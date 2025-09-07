Self-love requires two things — self-understanding and self-acceptance, Kellie Klinck, therapist at My Modern Therapy, says. “How can we love ourselves if we don’t really know ourselves?” she queries.

“For self-love to exist, it has to be anchored in what we know to be true about ourselves, not what others told us about ourselves. Self-love is also equally about acceptance. There is something liberating about accepting ourselves as human (and therefore imperfect) and still worthy of love and happiness.”

Klinck also explains that self-love is aligned with compassion toward ourselves, which is not always easy to do. “Softening and being kind with ourselves is really helpful for practicing self-love,” she says. Registered psychologist Rachel Tomlinson also shares that self-love is about learning to put yourself first. “

This is not selfish,” she says. “Instead, this is about self-preservation.” She says learning to love yourself might entail reflection, practicing self-care, identifying positives about yourself, pursuing your interests, hobbies, and activities that fill you up, and recognizing that this is for your benefit alone — and that is perfectly okay

Here are 7 simple habits people who love themselves practice every single day:

1. They set boundaries

wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock

Dr. Dawn M. Raffa, a licensed clinical psychologist and certified cognitive therapist, says it’s not selfish at all to set boundaries, even though it may feel that way.

“Do not overcommit to too many tasks at once,” she suggests. “Say maybe — rather than a quick yes out of obligation — and schedule some self-care or me time. If you cannot take care of yourself, then you will not be in a position to take care of anyone else.”

2. They enjoy their own company

Lyubov Levitskaya / Shutterstock

There’s no need to wait for another person to accompany you to make an outing worthwhile. Dr. Alisa Ruby Bash, a licensed marriage and family therapist, says that one way to embrace self-love is to take yourself out to somewhere you really want to go.

This practice goes far deeper than simply being comfortable being alone. It's about actively choosing to prioritize your interests and create meaningful experiences for yourself. Many people who practice this habit discover they actually prefer certain activities alone.

3. They journal

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Lisa Concepcion, a certified professional love life coach, says that journaling is an excellent way to practice self-love. “One great exercise is to write down negative thoughts and self-talk,” she explains. “Then cross it out in red pen and write out the new thing you will choose to say instead.”

This practice works because it makes the invisible visible. Most people aren't really aware of how frequently they engage in negative self-talk throughout the day. People who practice this daily habit often find that their automatic inner voice gradually becomes gentler and more encouraging.

4. They connect with nature

insta_photos / Shutterstock

Psychotherapist Emily Roberts says getting outside may be key to embracing your sense of self. “Take in the sky, the trees, the flowers, the birds,” she says. “Mindfulness and awareness of nature help you feel connected to the universe and feel loving energy from the earth.”

The practice goes beyond casual outdoor time. It's about deliberately opening your senses to receive what nature offers. These moments of focused attention create a bridge between your internal world and the vast, living ecosystem around you.

5. They declutter their devices

Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

This can apply to your text backlog or anything else with a big notification number on your phone, which can increase anxiety, says Roberts. “Delete everything that you are not currently using/working on, and archive the others for future reference,” she explains.

Every time you glance at your phone and see those red badges, your brain interprets them as urgent demands on your attention, even when they're not. When you delete everything you're not actively using or working on, you're making a deliberate choice about what deserves your mental bandwidth.

6. They learn a new skill

Studio Romantic / Shutterstock

If something piques your interest, consider learning more, Roberts suggests. “Are you eager to try a new technique in something you’re interested in?” she asks. “Find what calls you and seek out a mentor, group or workshop where you can immerse yourself.”

The key is moving beyond passive interest into active exploration. This habit also builds a positive relationship with challenge and discomfort. Learning inevitably involves moments of confusion, frustration, or feeling like a beginner again.

7. They speak to themselves kindly

Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock

It’s easy, unfortunately, to disparage yourself or talk down to yourself, says Sara Ralph, a licensed professional counselor. “We all have running commentaries going through our heads, and rarely are the commentaries all positive,” she says.

“Most commentaries are not, ‘Wow, I’m such a good friend,’ or ‘What a great mom I am!’ or ‘I’m really excelling at my job.’

This takes time to relearn and requires practice, but can be done. If we learn to think better, we can learn to feel better.”

Self-love is about you. While self-love is about taking care of yourself, it doesn’t mean you’re selfish for making time for yourself, and it’s important to keep your own tank full so you can give love and care to others.

“Self-love does not mean being narcissistic or thinking you are better than others,” says Bash. “It means recognizing the divine within and honoring your life.”

Monica Beyer is a mom of four and author of Baby Talk and Teach Your Baby to Sign. She writes for SheKnows, Pregnancy and Baby, and allParenting, and is an editor for Mommalogues.

