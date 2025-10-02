If You Are Truly Prepared For Any Situation, You'll Always Keep These 11 Things In Your House

With all the chaotic events happening these days, it’s not surprising to hear that people are gaining a newfound appreciation for preparation. Prepping for disasters (or just financial stuff) isn’t fun, but it can make a world of difference in a disaster.

Some people have all the preparation gear they need. Others? Not so much. People who are ready for everything, though, have the following items inside their homes.

These are 11 things people who are truly prepared for any situation always keep in their house

1. Flashlights and candles

shironagasukujira from Getty Images via Canva

The most common issue people tend to have in bad weather is a power outage, so it makes sense that people would want to keep at least one independent light source in their home.

It’s best to have at least one solar-powered flashlight or one that runs through kinetic energy. If you’re a candle person, getting a long-burning candle can work out well, too.

2. Fire extinguishers

Kittipong Jirasukhanont from PhonlamaiPhoto's Images via Canva

Fire extinguishers aren’t just for professional areas. Safety experts suggest having at least one ABC-rated fire extinguisher per house level. It’s best to have at least one rated for cooking accidents and one for electrical fires.

If you have one, don’t think you’re out of the woods yet. Extinguishers require maintenance and replacement, so make sure you check to see if yours need an upgrade.

3. First aid kits

Zbynek Pospisil from Getty Images via Canva

Most families have had at least one injury or issue that wasn’t quite worthy of an ER visit, but did require a little attention. That’s what First Aid is for. First Aid is for everything from cuts, bangs, bruises, headaches, and even sprains.

A well-stocked home will have a First Aid kit, but that’s not all. To use First Aid correctly, you should obtain First Aid Certification. It might even save your life.

4. Go bags

Yogendra Singh from Studio India via Canva

Imagine the following situation. There is a major hurricane coming. In fact, it’s coming so fast that evacuations might be hard. You need to pack a bag for yourself and every member of your family. Wouldn’t it be smart to do that ahead of time?

A “Bugout Bag” or “Go Bag” contains all your necessities, including medications, hygiene products, IDs, and more. You can find pre-packed ones, but you should still be sure you have your own unique goods. Every family member should have their own.

5. Emergency cleaning supplies

Hilda Weges | INTREEGUE Photography via canva

When disaster strikes, you don’t want to be stuck in unsanitary conditions. If you have a flood or a major pipe burst, you want to be able to contain and clean everything before mold sets in.

This is why every home should have at least one to two buckets, some bleach, some hydrogen peroxide, paper towels, trash bags, N95 masks, and scrub brushes.

6. Emergency savings and cash

DhanushkaSG via Canva

By now, most families in America have gone through multiple once-in-a-lifetime financial situations. We all know that saving money is becoming increasingly difficult. This is precisely why most of us need to beef up our emergency savings now more than ever before.

It’s best to have a minimum of six to nine months’ worth of savings. Even if you only have $500 extra in the bank, it can make a significant difference when a problem arises. Having some cash on hand is also a wise thing to do.

7. A 'doc box'

Anete Lusina from Pexels via Canva

This is what I call a lockbox that carries all the important documents that a person may need. Your “doc box” can be kept in a bank safety deposit box or at home. Either way, it should contain your vital records, certificates, deeds, and other important documents.

If you need to run in a pinch, having a doc box makes life a lot easier.

8. Food

panida wijitpanya from Getty Images via Canva

Most people tend to poke fun at preppers for keeping long-term, shelf-stable food at home. However, they’re right to do that. Having food storage is crucial when dealing with a financial crisis or when food becomes scarce.

In the case of a natural disaster that causes a severe drought, having several months’ worth of food can make all the difference in the world.

9. A generator

JodiJacobson from Getty Images Signature via Canva

In today’s society, electricity is no longer a creature comfort. It’s a must-have. We go a little bonkers without a hot water shower or being able to charge our phones. Needless to say, having a backup generator can be an incredibly smart move in times of uncertainty.

It’s important to ensure that you also get fuel for the generator and that the fuel is stored safely. No one wants to have to deal with trying to find fuel so you can get some electricity going.

10. Cooking supplies

Arkadiusz Warguła from Getty Images Pro via Canva

Many, if not most, homes now have electric stovetops or microwaves as the main way to cook food. If you’re not able to get electricity, that means you might be out of luck during a storm or during a long-term disaster.

It’s a good idea to have at least one non-electric method of cooking available, even if it’s just a tin can barbecue.

11. Evacuation plans

pixelshot via Canva

If your house were on fire or if your home started to flood, do you know where you’d tell your family members to meet you? Do you know how to get out of a rapidly-burning house?

It’s good to have fire drills and meet-up drills, just in case. It’s also beneficial to be aware of any state-issued evacuation plans.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.