5 Things Happy People Do On Autopilot That Lazy People Pretend Don't Matter

Are you feeling stuck and wondering how to be happy? Feet glued to the floor and a lack of movement in your life? We have all been there, when we so desperately want to feel something different, see a new perspective, and move towards change. But no matter how hard we try, we stay stuck in the same space.

One thing you need to know is that you can learn how to change your life, get unstuck, and find happiness again. Most of the time, potent energy has a grasp on different aspects of our lives. So, we may feel stuck in our relationship, career, or health, and the same questions keep coming back to review over and over. The same issues keep rearing their head to keep us stuck and prevent happiness.

Here are five things happy people do on autopilot that lazy people pretend don't matter:

1. First, they understand the cycle

We crave passion, aliveness, and answers to questions that we know hold the key to our well-being. We desire to take the next step, but we are unclear as to what direction to go, so we stay right where we are. Feet planted, motionless, feeling stuck. How can you change your life, then?

There are 4 patterns to this cycle.

The pain of where you are.

The desperate feeling of needing something life-changing to happen.

The defeat felt from a lack of clarity on how to be happy with your life again and what to even do about it.

This leads back to the pain of reality.

This cycle keeps you stuck. It is the resistance felt when you recognize where you are, the effort put forth in trying to create change, and the combination of resistance and effort in the defeat from the lack of clarity phase — resistance to what is and the effort to make it not so.

2. They don't resist

goffkein.pro via Shutterstock

Resistance and effort cause energy to become paralyzed. There is no movement when you are in either of these energies. It is only in neutrality that energy can flow, and you can create change and heal.

Think about times when you so desperately wanted something. Like that old saying states, you will not find your dream partner if you are desperately seeking them; only when you are content within yourself will they appear.

This doesn’t mean we sit back and do nothing. It does mean when we have our attention inside ourselves and accept what allows energy to flow. We then have access to our wisest self, our inner wisdom that informs our mind of what actions to take.

When we are in the survival energy of resistance or effort, we are cut off from our wise minds, intuition, and our spiritual communication. We cling to what we want, hoping that it will save us, and we push away what is because of the pain.

"Our ability to know what our intuition is, how it speaks to us, interpret the messages, and act on what we become aware of is the shift from living in fear and disconnection to love, certainty, and empowerment," spiritual coach Aimee Leigh elaborated. "This is when we are truly free and are living an intuitive life. Because when we listen to the nudge and to our inner voice, we allow our gut, visions, and knowingness to lead the way."

3. They stay neutral

Neutrality is not agreeing with what is. It is simply having the ability to observe it for what it really is without judgment or emotion, just to see it. This simple act is the first step to creating change in your life and getting unstuck.

We don’t have to like what we see, but we need to be real with ourselves and acknowledge the truth. How do we cultivate neutrality to support change? Neutrality is an energy state and creates a sensation in the body.

Imagine bringing the energy of resistance into your space. What does it feel like? What color is it? How does it make you feel?

Imagine bringing the energy of effort into your space. What does it feel like? What color is it? How does it make you feel?

Imagine bringing the energy of neutrality into your space, your body. What does it feel like? What color is it? How does it make you feel?

What are the differences in the energies as you experience them? These simple ways of relating to being stuck can help you shift your experience instantaneously.

Confidence coach Polly Wirum explained, "Deep healing asks us to finally face the subconscious beliefs planted long ago, to sort through the stories that have shaped who we are. It's a process of taking the joy and beauty from our experiences while learning to release the shards of disappointment and pain — transforming not by forgetting, but by feeling everything and letting go."

When you are neutral, you have access to more information. You see clearly and can find new perspectives, followed by answers and action you can take to support your desire for change.

4. They forgive and let go

fizkes via Shutterstock

After you see neutrally for what it is, you have a choice. You can hold on to whatever puts you into resistance and effort, or release it and let it go.

Sometimes, our minds can be so busy with why we shouldn’t let go, how holding on will keep us safe, or bring justice. Our minds are meant to do this. They want us safe and alive. Emotions can trigger thoughts that keep us in this stuck pattern.

"The past really is the past, and when we can leave it there, we become more open to acceptance," advised relationship coach Louise Armstrong. "It's a deeply healing experience in itself, where you stop trying to change situations. We find it hard to let go of the past because we feel it is really part of us, but remind yourself that, at that very moment, you did the very best you could with the tools you had at the time. Keep what you have learned from the event, and let go of everything else."

And it can be simple. Imagine what you desire to release as a color, a sensation, a vibration. Imagine all of that energy flowing outside of your body, out of your energy system, and release it. You will find yourself feeling lighter and happier.

5. They know where to go and the first step to get there

Imagine the vibration, sensation, and feeling you want to experience in your new growth. When you become unstuck, what do you want it to look like?

Imagine the color or even a picture that represents your next step.

Bring it into the body.

Let it saturate your energy system.

Even if you do not have clear intellectual steps to take, trust that you have your answer and imagine the color to support you on your path of moving from stuck to fluid. We are more capable than we know. Our imagination is limitless and powerful. When we allow ourselves to be in a state of flow, we can heal and create extraordinary lives.

Aimee Leigh is an Intuitive Clairvoyant Teacher, Mentor, and Author who has been working with clients and students for almost two decades.