Experiencing change and challenge in your life often sparks a great deal of discomfort, but the beauty, pride, and comfort that lies on the other side of a new stage is almost always worth the struggle. While they might be uncomfortable to interact with or challenging to acknowledge, the universe sends you signs to remind you that change is coming, helping you to deal with your insecurities, clarify your goals, and comfort you when the time is right.

The strange people you meet right before your life changes in a big way often manifest in subtle ways — a stranger on the street, a barista at your favorite coffee shop, or a new friend that makes a big impact. By acknowledging these people, setting aside your emotional walls, and interacting with them with an open mind, you not only set yourself up for success in achieving your goals, but often learn a lot about yourself during the process.

Here are the 11 strange people you meet right before your life changes in a big way

1. The unexpected reminder

According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology, people who are willing to connect and interact with perfect strangers, rather than picking out people that they find interesting, are often happier and more fulfilled in their lives than those who don't.

This openness to the world can open doors, present opportunities, and unleash impactful pieces of advice that the average person may not ever encounter — which can be the "unexpected reminder" someone needs to hear in a specific moment.

The person who manifests as an "unexpected reminder," one of the strange people you meet right before your life changes in a big way, often has something to teach us — even if they're not cognizant of it. They might share a piece of advice that resonates with you, call back to a forgotten dream you've had, or even connect you with someone or something you've been needing.

Whether they spark motivation to pursue something or comfort you through a larger life change, this person may be unsuspecting, but you won't be able to miss or ignore the message they're sending.

2. The skeptic

Before a big life change or while you're crafting aspirations to change your life, it's possible that you'll interact with a skeptical person who challenges your ideas and encourages you to take a finer look at your goals and beliefs.

Of course, the strange people you meet right before your life changes in a big way aren't always comfortable to interact with or positively engaged with your life, but they do teach you important lessons for navigating change and prioritizing your needs.

If you want to live an extraordinary life, not everything is going to be easy, especially if you're challenging "ordinary" societal norms and expectations where there will certainly be pushback.

However, how you decide to interact with pushback, or the "skeptics" that reveal themselves amid life changes, is how you make progress and grow. Listen to their advice, rework your goals to account for their criticisms and, most importantly, sharpen your vision for what you want and need in the future.

3. The mirror who reflects your insecurities

While mirroring body language and subtle behaviors can be a sign of attraction and positive connection, according to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, one of the strange people you meet right before your life changes in a big way uses this behavioral practice to illuminate other emotions that tend to be more uncomfortable to confront.

Rather than projecting their own insecurities onto you, this person tends to embody and illuminate your personal insecurities, forcing you to confront the areas where you need to grow before moving to the next stage in your life.

Just like any kind of change, challenge, or moment of growth in your life, accepting progress and acknowledging what you need to change is inherently uncomfortable.

Don't avoid these people, especially when you're uncomfortably navigating newness in your life or routine; instead, take their lessons with an open mind and accept the change that sparks as a result.

4. The person from your past

Whether it's "the one that got away" or an old friend from a different part of your life, meeting someone from your past is one of the common signs you're about to go through a big life change.

Not only do these people show up to remind us of our past and the growth we've already experienced, they test us — urging us to resort to old insecurities, behaviors, or mindsets.

While it may be hard to combat the complex emotions associated with nostalgia when meeting someone from your past, use their presence as a reminder that you're always changing and progressing.

5. The teacher and mentor

While many of us view mentors and teachers in rigid institutions like the workplace, many of us actually experience their wisdom in unsuspecting areas of our personal lives. From a barista at your coffee shop, to a parent, or even a co-worker, sometimes our mentors show up unexpectedly in a variety of forms.

With an open mind, you can seek their wisdom and resonate with their lessons in unique ways. They not only urge us to look inward, but craft our goals and aspirations from an enlightened perspective.

6. The guiding stranger

Psychology experts like Suzanne Degges-White argue that the feeling of instant connection we often feel with a stranger — like we've known them forever — is a sign that they're guiding us in the right direction.

While some people may believe it's "love at first sight" or someone we've met in a past life, this chemistry — whether it's platonic, romantic, or something else — helps us to see our lives, needs, and personalities more clearly.

When a guiding stranger comes into your life, it may feel disorienting or "too good to be true," but don't let anxiety sabotage the lessons and connection this person will spark in your life.

7. The challenger

One of the strange people you meet right before your life changes in a big way is one that challenges you. Even if it's a strict parent, boss at work, or a stranger that calls out your ignorance, this person will push you out of your comfort zone.

Of course, like Harvard experts agree, getting out of your comfort zone has a million different benefits that can prepare you for a major life change, from boosting your self-esteem and confidence, to expanding your world view, and even giving you a feeling of self-agency and independence that's impossible to find without challenge.

So, while this "challenger" might be uncomfortable to interact with, as they push you towards change and places you've avoided, being adaptable and open-minded about challenges as an opportunity for growth can make everything easier and more productive.

8. The unexpected friend

Oftentimes, there are people in our lives that remain acquaintances or "friends of friends" without ever having interacted with us. However, when we go through a specific experience or find ourselves navigating an uncomfortable life situation, these unsuspecting supportive friends may find their way into our inner circle.

These supportive people have often dealt with something similar, able to provide reassurance, advice, and wisdom that makes us feel a bit more comfortable navigating a life change. Like a study from Communications Biology argues, when we have shared experiences with other people, it often sparks a feeling of mutual understanding in a conversation or interaction that bonds us.

While everything else may feel chaotic or anxiety-inducing, this connection often appears when we need a bit of reassurance the most — reminding us that we're only human, it's okay to feel discomfort, and change doesn't happen without strain.

9. The hobby-oriented practical person

When we experience change in our lives, we're often forced to deal with uncomfortable emotions like anxiety or shame as a result.

While there's remedies like mindfulness and exercise that can address these emotions and encourage us to reflect in productive ways, like psychotherapist Amy Morin, LCSW suggests, one of the strange people you meet right before your life changes in a big way is the practical person who teaches you new self-soothing techniques.

Whether they introduce you to a new hobby, drag you along to a community event, or act as the buffer between you and an activity you've never tried before, this practice hobby-oriented person often shows up to help teach you the self-soothing and de-stressing techniques you'll need in the next stage of your life.

While they might seem like an unsuspecting companion or encourage you to get out of your comfort zone, don't be afraid to try something new, even if you're not good at it. Not only could it help you to protect your emotional health in the future, it might just connect you with someone who plays a huge role in the next stage of your life.

10. The person living your dream

To spark motivation or excitement amid a tumultuous stage in your life, sometimes the universe sends us an image of what our future could look like.

Whether it's a connection in our dream job, a friend with irresistibly magnetic energy, or a stranger that you feel a deep and thoughtful connection to, sometimes we need a tangible image of what we're working towards to feel motivated to achieve it.

If you're envious or discouraged by this person, urged to look inward and feel insecure about what you've accomplished, it might not be time for your life to change yet. Acknowledge your emotions, address what you need to, and return to your goals from an empowered and thoughtful standpoint.

11. The therapist

Whether it's a true professional or a close friend, one of the strange people you meet right before your life changes in a big way has a therapeutic presence, able to contextualize your emotions, help guide you through uncomfortable decisions, and address any emotional struggles you might have overlooked.

While this person can manifest in passing conversations and thoughtful social interactions, their wisdom can arrive in your life in other ways as well.

From meeting a new friend and being aware of your insecurities or adopting a hobby like journaling that encourages you to reflect on a person's advice, their support can manifest in a number of unique ways.

