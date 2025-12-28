Life changes will occur, no matter what. But they're not always easy to accept, especially in uncertain times. Uncertainty has a way of making even the most capable people feel untethered, as if the ground keeps shifting just when you're trying to find your footing.

When the future feels foggy, and plans stop making sense, it's easy to feel lost — not because you're doing something wrong, but because your usual anchors aren't working anymore. These simple habits are about creating enough steadiness and self-trust to move forward, even when nothing feels certain.

Here are 7 simple habits to feel less lost in really uncertain times:

1. Accept that change is inevitable

Just as nature has its phases, so do we. I've been blessed in life to have friendships that go way back — and I mean, way back. Do you know what I find fascinating and sometimes downright comical? To note how our conversations have changed to reflect the changes that have taken place in our lives.

We’ve gone from the spring of our youth — giggling about cute boys, dealing with acne, and trying to hoodwink our parents — through the summer excitement of meeting "the one," getting married, and having children. We commiserate together about raising teenagers, only to see them grow up and leave the house. Now, we're talking about the autumn joys of grandchildren, taking care of our aging parents, comparing our aches and pains, and wondering where our figures of yesteryear went.

2. Notice how you usually handle big changes

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

Change takes many forms, both good and bad. It can happen suddenly (such as losing a job), or gradually (such as the natural stages of aging and all that comes with it). With most people being creatures of habit, many feel safe sticking to the routines they know. Admittedly, their lives might be a little boring, but they find comfort in knowing what to expect.

Therefore, when change does come, many often find it hard to adapt and accept it. But change is inevitable. In fact, it’s the one constant in life. Nevertheless, many people don’t ever get used to it or fully welcome it with open arms. They might spend a lot of time and energy trying to avoid change.

In the long run, change eventually catches up to you. Maya Angelou said, "If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude."

However, when change enters your life, it means learning a new way to deal with something. Just plain ol' everyday life and moving from one stage to another can find you facing both ups and downs.

3. Look at things from another angle

When demands are too great, it can drain you and create stress. Research on coping with stress suggested the key to your survival on both physical and emotional levels is finding positive ways to deal with it before it gets out of control.

Right now, change has definitely occurred and big-time, due to viral outbreaks and social protest movements. I know you don't need to be reminded of the obvious. However, over the course of writing about change, big changes are taking place daily. And I couldn’t carry on as normal without mentioning it somehow.

Little did I know, when I wrote, "Just as nature has its phases, so do we," that nature was going to put us all in a phase we will never forget. The changes taking place are extreme in some instances. I've never experienced the life changes we're all facing. The viruses and the voices traveling the world are hitting us in our own backyard.

It really puts things into perspective, though, doesn’t it? And yet here we all are, riding out the waves in the same boat until they settle. I might not be sure of what that will look like for us, but I know we'll get through it.

You might not be able to control the change itself. But getting control of your response will be key to actually coping with the change.

4. Accept that things are different, rather than living in denial

Andrii Iemelianenko via Shutterstock

Sometimes it can be so easy to resort to denying that anything is happening. I get it! Denial is a way of protection. However, it won’t make the changes go away.

Personal development coach Kate Siner explained, "We can deny how not taking action affects us, or we can deny that we ever made the goal in the first place. One of the ways to deal with denial is to turn up the volume on the feelings associated with not doing what we said we wanted to do. We might ask ourselves: Is it true that not reaching this goal is fine with me?"

A better approach is to take a step back, look at the situation objectively, and figure out the best way to handle the changes for yourself. Tackling the changes head-on makes you feel more in control and less stressed than putting it off until later.

5. Stick to your usual routine as much as you can

When changes make your world all topsy-turvy, it’s important to stick to your regular schedule as much as you can. Continuing to carry out activities that were normal before changes can help you feel that some things in your life are still the same.

"Creating a morning routine or ritual can help recharge your mindset, allowing you to approach the day feeling as positive and confident as possible," advised wellness coach Jeffery Siegel. "I'm not talking about merely organizing your daily to-do list. I'm referring to consciously crafting your mindset for the day with care. A deliberate morning practice aligns what you do with how you do it and who you become in the process."

6. Make space to look after yourself

Krakenimages.com via Shutterstock

Self-care means taking an active role in protecting one's well-being and happiness — especially during periods of stress. Change, even good change, can bring about stress. And the three biggest self-care habits that are often the most neglected include eating a healthy and nutritional diet (stress loves simple carbs), good quality sleep, and regular exercise.

7. Allow change to open new doors

Not all change is bad, right? Even when you have to go through something you might perceive as "bad," if you look hard enough, I’ll bet you can find some positives about it. In fact, changes out of our control can often be the catalyst to move us out of our comfort zones and force us to make changes that benefit us.

Author H. Jackson Brown, Jr. said, "When you can’t change the direction of the wind, adjust your sails." This is good advice for all of us, not only now as we ride the stormy waves in these unprecedented times, but also when things get back to "normal."

Change will always be with us, bringing new opportunities to our doorstep to embrace new experiences. If you do struggle with changes, I hope you'll find the four steps above to be helpful in coping with them as they come your way.

As for me, I’m hanging on for dear life as I adjust my sails, so I can ride out the waves to calmer waters. I hope you'll join me!

Kris Henderson is a personal development coach who helps guide people to find freedom from an overthinking, stressed-out, anxious mindset so they can feel more confident, have better communication skills, and fall more in love with themselves because they have purpose and feel positive.