A healthy nighttime routine is just as powerful as other self-care rituals — it’s “sleep hygiene” and healthy sleep behaviors that truly add value to every aspect of our lives. That’s why you can tell how much a woman loves herself by noticing certain things about her bedtime routine. From the strictness of her bedtime to the comforting rituals she prioritizes at home, if she cares about her sleep, she cares about her well-being.

Like a PLOS One study explains, when you have better sleep, you have a better life — not just because you’re well rested, but because you’re protecting yourself from mental health concerns, stress, and exhaustion that negatively influence everything, from work to relationships. So, if you’re trying to work toward a better life, start with a consistent bedtime routine.

You can tell how much a woman loves herself by noticing these 11 things about her bedtime routine

1. She goes to bed at the same time every night

Even if she’s pressured into staying up late by friends or tempted to stay awake to watch another episode of a show, you can tell how much a woman loves herself by noticing how strict she is with her bedtime on a consistent basis. Especially during the week, she’s adamant about going to bed at the same time to ensure she gets enough rest and sets herself up for success the next day.

Some experts even suggest that sleep consistency, like going to bed at the same time, is actually more important for general health than the amount of time someone sleeps. So, if you notice a woman is protective of her bedtime, chances are she cares about protecting her personal well-being, even if there’s pressure to do the opposite.

2. She does her skincare, even when she’s tired

Even when she’s had a long day, is coming home from a night out, or is feeling exhausted, you can tell how much a woman loves herself by noticing if she does her skincare routine every night. No matter what, she’s taking her makeup off and washing her face.

It’s these little things that are actually micro-habits rooted in self-care. She knows that a little bit of extra effort now and time spent when she’d rather be in bed will serve her well in the long run. She knows that the instant gratification of getting in bed with a full face of makeup isn’t worth the long-term bacteria or dirty sheets it’ll cause.

3. She keeps her bedroom clean

Not only does visual clutter tend to overstimulate our brains and spark stress, but having too much clutter and storage around our beds can also worsen sleep quality. That’s why a woman who’s intentional about de-cluttering her space and cultivating a clean, comfortable space to sleep every night probably cares about her well-being and loves herself.

Of course, there are nuances to the ability to clean often — for example, depressive symptoms can sometimes reduce executive functioning — but for the most part, you can tell how much a woman loves herself by noticing these things about her bedtime routine.

4. She wears what’s comfortable for her

You can tell how much a woman loves herself by noticing what she wears to bed. She’s not trying to be performative for a partner by wearing something uncomfortable, but instead wears whatever clothes or pajamas help her rest the best.

Not only is she adamant about her own personal comfort, but she probably plans ahead — setting out her clothes for bed before starting her day, so her nighttime routine isn’t just calming and comfortable, but easy to indulge in.

5. She disconnects from her phone

According to a PLOS One study, reducing phone activity and screen time before bed doesn’t just improve sleep quality and duration, it also has several cognitive benefits. That’s why women who care about their well-being and truly love themselves make an effort to disconnect from their phones right before bed.

Even if there’s pressure to stay connected online or temptation to doomscroll as a distraction before falling asleep, they understand that disconnecting from the internet is necessary to prioritize their own rest and well-being.

While others may use their phones as a mode of escapism, it’s clear that these women have not only the self-discipline to disconnect but also the regulation skills and tools needed to cope with their own internal feelings.

6. She doesn’t shame herself for needing rest

Even if the rest of her friends are out on a Friday night or staying up late in the living room watching TV together, a woman who truly loves herself and enjoys her own company refuses to shame herself for needing rest. She doesn’t just understand the importance of sleep, she has a strong, trusting relationship with her body — listening to it when it’s tired and needs alone time or rest.

A consistent nighttime routine often takes self-discipline, but occasionally, it also needs an element of self-assuredness and confidence. If you’re willing to be pressured by other people, at the expense of your own well-being, chances are your nighttime routine is tailored toward other people’s desires, not your own.

7. She holds space for rituals

Women who truly love themselves and take care of themselves don’t just follow a routine for the sake of it — they craft rituals that make their daily lives fulfilling, restful, and beautiful. Whether it’s journaling before bed, stretching their bodies, or making a to-do list for the morning, the actions they regularly make time for add something to their lives.

They’re also confident enough in their own intuition to follow what brings them joy. If they’re not interested in journaling one night or reading, they’ll swap it for something that makes sense for them. They have a strong relationship with themselves, so they’re confident listening to what their bodies and minds need every single night.

8. She makes time for movement

Even if it’s not a full workout routine, you can tell how much a woman loves herself by noticing where movement lies in her bedtime routine. She’s not exhausting herself for the sake of a routine, but she works movement into her rituals to ensure she feels well-rested and relaxed in bed.

Even if it’s just stretching on a yoga mat before crawling into bed, she takes the extra time and effort for these kinds of movements to ensure she gets the best sleep and rest possible.

9. She plans for the next day

If a woman truly loves herself, she’s not seeking immediate gratification or comfort, but instead thinking about all the versions of herself that benefit from self-discipline — including the person waking up in the morning. That’s why you can often tell how much a woman loves herself by noticing what she does to prepare for the next day during her bedtime routine.

Of course, there’s taking off her makeup, making a to-do list, and setting out clothes for work the next day, but it could also be more spiritual — like manifesting how she wants to feel or releasing anxiety from her routine with a moment of mindfulness.

10. She hydrates intentionally

Whether it’s keeping a water bottle next to her bed or being intentional about hydrating in the hours leading up to bedtime, you can tell how much a woman loves herself by noticing how she fuels and nourishes her body before bed.

Hydration not only makes a woman’s sleep more efficient, but it also often helps women to fall and stay asleep throughout the night. Even if it seems like a small thing, it’s more impactful on a daily basis than a lot of other rituals and routines.

11. Her bedroom is a safe space

Whether it’s tidiness, self-expression, or tools that make her feel most comfortable, a woman’s bedroom as a safe space is a sign that she truly loves and cares for herself. It’s about more than sleeping well or being able to rest — she’s intentional about the energy of spaces where she spends a lot of time or is her most vulnerable self.

Even if that means using a color paint she loves or investing in sheets that are effortlessly comfortable, she’s willing to invest in herself and her own rest.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.