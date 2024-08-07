10 Ways The Most Creative People Inject Brilliance Into Their Veins

Acting on unique solutions to problems will set you apart in an AI world. Are you ready? Do you know how to turn on the creativity switch when needed?

Here are ten unconventional ways the most creative people inject brilliance into their veins:

1. They practice and perfect active listening.

Do you ever get that thing where you’re outside, maybe sitting in a park, and you think to yourself:

‘Man, I wish I could experience deeper.’

In our Uber Eats mad rush society, it can often feel that we’re constantly bouncing on the edge of something, never quite getting full access. Deep listening can get you there. Often, this requires you to permit yourself to indulge in REALLY hearing what’s happening around you. They talk about the power of sensory deprivation. I say try the other way.

Listen to the surface level. Then, go further and listen to the spaces between sounds. Now you’re Superman. No wonder you feel your veins throbbing back to life.

2. They encourage interdisciplinary fusion in their work.

Bring elements from unrelated disciplines into your project. ChatGPT could give you some ideas. Or you could do some research and read outside your usual go-tos.

For example, blend architecture principles into your business systems or biology into your design.

3. They can foresee the future.

You’ve got this challenge. This thing you can’t quite figure out. Maybe you’ve also got a concept or idea for a new project, or you’re at a crossroads and want a fresh take on moving further. Whatever it is, you’re not limited to thinking through the solution as YOU.

You can travel from one time to another and see your problem from new perspectives. This will activate your creative mind like a New York Christmas tree on November 29th.

What would a human one thousand years in the future do? Mix it up. You can also adopt new characters and mindsets. You have this capacity. What would your role model do? What would Albert Einstein or an elite animal-chasing caveman do?

You are not confined to you as you know yourself to be.

4. They use constraints to their advantage.

Many people think it’s the freedom that unleashes creativity. Not really. When we have fewer options in a landscape of constraint, that’s where creativity flies.

So, write a story in exactly 50 words. Set yourself 8 minutes to do a task. Paint a picture using only green (dragons love green). Write down all the uses you can think of for a tin can. Write down fifty ways to simplify your business.

5. They go to the sauna.

Shocking your body with heat puts you in survival mode, resulting in heightened intelligence and decreased brain fog. At least, that’s what I’ve found. I’m just super creative for a couple of hours after a solid sauna, especially when combined with an equally soul-shocking cold shower.

Mr. Tempter / Shutterstock

6. They always question assumptions.

Some people effortlessly separate themselves from the herd. They are always coming up with ingenious ideas. Perhaps they’re a little provocative and controversial. But they stand out and often go far. These are the people who ask ‘what if’ questions.

They challenge what most people think is correct.

They present alternative viewpoints. This makes for superior writing and intriguing communication, for example. Take something most people believe is true. Question it. Put forward a fresh, contrarian take that is right, and you will turn heads.

7. They act and think out of the norm.

Sometimes, it pays to step outside what is considered normal and even sane. Apply this approach to the creative process.

For example, I enjoy writing absolute trash for five minutes. It’s like a mind cleanse that lets me come up with fresh ideas. What else could you do without being sent to prison?

When they zig, you zag.

People often attach the idea of insanity to those who do what others don’t do. I also mean this, which is usually a very good thing. Creativity lurks where few tread. So get weird, ask yourself what most people say you should do, and then go the other way. Be a crazy zagger.

8. They break their routines.

Your local productivity guru will tell you that consistency, routine, and repeatedly doing the same stuff is critical.

But there are always two sides to any ‘truth.’

Routine, great. But you want to throw a spanner in the works intentionally. Take a week off only to read or survive in the woods. Go on a hike somewhere new and eye-opening. Read a book you wouldn’t usually read. Reach out to a rando for a drink you’d never considered speaking to.

Your creative brain thrives on new synapses sparking into life. New experiences keep your brain young and stave off dementia, too.

9. They're unapologetically weird watchers of things.

Observe the tiniest details of your surroundings, paying attention to textures, colors, sounds, and smells. See this as an indulgence that your entire being needs. This will heighten your awareness, still your mind, and spark creative ideas.

10. They collaborate with other brilliant and creative minds.

My idea of heaven is brooding on a cabin porch in solitude by a lake with a coffee, a notebook, and a pen. But a lot of good has come about through joining forces with other beings called ‘humans.’ Get on calls with people often and get that social muscle moving.

Bounce ideas off others and even pitch a meeting as a brainstorming session. Two minds can bring exponential change. Is there someone you could co-create a course, book, or event with? Creativity multiplied.

The humdrum of life can close our eyes to our creative powers. But they are there, simmering away, ready to spring into life. Thinking out of the box, as many of these points encourage you to do, will transform your creativity. This skill will serve you like a few others in the coming years. Happy creating.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.