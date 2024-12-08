9 Benefits Of Positive Thinking That Younger Generations Understand Better Than Boomers

Positive thinking is not the phony baloney it was once believed to be by older generations. Numerous studies over recent years have shown that optimistic thinking leads to a positive attitude. People with positive attitudes live longer, happier, and healthier lives, so here's what you have to know.

Here are nine benefits of positive thinking that younger generations understand better than older ones:

1. Positive thinking makes you feel better

When you're positive you'll feel better about yourself and life in general, according to research. It's impossible to feel positive and negative at the same time — so the more positive you are, the more positive feelings will come. You'll feel more peaceful, happier, and calmer

2. Positive thinking helps with healthy self-esteem

Know and truly believe that you are a valuable person and have something to offer. Trust in yourself and your decisions. Having high self-esteem can even make you healthier, psychology confirms.

3. Positive thinking leads to positive habits

When you feel good about yourself it's easier to develop positive habits such as exercising, eating right, quitting smoking, eliminating procrastination, etc. For example, exercising has been proven to not only improve physical health, but mental health as well.

4. Positive thinking leads to increased energy

You'll have increased energy to enable you to achieve more in less time. Think about good things you want to happen and in time they will come to pass.

5. Positive thinking lets you be in control of your destiny

Everyone's lives are shaped by what they think about most often, psychology confirms. You can have the life you've always dreamed of as you continue to take action towards your goals.

6. Positive thinking leads to better coping skills

Hard times will come, they are inevitable. When you're a positive person it will be easier to handle these situations.

7. Positive thinking decreases stress

Every day hassles that may have seemed traumatic to you in the past — will just seem to roll off your back. You'll have fewer problems with work and other daily activities caused by poor physical or emotional health.

After all, stress is really bad for the body. Research from The American Psychological Association indicates prolonged stress can cause headaches, migraines, and pain all over the body.

8. Positive thinking leads to improved health

Studies have shown that your physical health is influenced by your mental health. Research also shows that positive people experience less pain and fewer limitations when engaging in social activities.

9. Positive thinking makes for improved relationships

You'll attract positive people in your life. When you're feeling good, people want to be around you more.

The more you show gratitude and love for others — the more you'll receive. Make a conscious choice — today and every day — to think positively.

Keep in mind that unpleasant or bad events are only temporary. You may not be able to control the situation — But you can Control Your Thoughts and Attitude.

Cindy Holbrook is a divorce coach, personal development coach, and speaker.