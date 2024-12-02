Whether you know it or not, your body subtly communicates before you utter a word. If you are single, utilizing body language hacks is an intelligent strategy to improve your dating results. Why? Because when you flirt, you rely on body language to convey your openness and approachability.

So, if you are a woman looking to enchant and impress the right man, there are specific things you can communicate with your body to look more friendly and interesting. It's so much easier than you think.

Here are 14 subtle body language hacks that instantly enchant guys:

1. Smile at him.

Smiling is the perfect first impression and makes you look pretty. One 2021 study found that people who smile are perceived as more attractive — so it's the ideal way to start a first date the right way.

2. Play with your hair.

Primping and playing with your hair, smoothing your clothing, and doing little things to bring the focus to your best attributes is like saying, "Look at me! I'm ready for your attention."

3. Roll your shoulders back and stand tall.

Good, relaxed posture makes you look confident, and research consistently indicates that men are generally attracted to confident women.

4. Look into his eyes.

Enjoy brief eye contact with a man before slowly looking away. Research has shown that prolonged eye contact with a guy makes it more evident to him that you are interested in him romantically, which often leads to increased feelings of connection and desire — especially when you're first meeting each other.

5. Subtly expose your wrist and neck while you talk to him.

Show off your wrists and neck because they are traditional erogenous zones. Research from 2016 states how certain parts of the body can increase arousal when touched, so making a point of subtly extending your wrist or bending your neck to him indicates your interest in him.

6. Tilt your head toward him.

Subtly bending your head towards him sends the message that you are interested in what he says.

7. Relax your shoulders and nod your head while he's speaking.

Look interested in what he is saying by acknowledging and interacting with him while he's talking. Don't overdo it — loosen up and relax during your conversations (don't sit there looking nervous and stiff).

8. Subtly touch him.

Touch him lightly on his arm or shoulder to make a point, but don't linger. Research studies show gentle touches on areas like the arm, shoulder, or waist during a date are often interpreted as a flirtatious signal by both men and women.

According to Close Relationships by Pamela Regan, "The behavior that participants rated as reflecting the most flirtation and the most romantic attraction was the soft face touch, followed by the touch around the shoulder or waist, and then the soft touch on the forearm. The least flirtatious and romantic touches were the shoulder push, shoulder tap, and handshake. Thus, touching that is gentle and informal, and that occurs face-to-face or involves “hugging” behavior, appears to convey the most relational intent."

9. Whisper something to him.

Get close to whisper something in his ear, then pull away, look him in the eyes briefly, and smile.

10. Uncross your arms.

Avoid crossing your arms in front of your body or standing with your legs crossed, as this signals you are not approachable and closed off. Instead, try to relax as you talk and converse with him to make him feel like he can be more comfortable with you.

11. Avoid slouching.

Poor posture and slouching shoulders demonstrate low self-esteem — the opposite of what most men want. You also want to avoid looking tired or stressed, which slouching can also indicate. Instead, focus on sitting up straight and relaxing.

12. Keep your hands free and out in the open.

Like crossing your arms over your chest, keeping your hands in your pockets can give off the impression that you're hiding something. Plus, you want to keep them accessible and practice other body language hacks, like subtly touching them, to increase attraction and interest.

13. Don't touch your nose.

Unless you are sneezing, try not to touch your nose as you're talking with him — according to an FBI agent, it's the telltale sign of a liar! Research studies suggest that while touching your nose can be a potential indicator of deception, it is not a definitive sign and should be interpreted cautiously. So, it's best to avoid giving off the wrong impression.

14. Give him some space.

Although plenty of these body language hacks involve getting close to the guy you're interested in, ensure you don't invade his personal space before you know he wants it — you don't want to overstep his boundaries or crowd him too much.

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach, Past Life Reader, and author of six books. She’s the creator of the free audio course How to Ask the Universe for a Sign and Get an Answer Within 24 Hours. She's been published on ABC, BBC, and NPR.