anxiety.

Advertisement

6. They care about comfort and aesthetics

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock.com

While many people follow trends and lean on social expectations to feel more secure and connected, a 2019 study argues that it’s often young women who take on the consequences of gendered pressures, beauty standards, and social expectations, especially around body image and self-esteem. That’s why small intentional actions and personal values are so important.

Women can care about how they present themselves to the world and craft a personal aesthetic, while still prioritizing practicality and comfort. It’s women who choose to wear comfortable pants often and carry self-care items like chapstick and lip gloss all the time who have this great balance of brilliant traits.

Advertisement

7. They have strong self-care routines

yourphotopie | Shutterstock.com

It’s heartening to know that in recent years, more women than ever are taking charge of their self-care, considering the positive benefits and self-esteem that come from nurturing their own needs and desires. Whether it’s crafting alone time amid a chaotic schedule to unwind by themselves or crafting strong self-care routines that follow them into the world, these women are more brilliant by practice.

Women who carry Chapstick and lip gloss in their purses or coats are practicing their own unique kind of self-care. They’re preparing and looking ahead, setting themselves up for success, even if it seems like a small, subtle, harmless habit.

Advertisement

8. They are empathetic and aware

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock.com

People who are naturally empathetic put themselves in other people’s shoes, and often notice that the energy of the people around them is more likely to carry around necessities like Chapstick at all times. It might feel silly, but it’s these small tools that actually serve to help others, not just themselves.

When’s the last time someone asked you, “Do you have any Chapstick?” or were clearly uncomfortable because their lips were too dry. Chances are it’s happened at least a few times, and if a woman has extra in her bag, she’s more likely to feed into that empathetic, socially aware part of herself by helping.

Advertisement

9. They are self-aware

Mimagephotography | Shutterstock.com

As a study published in Europe’s Journal of Psychology explains, self-awareness isn’t just about noticing passing feelings and emotions, but also about accepting them and acting on them. For example, if a woman is regularly anxious about her lips being dry or needs a self-care resource to ground her energy while navigating the day, she’ll be more satisfied if she accepts these needs and acts on them.

Women who carry Chapstick or lip gloss with them at all times have these brilliant personality traits. They’re prepared because at some point in the past, they’ve struggled through or been anxious about not having things like lip gloss on hand.

Advertisement

10. They don’t like uncertainty

momemoment | Shutterstock.com

Women who don’t like uncertainty tend to be more prepared than the average person. They’d prefer to consider the worst-case scenario, be organized, and prepare for anything rather than suffer under the emotional weight of constant worry and anxiety.

Instead of living constantly on edge, trying to predict the future and worrying about what might happen, they lean into preparation for a sense of ease.

Advertisement

11. They are detail-oriented

RUBEN M RAMOS | Shutterstock.com

Detail-oriented women are prepared for everything. They’re not living on autopilot, but crafting their routines intentionally and even packing their bags to manage uncertainty before leaving the house.

Women who care about basic necessities like Chapstick or lip gloss in their bags care about the little things. They’re rare and unique at their core, because even while everyone else hyper-focuses on outcomes and big-picture experiences, they’re living in the present and preparing with intention.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.